Latest News
Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Moscow assumes position
An official at the Afghan Embassy in Moscow confirmed his arrival to AFP, stating that Hassan “was due to arrive today.”
A senior diplomat appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) formally assumed his role as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russia on Tuesday, marking the first time an IEA-designated envoy has occupied the post in Moscow since regaining power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Russian state media reported that Gul Hassan, a former Afghan consul in Pakistan, arrived in the Russian capital earlier in the day and is expected to immediately commence his duties.
An official at the Afghan Embassy in Moscow confirmed his arrival to AFP, stating that Hassan “was due to arrive today.”
This development signals a new phase in diplomatic engagement between Moscow and the IEA, which regained control of Kabul in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces and the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government.
Since then, Russia has gradually expanded its political and economic ties with the authorities in Kabul.
Although no country, including Russia, has formally recognized the IEA as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, several nations—including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia—have accepted diplomats appointed by the group to serve in ambassadorial or diplomatic roles.
In 2022, Russia accepted an IEA-appointed chargé d’affaires, and in April 2025, Moscow removed the group from its official list of terrorist organizations. That same month, IEA representatives were invited to participate in official Russian events, reflecting a steady normalization of relations.
Russia has also been proactive in expanding economic cooperation. It was the first country to open a business representation office in Kabul after the IEA takeover and has announced plans to use Afghanistan as a transit corridor for energy exports to Southeast Asia.
In July 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the IEA as “allies in the fight against terrorism,” further underscoring Moscow’s pragmatic approach to engaging with Afghanistan’s de facto rulers.
While formal recognition appears to be off the table for now, the appointment of an ambassador-level envoy is viewed as a significant diplomatic step, both symbolically and practically, in the evolving relationship between the two countries.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Dortmund triumphs as Real Madrid advance in Round of 16
Real Madrid edged Juventus 1–0 to progress to the last eight. Gonzalo Garcia cored the decisive second-half header, marking his third goal of the FIFA Club WC tournament.
The knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup delivered more twists on Tuesday, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid securing their quarter-final spots. These victories set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between the two European heavyweights.
This comes after football fans were treated to high drama on Monday as two of Europe’s biggest clubs—Manchester City and Inter Milan—crashed out of the tournament in a stunning day of round-of-16 action.
Al-Hilal’s extra-time triumph over City and Fluminense’s measured victory over Inter marked a dramatic shift in the tournament narrative, as South American and Asian clubs asserted their strength on the global stage.
Dortmund edges Monterrey 2–1
At Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Borussia Dortmund secured a 2–1 victory over Mexico’s Monterrey, earning their place in the quarter-finals.
Striker Serhou Guirassy sparked the win with two first-half goals in the 14th and 24th minutes. Monterrey responded immediately after the break, as German Berterame pulled one back in the 48th minute.
Despite intense pressure and a near miss by veteran Sergio Ramos, Dortmund held firm. Guirassy was named Player of the Match. However, Dortmund will face Real Madrid without Jobe Bellingham, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
Coach Niko Kovac praised his squad and described the upcoming clash with Real Madrid as “a bonus.” He emphasized that matching Tuesday’s performance could give his team “a real chance” to upset Xabi Alonso’s side.
Real Madrid secure 1–0 win over Juventus
In Miami, Real Madrid edged Juventus 1–0 to progress to the last eight. Gonzalo Garcia cored the decisive second-half header, marking his third goal of the tournament.
Superstar Kylian Mbappé, sidelined during the group stage by gastroenteritis, made his long-awaited Club World Cup debut as a substitute, receiving a hero’s welcome from the crowd.
Manager Xabi Alonso commended Mbappé’s recovery. He said: “I think day by day he will get better… by the time of the quarters he should be in much better shape.”
The wins set up a blockbuster quarter-final showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The result will determine who advances to the semi-finals on July 8 or 9.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges IFRC to increase support to Afghan returnees
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Alexander Matheou, Regional Director for Asia Pacific of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on Tuesday and urged him to intensify efforts to support returning Afghan refugees, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Muttaqi expressed appreciation for the IFRC’s services in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of the organization’s effective collaboration with vulnerable communities across various sectors, the statement read.
He urged all international humanitarian organizations, particularly the IFRC to expand their support for needy returnees.
