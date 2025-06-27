AFPL: Perozi Panjshir, Noorzad FC claim wins in 37th and 38th matches

The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued with strong performances on Thursday, as Perozi Panjshir cruised to a dominant 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in Match 37.

In Match 38, Noorzad FC secured a solid 2–0 win against Jawanan Maihan, further boosting their position in the league standings.

All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.

The action continues today (Friday) with Deyar-e-Sanayaee set to face Zaher Asad FC in the 39th match, followed by Etihad FC taking on Arya Forj in Match 40.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).