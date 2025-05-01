Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: )

The 2nd Special Meeting of the Economic Commission for the year 1446 Hijri was held under the leadership of Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of Shawwal al-Mukarram (April 26 to 28), the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the meeting, a decision was made to allow the export of Afghan livestock for six months each year, under a regulated mechanism.

In addition, the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive process, in coordination with relevant ministries, to expedite the processing of investors’ and traders’ affairs within government institutions and to resolve existing challenges across all sectors.

This procedure is to be submitted first to the Economic Commission for endorsement, and then to the office of the IEA’s supreme leader for final approval.

This second meeting follows reports on the decisions made during the first meeting of the Economic Commission, which was held under the leadership of the supreme leader on the 3rd of Jumada al-Awwal 1446 (November 29, 2024).

At the first meeting, a committee chaired by the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the task of formulating a procedure for facilitating the sale and distribution of state-owned plots and the leasing of buildings in accordance with urban planning principles.

This committee presented the draft procedure for review during this second meeting, and after incorporating certain amendments, the procedure will be sent to the office of Haibatullah Akhundzada for final approval.

According to this procedure, citizens can complete the land registration process of private land within 15 days, and have the land map approved and initiate construction work within one month.

At the first meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture was tasked with transferring land to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in all provinces for the establishment of industrial parks.

Meanwhile, during the second meeting, both ministries reported on the implementation of this decision, confirming that the transfer of 80,000 hectares of land had been completed in most provinces, while in some provinces the process is nearing completion.

This initiative is expected to resolve the issue of land shortage for industrialists across all provinces.

Additionally, a committee led by the Ministry of Public Health was assigned to develop a procedure to prevent the smuggling of human, animal, and agricultural medicines, health products, and food items.

The committee prepared and presented the procedure for evaluation during the second meeting. After integrating a series of amendments, the procedure will be submitted to the office of the IEA leader for approval.

Also during the second special meeting of the Economic Commission, reports on the implementation of the decisions made in the first meeting were presented by the relevant ministries and institutions.