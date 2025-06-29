AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Sunday with two exciting matches that kept fans engaged.

In Match 41, Noorzad FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Omid FC with a commanding 7–2 victory and securing another valuable three points.

Match 42 between Perozi Panjshir and Sadaqat Kabul ended in a 3–3 draw. Both teams played an intense and entertaining game, ultimately sharing the points.

Tomorrow’s Matches (Monday):

Arya Forj vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM

Zahir Asad vs Jawanan Maihan – 5:45 PM

Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).