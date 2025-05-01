Latest News
Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue. He also stressed that Afghanistan will not be a battlefield for rival powers.
In an interview with Al Jazeera TV channel broadcast Wednesday, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is not in favor of conflict in the region.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear, we condemn all violent incidents in Pakistan or India. We’ve expressed condolences to both sides. We don’t support regional conflict & believe all issues should be resolved through dialogue,” Muttaqi said.
The acting foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Emirate will remain neutral in tensions between countries and wants positive competition and strong relations with countries through trade.
Our policy harms none, it’s balanced and independent,” he said.
On the visit by a US delegation to Kabul around a month ago, Muttaqi said that the visit opened a new chapter in US relations with Afghanistan.
He expressed hope that relations with the United States would gradually expand.
Muttaqi also called for “cruel” economic sanctions on Afghanistan to be lifted completely.
Latest News
Nine Afghan inmates freed from Omani prisons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate said on Wednesday the government of Oman released nine Afghan citizens imprisoned in the Gulf country on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
The ministry stated that the release was carried out under a special decree by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.
The statement added that six of the released individuals have already returned to Afghanistan following coordination with relevant authorities, and the remaining three will return soon.
Latest News
High-level Uzbek delegation expected to visit Kabul in May
The Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ahmadullah Zahid, along with the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate and his accompanying delegation, on Wednesday met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Investment, and Trade and several other Uzbek officials in Tashkent, the Afghan commerce ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening economic relations, resolving issues faced by Afghan traders, and effectively implementing shared economic matters.
Zahid stated that the two countries should take prompt action in the agreed-upon areas.
The Uzbek side pledged to soon begin work on establishing a joint trade center and announced that a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan will visit Kabul in May.
Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader chairs 2nd Special Meeting of Economic Commission
The 2nd Special Meeting of the Economic Commission for the year 1446 Hijri was held under the leadership of Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of Shawwal al-Mukarram (April 26 to 28), the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.
At the meeting, a decision was made to allow the export of Afghan livestock for six months each year, under a regulated mechanism.
In addition, the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive process, in coordination with relevant ministries, to expedite the processing of investors’ and traders’ affairs within government institutions and to resolve existing challenges across all sectors.
This procedure is to be submitted first to the Economic Commission for endorsement, and then to the office of the IEA’s supreme leader for final approval.
This second meeting follows reports on the decisions made during the first meeting of the Economic Commission, which was held under the leadership of the supreme leader on the 3rd of Jumada al-Awwal 1446 (November 29, 2024).
At the first meeting, a committee chaired by the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs was assigned the task of formulating a procedure for facilitating the sale and distribution of state-owned plots and the leasing of buildings in accordance with urban planning principles.
This committee presented the draft procedure for review during this second meeting, and after incorporating certain amendments, the procedure will be sent to the office of Haibatullah Akhundzada for final approval.
According to this procedure, citizens can complete the land registration process of private land within 15 days, and have the land map approved and initiate construction work within one month.
At the first meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture was tasked with transferring land to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in all provinces for the establishment of industrial parks.
Meanwhile, during the second meeting, both ministries reported on the implementation of this decision, confirming that the transfer of 80,000 hectares of land had been completed in most provinces, while in some provinces the process is nearing completion.
This initiative is expected to resolve the issue of land shortage for industrialists across all provinces.
Additionally, a committee led by the Ministry of Public Health was assigned to develop a procedure to prevent the smuggling of human, animal, and agricultural medicines, health products, and food items.
The committee prepared and presented the procedure for evaluation during the second meeting. After integrating a series of amendments, the procedure will be submitted to the office of the IEA leader for approval.
Also during the second special meeting of the Economic Commission, reports on the implementation of the decisions made in the first meeting were presented by the relevant ministries and institutions.
Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi
US targets Iran with fresh sanctions ahead of next nuclear talks
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
څار: په هېواد کې د اوبو او برښنا د تولید لپاره هڅې
Nine Afghan inmates freed from Omani prisons
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East
Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
څار: په هېواد کې د اوبو او برښنا د تولید لپاره هڅې
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Saar: Review of Information and Culture Ministry’s plans & achievements
Tahawol: Events of 7th and 8th Saur reviewed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Panic in Pakistan as India vows to cut off water supply over Kashmir
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: India’s Shastri says uncapped youngsters heading for greater heights
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July
-
Latest News5 days ago
U.S. aid cuts are impacting millions of Afghans: IRC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Multiple dead, injured in Vancouver after vehicle plows into street festival
-
Regional5 days ago
India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Apple moving to make most iPhones for US in India rather than China