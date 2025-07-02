Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Moscow assumes position

A senior diplomat appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) formally assumed his role as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russia on Tuesday, marking the first time an IEA-designated envoy has occupied the post in Moscow since regaining power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Russian state media reported that Gul Hassan, a former Afghan consul in Pakistan, arrived in the Russian capital earlier in the day and is expected to immediately commence his duties.

An official at the Afghan Embassy in Moscow confirmed his arrival to AFP, stating that Hassan “was due to arrive today.”

This development signals a new phase in diplomatic engagement between Moscow and the IEA, which regained control of Kabul in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces and the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government.

Since then, Russia has gradually expanded its political and economic ties with the authorities in Kabul.

Although no country, including Russia, has formally recognized the IEA as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, several nations—including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia—have accepted diplomats appointed by the group to serve in ambassadorial or diplomatic roles.

In 2022, Russia accepted an IEA-appointed chargé d’affaires, and in April 2025, Moscow removed the group from its official list of terrorist organizations. That same month, IEA representatives were invited to participate in official Russian events, reflecting a steady normalization of relations.

Russia has also been proactive in expanding economic cooperation. It was the first country to open a business representation office in Kabul after the IEA takeover and has announced plans to use Afghanistan as a transit corridor for energy exports to Southeast Asia.

In July 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the IEA as “allies in the fight against terrorism,” further underscoring Moscow’s pragmatic approach to engaging with Afghanistan’s de facto rulers.

While formal recognition appears to be off the table for now, the appointment of an ambassador-level envoy is viewed as a significant diplomatic step, both symbolically and practically, in the evolving relationship between the two countries.