Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, has described the country as a “paradise for investment,” highlighting what he called a transformed economic landscape and expanding opportunities for regional and international investors.

Speaking during his official visit to India, Azizi met senior government officials and leading members of the Indian private sector to discuss renewed economic cooperation. He said the most important achievement of the trip was the strong, shared commitment between Afghan and Indian businesses to deepen collaboration—momentum he believes will play a defining role in future economic ties.

“The Indian private sector has a sincere interest in working with Afghanistan. They have partnered with us in the past, and today the opportunities are even greater. The potential returns are high, and there is space to establish major companies across multiple sectors,” Azizi said.

He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.

“Afghanistan today offers an exceptional environment for investors. We truly consider it a paradise for investment,” he added.

India remains one of Afghanistan’s key trading partners, and officials say the visit could revive industrial, commercial, and transit cooperation that had slowed in recent years. Analysts believe increased engagement between the two countries could unlock broader regional development initiatives.