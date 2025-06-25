Connect with us

AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir

Published

5 hours ago

on

Zaher Asad FC edged past Arya Forj with a 3–2 victory in the 35th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League on Wednesday.

In the 36th fixture, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, overwhelming Omid FC with a commanding 9–3 win.

All matches are taking place at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead, the 37th match will see Perozi Panjshir face off against Zaitoon FC on Thursday.

In the 38th clash, Noorzad FC will take on Maihan Jawanan.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash

Published

1 day ago

on

June 24, 2025

By

In a remarkable display of dominance during Match 33 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League, Noorzad FC crushed Deyar-e-Sanayee with a stunning 12–3 victory on Tuesday.

In Match 34, Etihad FC claimed a narrow but vital 2–1 win over Perozi Panjshir, keeping their momentum alive in the competition.

All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead to match 35 on Wednesday, Arya Forj are set to face Zaher Asad, while in match 36, Sadaqat FC will go up against Omid FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw

Published

2 days ago

on

June 23, 2025

By

The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matches.

In Match 31, Sadaqat secured a thrilling 3–2 victory over Zaitoon, earning three valuable points in a closely contested game.

Match 32 saw Omid and Jawanan Maihan battle to a 2–2 draw. Both teams displayed strong coordination and determination, ultimately sharing the points.

Tuesday’s Fixtures:

  • Noorzad vs. Deyar Sanayee – 3:30 PM

  • Etihad vs. Perozi Panjshir – 5:45 PM

Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Action-packed Sunday sees wins for Noorzad and Panjshir

Published

3 days ago

on

June 22, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Sunday with two exciting matches in Kabul, where Noorzad and Perozi Panjshir secured important wins.

In Match 29, Noorzad delivered an impressive attacking performance to defeat Arya Forge with a score of 5–3.

In Match 30, Perozi Panjshir overcame Zahir Asad with a solid 4–2 victory.

The action continues tomorrow (Monday) with two scheduled fixtures:

  • Zaitoon vs. Sadaqat at 3:30 PM
  • Jawanan-e-Mihan vs. Omid at 5:45 PM

Fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).

