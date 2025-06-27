AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches

The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Friday with two action-packed matches in Kabul, drawing strong viewership from fans across the country.

In Match 39, Zahir Asad defeated Deyar Sanayee with a solid 3–1 win, showcasing disciplined play and tactical superiority.

Later in Match 40, Etihad delivered a dominant performance, beating Arya Forj 7–3 in a high-scoring encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

All matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League are being broadcast live by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), giving fans nationwide a chance to follow the tournament in real time.

The league continues to grow in popularity as teams battle for the championship title in this increasingly competitive season.