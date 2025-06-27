Connect with us

Sport

AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches

Published

2 hours ago

on

The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Friday with two action-packed matches in Kabul, drawing strong viewership from fans across the country.

In Match 39, Zahir Asad defeated Deyar Sanayee with a solid 3–1 win, showcasing disciplined play and tactical superiority.

Later in Match 40, Etihad delivered a dominant performance, beating Arya Forj 7–3 in a high-scoring encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

All matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League are being broadcast live by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), giving fans nationwide a chance to follow the tournament in real time.

The league continues to grow in popularity as teams battle for the championship title in this increasingly competitive season.

Sport

AFPL: Perozi Panjshir, Noorzad FC claim wins in 37th and 38th matches

Published

14 hours ago

on

June 27, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued with strong performances on Thursday, as Perozi Panjshir cruised to a dominant 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in Match 37.

In Match 38, Noorzad FC secured a solid 2–0 win against Jawanan Maihan, further boosting their position in the league standings.

All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.

The action continues today (Friday) with Deyar-e-Sanayaee set to face Zaher Asad FC in the 39th match, followed by Etihad FC taking on Arya Forj in Match 40.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir

Published

2 days ago

on

June 25, 2025

By

Last Updated on: June 27, 2025

Zaher Asad FC edged past Arya Forj with a 3–2 victory in the 35th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League on Wednesday.

In the 36th fixture, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, overwhelming Omid FC with a commanding 9–3 win.

All matches are taking place at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead, the 37th match will see Perozi Panjshir face off against Zaitoon FC on Thursday.

In the 38th clash, Noorzad FC will take on Maihan Jawanan.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Sport

AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash

Published

3 days ago

on

June 24, 2025

By

In a remarkable display of dominance during Match 33 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League, Noorzad FC crushed Deyar-e-Sanayee with a stunning 12–3 victory on Tuesday.

In Match 34, Etihad FC claimed a narrow but vital 2–1 win over Perozi Panjshir, keeping their momentum alive in the competition.

All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead to match 35 on Wednesday, Arya Forj are set to face Zaher Asad, while in match 36, Sadaqat FC will go up against Omid FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

