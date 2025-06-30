Connect with us

AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan

Published

4 hours ago

on

As part of the ongoing Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) in Kabul, two thrilling matches were held on Monday.

In match 43, Zaitoon delivered a disciplined and impressive performance to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Arya Forj, earning three crucial points.

Match 44 saw a high-energy contest between Zahir Asad and Jawanan Maihan, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. Both teams showcased skillful and competitive play, ultimately sharing the points.

According to the schedule, Deyar Sanayee will face Etihad on Tuesday.

Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).

AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie

Published

1 day ago

on

June 29, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Sunday with two exciting matches that kept fans engaged.

In Match 41, Noorzad FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Omid FC with a commanding 7–2 victory and securing another valuable three points.

Match 42 between Perozi Panjshir and Sadaqat Kabul ended in a 3–3 draw. Both teams played an intense and entertaining game, ultimately sharing the points.

Tomorrow’s Matches (Monday):

  • Arya Forj vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM

  • Zahir Asad vs Jawanan Maihan – 5:45 PM

Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).

AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches

Published

3 days ago

on

June 27, 2025

By

The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Friday with two action-packed matches in Kabul, drawing strong viewership from fans across the country.

In Match 39, Zahir Asad defeated Deyar Sanayee with a solid 3–1 win, showcasing disciplined play and tactical superiority.

Later in Match 40, Etihad delivered a dominant performance, beating Arya Forj 7–3 in a high-scoring encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

All matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League are being broadcast live by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), giving fans nationwide a chance to follow the tournament in real time.

The league continues to grow in popularity as teams battle for the championship title in this increasingly competitive season.

AFPL: Perozi Panjshir, Noorzad FC claim wins in 37th and 38th matches

Published

4 days ago

on

June 27, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued with strong performances on Thursday, as Perozi Panjshir cruised to a dominant 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in Match 37.

In Match 38, Noorzad FC secured a solid 2–0 win against Jawanan Maihan, further boosting their position in the league standings.

All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.

The action continues today (Friday) with Deyar-e-Sanayaee set to face Zaher Asad FC in the 39th match, followed by Etihad FC taking on Arya Forj in Match 40.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).

