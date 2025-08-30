Latest News
Afghans overwhelmingly support girls’ education despite ongoing ban: UN Women
Despite the Islamic Emirate’s continuing ban on secondary education for girls, the vast majority of Afghans across all demographics believe girls should have the right to learn, according to a new report by UN Women.
The latest Gender Alert, released this week, draws on a nationwide door-to-door survey of over 2,000 people and reveals that 92 percent of respondents consider girls’ education important. Support was consistent across urban and rural areas. In cities, 95 percent of both men and women expressed support, while in rural areas, 95 percent of women and 87 percent of men did the same.
“This is almost always the first thing girls tell us – they are desperate to learn and just want the chance to gain an education,” said Susan Ferguson, UN Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan. “Families also say they want their daughters to have that dream. They know that literacy and learning can change the trajectory of a girl’s life, in a country where half the population is living in poverty.”
The report also highlights the broader social and economic impact of increasing restrictions on women’s rights since the Islamic Emirate regained control in 2021. In areas where the ban on women working with NGOs is being enforced, a separate UN Women survey from July and August 2025 found that 97 percent of women said the restrictions have negatively affected their daily lives. Over half of NGOs operating in Afghanistan now report being unable to effectively reach women and girls with essential services.
Based on the report, 40 percent of Afghan women surveyed said they still envision a future where change and gender equality are possible. However, nearly three-quarters of women rated their mental health as “bad” or “very bad.”
Women also reported significant lack of agency in decision-making. Seventy-five percent said they have no influence in their communities, half felt excluded from decisions in their extended families, and one in four said they had no influence even within their own households.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that the issue of girls’ education is an internal issue in Afghanistan and efforts are being made to resolve it.
Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader signs law regulating poetry gatherings
The Ministry of Justice has announced that the law regulating poetry gatherings has been officially signed by the leader of the Islamic Emirate and published in the official gazette.
The law, comprising two chapters and 13 articles, specifically governs the organization of poetry gatherings, the content of the poets’ verses, and the responsibilities of the poetry evaluation committee.
According to the law, poets are required to adhere to ethical and Islamic standards both before and during the poetry sessions. They must avoid insulting religious practices, inciting division among ethnicities and languages, promoting un-Islamic behavior, and criticizing the decisions of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Additionally, the law stresses that poets must ensure their poems uphold Islamic values, promote Sharia-compliant governance, strengthen the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and call for religious righteousness. Poetry gatherings will be assessed by the relevant government committee before and after they are held.
Under the new law, poets and artists who contribute to social reform will be rewarded by the Ministry of Information and Culture. However, those who violate the law will face penalties in accordance with Sharia law.
Latest News
Heavy floods kill five in Nangarhar province
Heavy rainfall in the districts of Rodat, Haska Mina, and Chaparhar in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has triggered severe flooding, causing both human casualties and widespread damage.
According to Sediqullah Quraishi, head of information at the Nangarhar Department of Information and Culture, at least five people have been killed and eight others injured so far.
The floods have also destroyed thousands of acres of agricultural land, major roads, and several water dams, local authorities report.
Emergency response efforts are underway to assist those affected.
Latest News
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
As Pakistan’s deadline for expelling Afghan refugees approaches, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul, the German Foreign Minister.
In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that during the conversation, both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation and the importance of continued high-level contacts.
Dar and Wadephul shared their views on regional developments, particularly the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: “The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of high-level engagement. They also exchanged views on regional issues.”
This phone conversation took place as, following the filing of several petitions by refugees and human rights organizations, Berlin has decided to resume the process of relocating eligible Afghans who remain in limbo in Pakistan.
According to reports, the program includes about 2,000 Afghan nationals who were deemed eligible for relocation to Germany after the fall of the previous Afghan government.
However, Pakistani media have reported that the resumption of the relocation process coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to expel undocumented refugees by September 1 of this year.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Pakistan has begun arresting Afghan refugees in certain parts of the country.
