Business
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Indian businesses to expand their presence in the country, offering a package of incentives designed to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Addressing an interactive session hosted by industry body PHDCCI in New Delhi on Friday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said Kabul sees major opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles.
Azizi outlined several incentives aimed at drawing Indian investors, including a 1 percent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land for industrial projects, reliable electricity supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries — especially those established by returning Afghan refugees.
He also encouraged the involvement of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, emphasising that Afghanistan is committed to maintaining a “peaceful, inclusive and business-friendly environment.”
Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is currently valued at around $1 billion, with both sides taking steps to deepen cooperation. These include appointing commercial attaches in each other’s embassies and reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment.
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the air freight corridor on the Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar routes “has been activated,” with cargo flights set to begin “very soon.”
“This will significantly enhance connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties,” he noted, adding that both governments believe there is “substantial potential for further growth” in bilateral trade.
Business
Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan
Business
Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon
Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.
“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon,” the official, Anand Prakash, said, Reuters reported.
Business
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
The prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions has caused severe financial losses for wholesale traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Dozens of major and mid-sized wholesalers report losses ranging from $141,000 to $531,000, with some previously prosperous traders now facing near-ruin, local media reported on Friday.
Advance payments for high-value consignments of Afghan produce — including grapes, Kandahari pomegranates, vegetables, and dried fruits — have gone to waste as containers remain stranded on the Afghan side. Afghan suppliers have refused to reimburse losses, arguing that goods were shipped per contract, the Express Tribune reported.
The disruption has pushed prices of grapes and pomegranates in the twin cities to more than $2 kilogram, also affecting domestic produce prices. Traders are urging the Pakistani government to negotiate with Afghan authorities to allow the release of stranded containers, even if future orders are paused.
Previously, crossing closures lasted only a week to 10 days, but the extended shutdown has left wholesalers scrambling for loans to continue local trading, while trucks carrying Pakistani goods remain stuck, causing reciprocal losses.
Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Polio vaccination drive launches across 17 Afghan provinces
Iran’s trade with Afghanistan surpasses total trade with Europe
Khalilzad rejects comparing Ukraine talks to Afghan peace process
India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attaches to boost bilateral trade
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Boosting Afghanistan-India trade discussed
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan excluded from SCO summit, misses out on trade and security opportunities
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Cloudflare outage easing after millions of internet users affected
-
Latest News4 days ago
India may strike across border, says Pakistan’s Defense Minister