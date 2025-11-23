Connect with us

Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors

Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly.

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Indian businesses to expand their presence in the country, offering a package of incentives designed to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Addressing an interactive session hosted by industry body PHDCCI in New Delhi on Friday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said Kabul sees major opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles.

Azizi outlined several incentives aimed at drawing Indian investors, including a 1 percent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land for industrial projects, reliable electricity supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries — especially those established by returning Afghan refugees.

He also encouraged the involvement of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, emphasising that Afghanistan is committed to maintaining a “peaceful, inclusive and business-friendly environment.”

Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is currently valued at around $1 billion, with both sides taking steps to deepen cooperation. These include appointing commercial attaches in each other’s embassies and reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment.

Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the air freight corridor on the Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar routes “has been activated,” with cargo flights set to begin “very soon.”

“This will significantly enhance connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties,” he noted, adding that both governments believe there is “substantial potential for further growth” in bilateral trade.

Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has urged India’s private sector to expand investment and commercial activities in Afghanistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with Indian business leaders, where officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

Azizi briefed Indian companies on the Afghan government’s incentive packages for foreign investors, noting that Indian firms could play a stronger role in sectors such as cement, pharmaceuticals, food products, and textiles.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s broad export potential—particularly in cotton, as well as fresh and dried fruits.

Azizi has previously called on India to deepen trade ties and expand the use of Iran’s Chabahar Port.

His remarks come as Kabul seeks alternatives to Pakistan amid repeated crossing closures and ongoing tensions.

Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.

“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon,” the official, Anand Prakash, said, Reuters reported.

Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

The prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions has caused severe financial losses for wholesale traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Dozens of major and mid-sized wholesalers report losses ranging from $141,000 to $531,000, with some previously prosperous traders now facing near-ruin, local media reported on Friday.

Advance payments for high-value consignments of Afghan produce — including grapes, Kandahari pomegranates, vegetables, and dried fruits — have gone to waste as containers remain stranded on the Afghan side. Afghan suppliers have refused to reimburse losses, arguing that goods were shipped per contract, the Express Tribune reported.

The disruption has pushed prices of grapes and pomegranates in the twin cities to more than $2 kilogram, also affecting domestic produce prices. Traders are urging the Pakistani government to negotiate with Afghan authorities to allow the release of stranded containers, even if future orders are paused.

Previously, crossing closures lasted only a week to 10 days, but the extended shutdown has left wholesalers scrambling for loans to continue local trading, while trucks carrying Pakistani goods remain stuck, causing reciprocal losses.

Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.

 

Trending

