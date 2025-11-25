Connect with us

Business

Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit

He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, has described the country as a “paradise for investment,” highlighting what he called a transformed economic landscape and expanding opportunities for regional and international investors.

Speaking during his official visit to India, Azizi met senior government officials and leading members of the Indian private sector to discuss renewed economic cooperation. He said the most important achievement of the trip was the strong, shared commitment between Afghan and Indian businesses to deepen collaboration—momentum he believes will play a defining role in future economic ties.

“The Indian private sector has a sincere interest in working with Afghanistan. They have partnered with us in the past, and today the opportunities are even greater. The potential returns are high, and there is space to establish major companies across multiple sectors,” Azizi said.

He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.

“Afghanistan today offers an exceptional environment for investors. We truly consider it a paradise for investment,” he added.

India remains one of Afghanistan’s key trading partners, and officials say the visit could revive industrial, commercial, and transit cooperation that had slowed in recent years. Analysts believe increased engagement between the two countries could unlock broader regional development initiatives.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

Afghanistan officially invited to major Indian textile trade fair in New Delhi

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Business

Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors

Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 23, 2025

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Indian businesses to expand their presence in the country, offering a package of incentives designed to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Addressing an interactive session hosted by industry body PHDCCI in New Delhi on Friday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said Kabul sees major opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles.

Azizi outlined several incentives aimed at drawing Indian investors, including a 1 percent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land for industrial projects, reliable electricity supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries — especially those established by returning Afghan refugees.

He also encouraged the involvement of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, emphasising that Afghanistan is committed to maintaining a “peaceful, inclusive and business-friendly environment.”

Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is currently valued at around $1 billion, with both sides taking steps to deepen cooperation. These include appointing commercial attaches in each other’s embassies and reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment.

Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the air freight corridor on the Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar routes “has been activated,” with cargo flights set to begin “very soon.”

“This will significantly enhance connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties,” he noted, adding that both governments believe there is “substantial potential for further growth” in bilateral trade.

Continue Reading

Business

Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan

Published

4 days ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has urged India’s private sector to expand investment and commercial activities in Afghanistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with Indian business leaders, where officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

Azizi briefed Indian companies on the Afghan government’s incentive packages for foreign investors, noting that Indian firms could play a stronger role in sectors such as cement, pharmaceuticals, food products, and textiles.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s broad export potential—particularly in cotton, as well as fresh and dried fruits.

Azizi has previously called on India to deepen trade ties and expand the use of Iran’s Chabahar Port.

His remarks come as Kabul seeks alternatives to Pakistan amid repeated crossing closures and ongoing tensions.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!