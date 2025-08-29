Latest News
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
As Pakistan’s deadline for expelling Afghan refugees approaches, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul, the German Foreign Minister.
In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that during the conversation, both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation and the importance of continued high-level contacts.
Dar and Wadephul shared their views on regional developments, particularly the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: “The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of high-level engagement. They also exchanged views on regional issues.”
This phone conversation took place as, following the filing of several petitions by refugees and human rights organizations, Berlin has decided to resume the process of relocating eligible Afghans who remain in limbo in Pakistan.
According to reports, the program includes about 2,000 Afghan nationals who were deemed eligible for relocation to Germany after the fall of the previous Afghan government.
However, Pakistani media have reported that the resumption of the relocation process coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to expel undocumented refugees by September 1 of this year.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Pakistan has begun arresting Afghan refugees in certain parts of the country.
Latest News
Yaqoob Mujahid: Pakistan blames Afghanistan to mask its own security failures
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Acting Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has accused Pakistan of deflecting blame onto Afghanistan to hide weaknesses within its own security forces.
In an interview with the BBC, Mujahid stressed that attacks in Pakistan occur “hundreds of kilometers beyond the Durand Line” and bear no direct connection to Afghanistan.
He stated: “If they (militants from groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists) cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan and travel deep inside Pakistani territory, why aren’t they stopped there? The failure to do so exposes the weaknesses of Pakistan’s security apparatus. Instead of addressing this, Pakistan unjustly accuses Afghanistan.”
Mujahid urged both sides to move beyond mutual accusations and propaganda, emphasizing the need for honest dialogue and cooperation to develop effective solutions.
“Rather than blaming each other, it is better to acknowledge the reality, work together, and devise solid plans to resolve these challenges.”
He also voiced concern over the current strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad, warning that ongoing tensions serve neither country’s interests.
“We never want relations with Pakistan to remain tense. Such animosity benefits neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan. We always try to maintain good cooperation with them in every matter and respect the rights of neighbors. Unfortunately, our relations are not as normal as they should be. I am not happy with this situation and hope we can have positive relations and find solutions to existing challenges,” he said.
Pakistani authorities have repeatedly alleged that attacks inside their country are orchestrated by militants based in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu says it is time consider resuming relations between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Afghanistan, noting that most SCO member states support the move.
In an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Shoigu wrote that Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbors agree on the importance of restoring the country as a stable, independent, and drug- and terror-free state. He proposed starting with the relaunch of a dedicated SCO contact group for Afghanistan.
Shoigu also recalled that on July 3, 2025, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aiming to boost cooperation in trade, economics, humanitarian aid, and regional security, including the fight against terrorism and narcotics.
He said these issues were discussed during his visit to Kabul in November 2024, where Afghan leaders showed a clear desire for constructive political dialogue with Moscow and explored potential areas of economic collaboration.
According to Shoigu, Kabul understands the need to ensure the safety of investors and economic players as a foundation for growth. He noted that more regional states are deepening ties with Afghanistan, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape.
Latest News
Rights groups call on UN to establish justice mechanism for Afghanistan
One-hundred and seven human rights organizations has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international legal mechanism to address past and ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.
In an open letter published on Thursday, the groups criticized the Council for its failure to implement meaningful accountability measures, especially in light of widespread abuses committed under the Islamic Emirate rule. They called for the creation of an independent investigative mechanism, similar to those established for Syria and Myanmar, which would support and enhance the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan.
The letter also emphasized the importance of engaging Afghanistan’s civil society in any future accountability process. It further highlighted the European Union’s key role as the “penholder” for Afghanistan within the Council and called on EU member states to take the lead in advancing the proposal.
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
Yaqoob Mujahid: Pakistan blames Afghanistan to mask its own security failures
India’s powerful Hindu group chief urges three-child families as fertility rates fall
Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Pakistani cabinet approves tariff concessions in trade with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Saar: Discussion on IEA’s economic outlook for next five years
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win
-
World4 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa expected to address UN in New York in September
-
Latest News3 days ago
Foreign arrivals to Afghanistan rise sharply in August
-
Business4 days ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
-
Regional3 days ago
Australia blames Iran for two antisemitic attacks, vows to expel envoy
-
Latest News3 days ago
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump honors fallen US soldiers on Afghanistan bombing anniversary
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran and OIC representatives hold talks on Afghanistan