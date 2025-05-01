Connect with us

Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi

43 seconds ago

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue. He also stressed that Afghanistan will not be a battlefield for rival powers.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV channel broadcast Wednesday, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is not in favor of conflict in the region.

“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear, we condemn all violent incidents in Pakistan or India. We’ve expressed condolences to both sides. We don’t support regional conflict & believe all issues should be resolved through dialogue,” Muttaqi said.

The acting foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Emirate will remain neutral in tensions between countries and wants positive competition and strong relations with countries through trade.

Our policy harms none, it’s balanced and independent,” he said.

On the visit by a US delegation to Kabul around a month ago, Muttaqi said that the visit opened a new chapter in US relations with Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that relations with the United States would gradually expand.

Muttaqi also called for “cruel” economic sanctions on Afghanistan to be lifted completely.

 

