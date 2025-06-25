AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir

Zaher Asad FC edged past Arya Forj with a 3–2 victory in the 35th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League on Wednesday.

In the 36th fixture, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, overwhelming Omid FC with a commanding 9–3 win.

All matches are taking place at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead, the 37th match will see Perozi Panjshir face off against Zaitoon FC on Thursday.

In the 38th clash, Noorzad FC will take on Maihan Jawanan.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).