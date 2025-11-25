Business
Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit
He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, has described the country as a “paradise for investment,” highlighting what he called a transformed economic landscape and expanding opportunities for regional and international investors.
Speaking during his official visit to India, Azizi met senior government officials and leading members of the Indian private sector to discuss renewed economic cooperation. He said the most important achievement of the trip was the strong, shared commitment between Afghan and Indian businesses to deepen collaboration—momentum he believes will play a defining role in future economic ties.
“The Indian private sector has a sincere interest in working with Afghanistan. They have partnered with us in the past, and today the opportunities are even greater. The potential returns are high, and there is space to establish major companies across multiple sectors,” Azizi said.
“Afghanistan today offers an exceptional environment for investors. We truly consider it a paradise for investment,” he added.
India remains one of Afghanistan’s key trading partners, and officials say the visit could revive industrial, commercial, and transit cooperation that had slowed in recent years. Analysts believe increased engagement between the two countries could unlock broader regional development initiatives.
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Indian businesses to expand their presence in the country, offering a package of incentives designed to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Addressing an interactive session hosted by industry body PHDCCI in New Delhi on Friday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said Kabul sees major opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles.
Azizi outlined several incentives aimed at drawing Indian investors, including a 1 percent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land for industrial projects, reliable electricity supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries — especially those established by returning Afghan refugees.
He also encouraged the involvement of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, emphasising that Afghanistan is committed to maintaining a “peaceful, inclusive and business-friendly environment.”
Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is currently valued at around $1 billion, with both sides taking steps to deepen cooperation. These include appointing commercial attaches in each other’s embassies and reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment.
Separately, the Indian government confirmed that air cargo services between the two countries will resume shortly. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the air freight corridor on the Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar routes “has been activated,” with cargo flights set to begin “very soon.”
“This will significantly enhance connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties,” he noted, adding that both governments believe there is “substantial potential for further growth” in bilateral trade.
