AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad

In the 23rd match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) held on Wednesday, Aria Forj secured a narrow 3–2 victory over Omid FC in a closely contested match.

In the 24th fixture, Zaher Asad FC delivered a commanding performance, defeating Zaitoon FC 7–2.

All matches are being held at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

The 25th match of the league is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), with Noorzad FC set to face Perozi Panjshir.

In the 26th match, also taking place on Thursday, Sadaqat FC will go head-to-head with Jawanan Maihan.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch the tournament live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).