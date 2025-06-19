AFPL: Noorzad 2–1 Perozi Panjshir, Sadaqat 7–2 Jawanan Maihan

In the 25th fixture of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) on Thursday, Noorzad FC secured a narrow 2–1 victory over Perozi Panjshir.

In the 26th match held earlier today, Sadaqat FC delivered a thrilling and dominant performance, overpowering Jawanan Maihan with a convincing 7–2 win.

All matches are being played at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s Futsal Committee Gymnasium in Kabul.

Looking ahead, the 27th match of the league is set for tomorrow (Friday), with Deyar-e-Sanayee FC facing off against Omid FC. The 28th fixture will feature Etihad FC taking on Zaitoon FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).