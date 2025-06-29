Sport
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Sunday with two exciting matches that kept fans engaged.
In Match 41, Noorzad FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Omid FC with a commanding 7–2 victory and securing another valuable three points.
Match 42 between Perozi Panjshir and Sadaqat Kabul ended in a 3–3 draw. Both teams played an intense and entertaining game, ultimately sharing the points.
Tomorrow’s Matches (Monday):
-
Arya Forj vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM
-
Zahir Asad vs Jawanan Maihan – 5:45 PM
Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Friday with two action-packed matches in Kabul, drawing strong viewership from fans across the country.
In Match 39, Zahir Asad defeated Deyar Sanayee with a solid 3–1 win, showcasing disciplined play and tactical superiority.
Later in Match 40, Etihad delivered a dominant performance, beating Arya Forj 7–3 in a high-scoring encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
All matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League are being broadcast live by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), giving fans nationwide a chance to follow the tournament in real time.
The league continues to grow in popularity as teams battle for the championship title in this increasingly competitive season.
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir, Noorzad FC claim wins in 37th and 38th matches
The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued with strong performances on Thursday, as Perozi Panjshir cruised to a dominant 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in Match 37.
In Match 38, Noorzad FC secured a solid 2–0 win against Jawanan Maihan, further boosting their position in the league standings.
All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.
The action continues today (Friday) with Deyar-e-Sanayaee set to face Zaher Asad FC in the 39th match, followed by Etihad FC taking on Arya Forj in Match 40.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Zaher Asad FC edged past Arya Forj with a 3–2 victory in the 35th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League on Wednesday.
In the 36th fixture, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, overwhelming Omid FC with a commanding 9–3 win.
All matches are taking place at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.
Looking ahead, the 37th match will see Perozi Panjshir face off against Zaitoon FC on Thursday.
In the 38th clash, Noorzad FC will take on Maihan Jawanan.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
