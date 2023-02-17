Sport
Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
Afghanistan made a positive start to the three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates as they eased to a five-wicket win at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Karim Janat struck 53 off 38 balls and shared a match-winning 67-run stand for the fourth wicket with Afsar Zazai (48) to chased down the target of 143 with five deliveries to spare.
UAE put up a good fight early in Afghanistan’s chase. Junaid Siddiqui grabbed two wickets in two overs and Zahoor Khan picked up another to leave Afghanistan 48-3 in 6.2 overs. Despite losing early wickets, Afghanistan were on track in terms of run rate, reaching 70-3 at the halfway stage of the chase.
Afsar carted Rohan Mustafa for 14 in his first over, including two sixes, to kickstart the second half of their innings. From there on, Afsar and Janat changed took control of the chase.
Afsar fell short of his half century after a brilliant catch by CP Rizwan at short mid-on off Muhammad Jawadullah.
That left Afghanistan needing 28 from 30 balls. Janat skied a catch to Mustafa off Zawar Farid but by then, he had taken his side to within five runs of victory.
Earlier, captain Rizwan top-scored for the UAE with a 41-ball 48, while Muhammad Waseem chipped in with 35-ball 33. The pair shared a 75-run stand for the second wicket.
Rashid pulled things back by grabbing two wickets in two balls. He trapped Waseem lbw one ball after the UAE batsman had swept the Afghanistan captain over deep square leg for six. Basil Hameed fell to similar dismissal the first ball he faced to leave the UAE at 98-3 in the 15th over.
Mustafa, with a 15-ball 22, and Aayan Khan (18) share a valuable 30-run stand to take their team’s total to 142-5.
The remaining two games also take place at Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday.
Futsal League: Zaher Asad Kabul beat Sarepul Bastan 4-1; Etihad FC beat Shams FC 5-3
Zaher Asad Kabul defeated Sarepul Bastan 4-1 in the second match of this year’s Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) on Thursday in Kabul.
The exciting match, which was broadcast live by Ariana Television, was held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal gymnasium in Kabul.
In the second match of the day, Etihad FC defeated Shams FC 5-3 in another exciting match at the same venue. This was also broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Ten teams are participating in the league, namely Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The second season of the AFPL is produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Futsal fans can meanwhile tune in daily to watch the live broadcasts from the comfort of their own homes.
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
ACB names squad for UAE series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the 18-player squad for the three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates that begins in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The three-match T20I series takes place from Thursday through to February 19 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
According to ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, the “team has been in the UAE for around 10 days as it was getting ready for the series.”
“Playing UAE in their own conditions is not an easy task because they are a good team with some excellent cricketers, but we are hoping that AfghanAtalan will do well and rise to the occasion,” he added.
This series is in keeping with an agreement signed with the Emirates Cricket Board which notes Afghanistan will play a series of three T20I matches with the UAE on an annual basis.
This will be Afghanistan’s first international assignment in 2023 and is considered a crucial preparation for a busy upcoming season, which includes several bilateral commitments and major events such as the ACC Asia Cup in September and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October, the ACB said in a statement.
Leading this squad will be Rashid Khan. However, Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as team captain last year, has been left off the line up.
The squad is:
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zahir Khan.
Series Schedule
16th February – 1st T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
18th February – 2nd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
19th February – 3rd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Saadat Nimroz beat Zaitoon FC 7-1 in Afghanistan Futsal Premier League opener
Saadat Nimroz defeated Zaitoon FC 7-1 in the first match of the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League on Wednesday.
The match was held at the AFF Futsal gymnasium in Kabul following an opening ceremony that was attended by several sports officials.
Ten teams are participating in the league, namely Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The second season of the AFPL is produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Former MP Mursal Nabizada’s killer arrested: Kabul police
China says 200 million treated, pandemic ‘decisively’ beaten
22 tankers carrying low-grade fuel returned to Iran
Health minister meets with Iranian counterpart, discusses need for cooperation
YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan policies discussed
