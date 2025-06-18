Connect with us

Sport

AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad

Published

49 minutes ago

on

In the 23rd match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) held on Wednesday, Aria Forj secured a narrow 3–2 victory over Omid FC in a closely contested match.

In the 24th fixture, Zaher Asad FC delivered a commanding performance, defeating Zaitoon FC 7–2.

All matches are being held at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

The 25th match of the league is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), with Noorzad FC set to face Perozi Panjshir.

In the 26th match, also taking place on Thursday, Sadaqat FC will go head-to-head with Jawanan Maihan.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch the tournament live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Omid 3-3 Perozi Panjshir; Noorzad 5-3 Zaitoon

Published

2 days ago

on

June 16, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) delivered another day of high-energy action in the capital on Monday, featuring a dramatic draw and an impressive win that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In Match 19, Omid and Perozi Panjshir played to a thrilling 3–3 draw in a tightly contested showdown that saw both sides exchange goals and momentum throughout the game.

Match 20 featured an energetic performance by Noorzad Nimroz, who secured a 5–3 victory over Zaitoon, demonstrating clinical finishing and solid team coordination. The win strengthens Noorzad’s position in the standings as the competition intensifies.

Looking ahead, futsal fans can expect more excitement on Tuesday, with two matches lined up at the Kabul arena:

Deyar-e Sanayee vs Jawanan Maihan – 3:30 PM

Etihad vs Sadaqat – 5:45 PM

All matches of the AFPL are broadcast live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), ensuring that fans across the country remain connected to the pulse of Afghanistan’s premier futsal competition.

 

Sport

CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time at the Central Republican Stadium, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).

Published

2 days ago

on

June 16, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Under-20 national football team will take to the field today, Monday June 16, against Turkmenistan in a crucial third group-stage match at the ongoing CAFA U-20 Championship 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time at the Central Republican Stadium, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).

Afghanistan enters the encounter looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the tournament, having lost their opening two fixtures—first to host nation Tajikistan, followed by a defeat against Kyrgyzstan.

With no points on the board, today’s match represents a key opportunity for the Afghan side to restore confidence and avoid early elimination from the regional competition.

The CAFA U-20 Championship, organized by the Central Asian Football Association, brings together youth national teams from six member countries: Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

The tournament, which kicked off on June 10, aims to provide a competitive platform for developing talent across Central Asia and serves as preparation for future AFC and FIFA youth-level competitions.

Turkmenistan, meanwhile, are also searching for their first win in the tournament, making today’s clash a high-stakes fixture for both sides. A positive result for either team could prove vital in climbing the standings and maintaining hopes of progressing further in the championship.

Afghanistan’s U-20 squad is being closely watched by fans and national selectors alike, as the country continues to rebuild its football development pipeline.

As the teams prepare for kickoff, supporters will be hoping for a spirited performance from the Afghan youth side as they seek their first points in this year’s competition.

Sport

AFPL: Etihad shines in 4–2 win as Arya Forj, Jawanan Maihan settle for draw

Published

3 days ago

on

June 15, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continued its exciting run on Sunday with two engaging matchups in Kabul.

In Match 17, Etihad FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Zaher Asad 4–2. 

Match 18 saw a more tactical contest between Arya Forj and Jawanan Maihan. The evenly matched sides played to a 1–1 draw.

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continues to draw attention as clubs across the country showcase growing talent, energy, and ambition in the fast-paced indoor game.

Looking ahead, Monday’s fixtures promise more action:

Omid will take on Perozi Panjshir at 3:30 PM

Noorzad will face Zaitoon at 5:45 PM

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).

