OIC special envoy meets Qatari counterpart to discuss developments in Afghanistan
Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, met on Tuesday with Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, Special Envoy of the Qatari Foreign Minister, to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN-led Working Group meetings on Afghanistan, held in Doha on June 30 and July 1, and graciously hosted by the State of Qatar.
During the discussion, both envoys exchanged views on the evolving political, humanitarian, and security landscape in Afghanistan.
Tarig commended Qatar for its sustained diplomatic efforts and its constructive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and stability in the country.
He also delivered a comprehensive briefing on the OIC’s ongoing initiatives to support the Afghan people, particularly through the organization’s office in Kabul. These efforts, he noted, are being carried out in accordance with resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.
The engagement underscores the growing coordination between regional and international partners aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Afghanistan and advancing inclusive solutions to support its long-term recovery.
Pakistan revives tribal jirgas to resolve disputes and strengthen cross-border stability
In a renewed push to stabilize the restive tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the Pakistani government has moved to formally revive and institutionalize the traditional jirga system—a centuries-old mechanism for community-based dispute resolution—by integrating it into the national legal framework.
At a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, federal and provincial officials agreed on a roadmap to reintroduce jirgas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
The initiative, endorsed by tribal elders and legal experts, seeks to deliver alternative justice mechanisms that resonate with local customs while remaining in line with Pakistan’s Constitution and legal standards.
“This system must reflect the real needs of the communities it serves,” said Minister Muqam. “It will not operate outside the law, but rather, within a legal framework that protects fundamental rights.” A subcommittee has been established to steer the consultation process, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Peshawar.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the broader aim of reducing dependence on overstretched police forces in the province, stating: “The KP government is a critical stakeholder in this process, and we are committed to moving forward in collaboration.”
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed appreciation for the federal government’s responsiveness to the concerns of tribal leaders, who have long sought culturally rooted yet legally sound solutions to long-standing disputes and insecurity.
IEA’s new ambassador to Moscow meets with embassy staff
Gul Hassan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Russia, formally assumed his diplomatic duties on Tuesday, during an introductory meeting with embassy staff in Moscow.
In the meeting, Hassan addressed the diplomats and employees of the Afghan Embassy, emphasizing his full commitment to carrying out his responsibilities with integrity and fostering close collaboration with all embassy personnel.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomed Russia’s formal acceptance of Hassan, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations.
The Ministry expressed hope that this move would lead to expanded political, economic, and multilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.
This appointment follows a broader trend of deepening engagement between the two nations, as Russia continues to develop its diplomatic and economic ties with Afghanistan, despite not formally recognizing the IEA as the legitimate government.
Hassan is the highest-ranking IEA diplomat to be stationed in Moscow since IEA returned to power in August 2021. Prior to this appointment, he served as the IEA’s consul in Quetta, Pakistan.
Last month, the IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Russia had formally agreed to accept Hassan as ambassador.
That decision followed a meeting between Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador in Kabul, and acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during which the letter of diplomatic accreditation was handed over.
Artifacts of Afghanistan’s national museum are the soul of a nation, says UN official
In a symbolic and inspiring visit, Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and UN Humanitarian Coordinator, toured the National Museum of Afghanistan on Tuesday.
The National Museum, founded in 1919, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most treasured cultural institutions.
Housing a vast collection of artifacts, the museum reflects thousands of years of Afghanistan’s rich and complex history—from prehistoric times to the Islamic period.
During the visit, Ratwatte remarked: “This collection is a testament to the enduring power of art—even amid war, exile, and destruction. These objects are not merely items on display; they embody the soul of a nation passed from one generation to the next.”
Despite suffering significant damage and looting during decades of conflict, the museum has undergone extensive restoration. Today, it plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Afghanistan’s national identity and cultural heritage.
Among its notable artifacts are Greco-Bactrian coins, Buddhist statues, Islamic manuscripts, and magnificent examples of traditional Afghan handicrafts—all echoing the resilience and artistic spirit of the Afghan people.
The visit, organized by UNAMA, underscores the United Nations’ broader efforts to support cultural preservation in Afghanistan and highlights the international community’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s unique heritage.
