Sport
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
In the 23rd match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) held on Wednesday, Aria Forj secured a narrow 3–2 victory over Omid FC in a closely contested match.
In the 24th fixture, Zaher Asad FC delivered a commanding performance, defeating Zaitoon FC 7–2.
All matches are being held at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.
The 25th match of the league is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), with Noorzad FC set to face Perozi Panjshir.
In the 26th match, also taking place on Thursday, Sadaqat FC will go head-to-head with Jawanan Maihan.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch the tournament live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Omid 3-3 Perozi Panjshir; Noorzad 5-3 Zaitoon
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) delivered another day of high-energy action in the capital on Monday, featuring a dramatic draw and an impressive win that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
In Match 19, Omid and Perozi Panjshir played to a thrilling 3–3 draw in a tightly contested showdown that saw both sides exchange goals and momentum throughout the game.
Match 20 featured an energetic performance by Noorzad Nimroz, who secured a 5–3 victory over Zaitoon, demonstrating clinical finishing and solid team coordination. The win strengthens Noorzad’s position in the standings as the competition intensifies.
Looking ahead, futsal fans can expect more excitement on Tuesday, with two matches lined up at the Kabul arena:
Deyar-e Sanayee vs Jawanan Maihan – 3:30 PM
Etihad vs Sadaqat – 5:45 PM
All matches of the AFPL are broadcast live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), ensuring that fans across the country remain connected to the pulse of Afghanistan’s premier futsal competition.
Sport
CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match
The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time at the Central Republican Stadium, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).
The Afghanistan Under-20 national football team will take to the field today, Monday June 16, against Turkmenistan in a crucial third group-stage match at the ongoing CAFA U-20 Championship 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time at the Central Republican Stadium, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).
Afghanistan enters the encounter looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the tournament, having lost their opening two fixtures—first to host nation Tajikistan, followed by a defeat against Kyrgyzstan.
With no points on the board, today’s match represents a key opportunity for the Afghan side to restore confidence and avoid early elimination from the regional competition.
The CAFA U-20 Championship, organized by the Central Asian Football Association, brings together youth national teams from six member countries: Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
The tournament, which kicked off on June 10, aims to provide a competitive platform for developing talent across Central Asia and serves as preparation for future AFC and FIFA youth-level competitions.
Turkmenistan, meanwhile, are also searching for their first win in the tournament, making today’s clash a high-stakes fixture for both sides. A positive result for either team could prove vital in climbing the standings and maintaining hopes of progressing further in the championship.
Afghanistan’s U-20 squad is being closely watched by fans and national selectors alike, as the country continues to rebuild its football development pipeline.
As the teams prepare for kickoff, supporters will be hoping for a spirited performance from the Afghan youth side as they seek their first points in this year’s competition.
Sport
AFPL: Etihad shines in 4–2 win as Arya Forj, Jawanan Maihan settle for draw
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continued its exciting run on Sunday with two engaging matchups in Kabul.
In Match 17, Etihad FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Zaher Asad 4–2.
Match 18 saw a more tactical contest between Arya Forj and Jawanan Maihan. The evenly matched sides played to a 1–1 draw.
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continues to draw attention as clubs across the country showcase growing talent, energy, and ambition in the fast-paced indoor game.
Looking ahead, Monday’s fixtures promise more action:
Omid will take on Perozi Panjshir at 3:30 PM
Noorzad will face Zaitoon at 5:45 PM
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Afghan delegation led by agriculture minister attends key economic forum in Russia
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Agriculture Ministry hosts meeting to attract aid and assistance
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
-
Latest News4 days ago
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan national admits to plotting attack on US election day
-
Sport4 days ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
-
World4 days ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian man arrested over murder of Afghan migrant girl
-
Latest News3 days ago
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas near military sites