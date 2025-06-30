AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan

As part of the ongoing Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) in Kabul, two thrilling matches were held on Monday.

In match 43, Zaitoon delivered a disciplined and impressive performance to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Arya Forj, earning three crucial points.

Match 44 saw a high-energy contest between Zahir Asad and Jawanan Maihan, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. Both teams showcased skillful and competitive play, ultimately sharing the points.

According to the schedule, Deyar Sanayee will face Etihad on Tuesday.

Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).