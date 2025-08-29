Connect with us

Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline

2 hours ago

As Pakistan’s deadline for expelling Afghan refugees approaches, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul, the German Foreign Minister.

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that during the conversation, both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation and the importance of continued high-level contacts.

Dar and Wadephul shared their views on regional developments, particularly the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: “The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of high-level engagement. They also exchanged views on regional issues.”

This phone conversation took place as, following the filing of several petitions by refugees and human rights organizations, Berlin has decided to resume the process of relocating eligible Afghans who remain in limbo in Pakistan.

According to reports, the program includes about 2,000 Afghan nationals who were deemed eligible for relocation to Germany after the fall of the previous Afghan government.

However, Pakistani media have reported that the resumption of the relocation process coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to expel undocumented refugees by September 1 of this year.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Pakistan has begun arresting Afghan refugees in certain parts of the country.

Yaqoob Mujahid: Pakistan blames Afghanistan to mask its own security failures

5 hours ago

August 29, 2025

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Acting Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has accused Pakistan of deflecting blame onto Afghanistan to hide weaknesses within its own security forces.

In an interview with the BBC, Mujahid stressed that attacks in Pakistan occur “hundreds of kilometers beyond the Durand Line” and bear no direct connection to Afghanistan.

He stated: “If they (militants from groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists) cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan and travel deep inside Pakistani territory, why aren’t they stopped there? The failure to do so exposes the weaknesses of Pakistan’s security apparatus. Instead of addressing this, Pakistan unjustly accuses Afghanistan.”

Mujahid urged both sides to move beyond mutual accusations and propaganda, emphasizing the need for honest dialogue and cooperation to develop effective solutions.

“Rather than blaming each other, it is better to acknowledge the reality, work together, and devise solid plans to resolve these challenges.”

He also voiced concern over the current strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad, warning that ongoing tensions serve neither country’s interests.

“We never want relations with Pakistan to remain tense. Such animosity benefits neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan. We always try to maintain good cooperation with them in every matter and respect the rights of neighbors. Unfortunately, our relations are not as normal as they should be. I am not happy with this situation and hope we can have positive relations and find solutions to existing challenges,” he said.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly alleged that attacks inside their country are orchestrated by militants based in Afghanistan.

Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations

9 hours ago

August 29, 2025

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu says it is time consider resuming relations between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Afghanistan, noting that most SCO member states support the move.

In an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Shoigu wrote that Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbors agree on the importance of restoring the country as a stable, independent, and drug- and terror-free state. He proposed starting with the relaunch of a dedicated SCO contact group for Afghanistan.

Shoigu also recalled that on July 3, 2025, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aiming to boost cooperation in trade, economics, humanitarian aid, and regional security, including the fight against terrorism and narcotics.

He said these issues were discussed during his visit to Kabul in November 2024, where Afghan leaders showed a clear desire for constructive political dialogue with Moscow and explored potential areas of economic collaboration.

According to Shoigu, Kabul understands the need to ensure the safety of investors and economic players as a foundation for growth. He noted that more regional states are deepening ties with Afghanistan, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Shoigu claimed that over 23,000 militants affiliated with about 20 international terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan, posing a serious threat to the region and the world—an assertion previously rejected by the Islamic Emirate.

He noted that despite Western sanctions, the Islamic Emirate is combating terrorist groups, particularly the ISKP, to the best of its ability.

Shoigu also accused Western intelligence agencies of facilitating the transfer of fighters from other regions to Afghanistan to destabilize the area near the borders of Russia, China, and Iran through extremist groups opposing the Emirate.

He added that despite official claims of non-recognition, Western countries are working to re-establish NATO’s presence in the region and have increased political contacts with Kabul.

 
Rights groups call on UN to establish justice mechanism for Afghanistan

10 hours ago

August 29, 2025

One-hundred and seven human rights organizations has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international legal mechanism to address past and ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.

In an open letter published on Thursday, the groups criticized the Council for its failure to implement meaningful accountability measures, especially in light of widespread abuses committed under the Islamic Emirate rule. They called for the creation of an independent investigative mechanism, similar to those established for Syria and Myanmar, which would support and enhance the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan.

The letter also emphasized the importance of engaging Afghanistan’s civil society in any future accountability process. It further highlighted the European Union’s key role as the “penholder” for Afghanistan within the Council and called on EU member states to take the lead in advancing the proposal.

International organizations have consistently claimed that human rights in Afghanistan—particularly women’s rights—are being violated by the Islamic Emirate, a claim the Islamic Emirate rejects, stating that women’s rights are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.

 

 

