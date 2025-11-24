Afghanistan officially invited to major Indian textile trade fair in New Delhi

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced that the country has been officially invited to participate in the “Bharat Tex” textile trade fair in New Delhi.

The invitation came at a meeting between Shafee Azam, Head of Economic Relations at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officials from India’s Ministry of Textiles.

During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding and strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between Afghanistan and India, particularly in cotton production and processing, human capacity development, industry standardization, and the modernization of the textile and garment sector.

The two parties also explored technology exchange, launching professional training programs, technical support to improve cotton quality, and the assessment of joint production projects.

In principle, they agreed to establish a joint technical committee to follow up on discussions, work on specific cooperation in cotton and textiles, and develop practical action plans.

The Bharat Text trade fair is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in July next year.