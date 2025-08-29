Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline

As Pakistan’s deadline for expelling Afghan refugees approaches, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul, the German Foreign Minister.

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that during the conversation, both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation and the importance of continued high-level contacts.

Dar and Wadephul shared their views on regional developments, particularly the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: “The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of high-level engagement. They also exchanged views on regional issues.”

This phone conversation took place as, following the filing of several petitions by refugees and human rights organizations, Berlin has decided to resume the process of relocating eligible Afghans who remain in limbo in Pakistan.

According to reports, the program includes about 2,000 Afghan nationals who were deemed eligible for relocation to Germany after the fall of the previous Afghan government.

However, Pakistani media have reported that the resumption of the relocation process coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to expel undocumented refugees by September 1 of this year.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Pakistan has begun arresting Afghan refugees in certain parts of the country.