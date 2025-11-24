Business
Afghanistan officially invited to major Indian textile trade fair in New Delhi
Business
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Indian businesses to expand their presence in the country, offering a package of incentives designed to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Addressing an interactive session hosted by industry body PHDCCI in New Delhi on Friday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said Kabul sees major opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles.
Azizi outlined several incentives aimed at drawing Indian investors, including a 1 percent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land for industrial projects, reliable electricity supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries — especially those established by returning Afghan refugees.
He also encouraged the involvement of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, emphasising that Afghanistan is committed to maintaining a “peaceful, inclusive and business-friendly environment.”
Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is currently valued at around $1 billion, with both sides taking steps to deepen cooperation. These include appointing commercial attaches in each other’s embassies and reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment.
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the air freight corridor on the Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar routes “has been activated,” with cargo flights set to begin “very soon.”
“This will significantly enhance connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties,” he noted, adding that both governments believe there is “substantial potential for further growth” in bilateral trade.
Business
Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan
Business
Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon
Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.
“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon,” the official, Anand Prakash, said, Reuters reported.
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Afghanistan officially invited to major Indian textile trade fair in New Delhi
Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death
Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol dies at 89
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
-
Business4 days ago
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
-
Latest News2 days ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
-
Regional4 days ago
US approves $93 million arms sale to India as defence partnership accelerates
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows