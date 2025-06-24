AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash

In a remarkable display of dominance during Match 33 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League, Noorzad FC crushed Deyar-e-Sanayee with a stunning 12–3 victory on Tuesday.

In Match 34, Etihad FC claimed a narrow but vital 2–1 win over Perozi Panjshir, keeping their momentum alive in the competition.

All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead to match 35 on Wednesday, Arya Forj are set to face Zaher Asad, while in match 36, Sadaqat FC will go up against Omid FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).