Afghanistan wins first-ever gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games
Mohammad Yousuf Jahangir made history on Friday by securing Afghanistan’s first-ever gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh. The Muay Thai fighter claimed the top spot in the 75 kg category after defeating his Turkish opponent, Mohammad Ali, in the final.
A total of 69 Afghan athletes are competing across 13 sporting disciplines at this year’s Games. Afghanistan’s representatives are participating in athletics (2), boxing (2), futsal (14), ju-jitsu (7), karate (3), muay thai (2), swimming (4), table tennis (2), taekwondo (5), volleyball (12), weightlifting (4), wrestling (9), and wushu (3).
This year marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever delegation at the Islamic Solidarity Games, highlighting renewed national efforts to strengthen sports development and expand the country’s presence in international competitions.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is serving as Afghanistan’s official broadcaster for the Games, allowing fans nationwide to tune in daily and follow the action live.
The Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 officially opened in Riyadh on Friday, November 7, and will run until November 21. Approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are competing in 21 sports and two para-sports. The event returns to Saudi Arabia after 20 years, with the inaugural Games having been held there in 2005.
Excitement builds as ATN gears up for live coverage of Afghanistan Champions League
The Afghanistan Champions League is one of the country’s most prestigious football tournaments, featuring top clubs and elite players from across the provinces. The event aims to elevate the standard of Afghan football, inspire young players, and celebrate national unity through sport.
The countdown has begun! With just nine days left before the kickoff of the Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) Season 5, excitement is growing among football fans across the country.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive rights to produce, host and broadcast the entire tournament live across Afghanistan, bringing every match, goal, and moment of drama straight to fans’ screens.
This year’s event will kick off on Saturday, November 22 and run for a month.
The draw will meanwhile take place on Sunday evening, November 16, from 7pm Kabul time and will be broadcast and streamed live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), Ariana News, as well as on Ariana Sport’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.
The Afghanistan Champions League is one of the country’s most prestigious football tournaments, featuring top clubs and elite players from across the provinces. The event aims to elevate the standard of Afghan football, inspire young players, and celebrate national unity through sport.
According to organizers, preparations are in full swing for what promises to be a thrilling season. Teams are finalizing their squads, stadiums are being readied, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first whistle. The competition will feature intense matchups, highlighting both established
stars and emerging talents from Afghanistan’s rapidly growing football scene.
An ATN spokesperson said the network is fully prepared to deliver comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament. “Ariana Television Network is proud to bring the excitement of the Afghanistan Champions League to every corner of the country. Football unites us all, and ATN is committed to showcasing the best of Afghan sport,” the spokesperson said.
The Afghanistan Champions League stands as a symbol of the nation’s resilience and passion for sport — and with only nine days to go, the stage is set for a celebration of skill, teamwork, and national pride, all broadcast live only on Ariana Television.
This year, 10 teams will battle it out for the trophy. The teams are as follows:
- Istiqlal Kabul FC
- Khurasan Faryab FC
- Sorkh Poshan Khafi
- Abu Muslim Farah FC
- Aino Mina FC
- Arman FC
- Sarsabz Yashlar FC
- Jawanan Pirozi
- Sarafan Herat
- Ettifaq Khanzada
Afghanistan crushes India 93–26 at IWBF Asia Oceania Championships
Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team earned its second consecutive victory at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships on Monday, defeating India 93–26.
Earlier, Afghanistan had triumphed over New Zealand in their opening match.
The tournament features men’s teams from 14 countries, including Australia, China, Iran, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.
Afghanistan is set to play Iraq next on Tuesday.
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Uzbekistan sits in second place with a total of 16 medals – 4 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze.
Türkiye is currently dominating the medal table at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games – Riyadh 2025, with 36 in total, including 26 gold medals, 6 silvers and 4 bronze
Uzbekistan sits in second place with a total of 16 medals – 4 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze.
Nigeria, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.
Afghanistan has not yet clinched a medal but with 69 athletes representing the country, across 13 sports, spirits are high that some medals will be brought home with the team.
Afghanistan’s athletes at the Games will participate in in athletics (2), boxing (2), futsal (14), ju-jitsu (7), karate (3), muay thai (2), swimming (4), table tennis (2), taekwondo (5), volleyball (12), weightlifting (4), wrestling (9), and wushu (3).
This marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever team at the Islamic Solidarity Games, reflecting renewed national investment in sports development and international competition.
The 2025 edition of the Games will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, underscoring the event’s role in promoting unity, cultural exchange, and peace among Muslim nations.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is Afghanistan’s official broadcaster for the Games, and fans across the country can tune in daily to watch this exciting tournament live.
The Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 officially got underway in Riyadh on Friday, November 7, and will close on November 21.
The games will feature approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation competing in 21 sports and 2 para sports. The event returns to Saudi Arabia after 20 years, as the inaugural games were held there in 2005.
