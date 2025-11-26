Business
Uzbekistan to station trade advisors in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria to expand export reach
Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to deploy trade advisors to Iraq and Syria as part of a broader strategy to unlock new export markets, Trend reported, citing the Chamber.
The initiative was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during an extraordinary meeting of the Samarkand Regional Council of People’s Deputies. He noted that Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan together represent around $30 billion in demand for products such as electrical equipment, textiles, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials. Despite this potential, he said Uzbek agencies and regional authorities have yet to make significant inroads in promoting the country’s goods in these markets.
To strengthen its regional trade presence, Uzbekistan will open a branch of the Uzbekistan Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, by the end of the year. At least 100 types of Uzbek products are expected to be traded through the new platform.
Mirziyoyev also called for attracting 100 major Iraqi entrepreneurs to Samarkand and organizing an “Uzbekistan–Iraq” business forum to deepen commercial ties.
Beginning next year, Uzbekistan will station three trade advisors in Iraq and two in Syria to support exporters and expand commercial outreach.
With a population of 46 million and annual imports totaling $53 billion, Iraq is viewed as a significant growth market for Uzbek producers. The country imports about $3 billion worth of textiles, carpets, and leather goods each year; around $4 billion in food and construction materials; roughly $3 billion in electrical equipment; as well as $1.2 billion in furniture and $2 billion in pharmaceuticals.
Afghan Commerce Minister attends major Halal Expo in Istanbul
The Istanbul Halal Expo provides a key venue for nations to demonstrate their production capacities, export potential, and investment opportunities.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, took part in the opening ceremony of the Global Halal Conference and International Halal Expo in Istanbul, attending at the official invitation of the Turkish government.
The four-day event, held from November 26 to 29, 2025, gathers representatives from more than 110 countries and is considered one of the leading global platforms for halal trade, production, and services.
Speaking at the conference, Minister Azizi emphasized the expanding significance of the halal market, calling for stronger economic cooperation and highlighting Afghanistan’s potential to play a larger role in regional and international commerce.
The Istanbul Halal Expo provides a key venue for nations to demonstrate their production capacities, export potential, and investment opportunities. Afghan businesses and traders are taking part by showcasing locally made products and industrial capabilities to buyers and investors from around the world.
Azizi’s participation is viewed as an important move toward strengthening economic ties with Türkiye and other countries, boosting Afghanistan’s export prospects, attracting new investment, and raising the nation’s profile in global markets.
Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit
He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, has described the country as a “paradise for investment,” highlighting what he called a transformed economic landscape and expanding opportunities for regional and international investors.
Speaking during his official visit to India, Azizi met senior government officials and leading members of the Indian private sector to discuss renewed economic cooperation. He said the most important achievement of the trip was the strong, shared commitment between Afghan and Indian businesses to deepen collaboration—momentum he believes will play a defining role in future economic ties.
“The Indian private sector has a sincere interest in working with Afghanistan. They have partnered with us in the past, and today the opportunities are even greater. The potential returns are high, and there is space to establish major companies across multiple sectors,” Azizi said.
He noted that with improved stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified licensing systems, investing in Afghanistan has become more predictable and efficient.
“Afghanistan today offers an exceptional environment for investors. We truly consider it a paradise for investment,” he added.
India remains one of Afghanistan’s key trading partners, and officials say the visit could revive industrial, commercial, and transit cooperation that had slowed in recent years. Analysts believe increased engagement between the two countries could unlock broader regional development initiatives.
