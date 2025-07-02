OIC special envoy meets Qatari counterpart to discuss developments in Afghanistan

Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, met on Tuesday with Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, Special Envoy of the Qatari Foreign Minister, to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN-led Working Group meetings on Afghanistan, held in Doha on June 30 and July 1, and graciously hosted by the State of Qatar.

During the discussion, both envoys exchanged views on the evolving political, humanitarian, and security landscape in Afghanistan.

Tarig commended Qatar for its sustained diplomatic efforts and its constructive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and stability in the country.

He also delivered a comprehensive briefing on the OIC’s ongoing initiatives to support the Afghan people, particularly through the organization’s office in Kabul. These efforts, he noted, are being carried out in accordance with resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The engagement underscores the growing coordination between regional and international partners aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Afghanistan and advancing inclusive solutions to support its long-term recovery.