He specifically pointed out that the recent surge in returning Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran has created an urgent need for the provision of shelter, safe drinking water, healthcare services, and livelihood opportunities.
Muttaqi further called for the establishment of well-equipped and standardized clinics within the country to treat children suffering from heart conditions.
In response, Alexander Matheou stated that approximately 300 clinics and hospitals in Afghanistan are currently supported by the IFRC, and pledged to continue and expand the organization’s healthcare assistance in the country.
Matheou also thanked the Islamic Emirate for its cooperation in facilitating humanitarian operations and the equitable delivery of services, promising to intensify efforts to support cardiac patients and provide broader assistance to vulnerable Afghans.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation, expansion of humanitarian aid, and increased financial and logistical support for healthcare centers across Afghanistan.
Latest News
Aid agencies sound alarm as Afghan returnee numbers from Iran spike
More than 800,000 Afghans have returned from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Afghanistan since January 2025, with over 137,000 arriving in June alone, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The massive influx is placing mounting pressure on an already fragile humanitarian landscape.
Many of the returnees arrive in dire condition—exhausted, dehydrated, and lacking basic necessities. At Islam Qala, temperatures frequently soar beyond 40°C, and families often arrive with little more than the clothes on their backs.
Children show visible signs of malnutrition, and mothers express deep anxiety about what lies ahead.
“This issue hasn’t received the attention it deserves,” said Alexander Matheou, IFRC Regional Director for Asia Pacific, during a recent visit to the border. “These individuals are not just statistics—they are families returning to a country that is already burdened by conflict, economic collapse, and natural disasters. They deserve dignity and immediate support.”
The returning population includes many who have lived in Iran—or Pakistan—for years, in some cases decades.
Their decision to leave is driven by worsening economic conditions, tightening legal restrictions on migrants, and increased regional instability.
Since late 2023, over 1 million Afghans have also returned from Pakistan, intensifying the strain on local communities and public services across Afghanistan.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), supported by the IFRC, is spearheading emergency response operations at the Islam Qala crossing.
Volunteers are distributing food and clean water, offering medical services, and operating mobile clinics treating around 500 patients daily—many of whom are pregnant women, children, and the elderly.
Despite these efforts, medical supplies are rapidly dwindling.
“Many mothers we talk to are incredibly fatigued, with their primary focus on the well-being of their children,” said one ARCS nurse. “They’ve endured long journeys under extreme heat, and they’re stepping into uncertainty.”
Once registered, families are transported to Herat City, but challenges continue. Many younger returnees are unfamiliar with life in Afghanistan, while their families struggle to secure housing, income, and access to schools.
Women and girls, in particular, face heightened vulnerabilities in a context where access to education and healthcare remains severely limited.
In June 2025 alone, Afghan Red Crescent volunteers distributed thousands of hot meals daily and provided emergency shelter materials. Still, needs continue to outpace available resources.
“Afghanistan is already under considerable strain,” Matheou stressed. “With the numbers of returning individuals increasing daily—and even more expected soon—this is a crucial time for the global community to act.”
The IFRC is urgently appealing for increased funding and international solidarity to address the escalating crisis. Without expanded support from donors, governments, and humanitarian agencies, the prospects for returning families remain bleak.
“The Afghan Red Crescent Society and its partners are doing everything within their power,” said Matheou. “But the needs are immense. This is not just a border issue—it’s a humanitarian emergency that demands a global response.”
Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Moscow assumes position
FIFA Club WC: Dortmund triumphs as Real Madrid advance in Round of 16
Putin, Macron discuss Iran, Ukraine in first phone call in nearly three years
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
First half of Afghanistan Futsal League Season 4 concludes with Etihad victory
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Pakistan suspends import of coal, soapstone from Afghanistan, demands proof of origin
Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s transit opportunities and economic challenges discussed
Saar: Mass influx of Afghan refugees via Islam Qala border crossing discussed
Tahawol: Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: US, Iran’s contact over nuclear talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN urges immediate international aid for returning Afghan refugees
-
Regional5 days ago
US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flash floods devastate farmlands and homes across several Afghan provinces
-
Regional3 days ago
Israel killed 30 Iranian security chiefs and 11 nuclear scientists, Israeli official says
-
World5 days ago
World Bank urges aid for economies in conflict as US pushes cuts
-
Regional4 days ago
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers in North Waziristan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway donates over $4 million to Afghanistan