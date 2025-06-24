Sport
AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash
In a remarkable display of dominance during Match 33 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League, Noorzad FC crushed Deyar-e-Sanayee with a stunning 12–3 victory on Tuesday.
In Match 34, Etihad FC claimed a narrow but vital 2–1 win over Perozi Panjshir, keeping their momentum alive in the competition.
All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.
Looking ahead to match 35 on Wednesday, Arya Forj are set to face Zaher Asad, while in match 36, Sadaqat FC will go up against Omid FC.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matches.
In Match 31, Sadaqat secured a thrilling 3–2 victory over Zaitoon, earning three valuable points in a closely contested game.
Match 32 saw Omid and Jawanan Maihan battle to a 2–2 draw. Both teams displayed strong coordination and determination, ultimately sharing the points.
Tuesday’s Fixtures:
-
Noorzad vs. Deyar Sanayee – 3:30 PM
-
Etihad vs. Perozi Panjshir – 5:45 PM
Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Action-packed Sunday sees wins for Noorzad and Panjshir
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Sunday with two exciting matches in Kabul, where Noorzad and Perozi Panjshir secured important wins.
In Match 29, Noorzad delivered an impressive attacking performance to defeat Arya Forge with a score of 5–3.
In Match 30, Perozi Panjshir overcame Zahir Asad with a solid 4–2 victory.
The action continues tomorrow (Monday) with two scheduled fixtures:
- Zaitoon vs. Sadaqat at 3:30 PM
- Jawanan-e-Mihan vs. Omid at 5:45 PM
Fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
Matchday 27 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League delivered excitement on Friday as Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid FC battled to a dramatic 6–6 draw.
In match 28, Etihad FC showcased a dominant performance, cruising past Zaitoon FC with a decisive 7–2 victory.
All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium.
Looking ahead, Match 29 is set for next Sunday, featuring Aria Forj against Noorzad FC. The 30th match, also on Sunday, will see Zaher Asad FC take on Perozi Panjshir.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
