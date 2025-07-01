Sport
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
In a landmark development for Afghan cricket, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with ITW MEA to manage and deliver the Afghanistan Premier League (APL T20) over the next 10 editions.
The agreement, signed by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, CEO Naseeb Khan, and ITW MEA Director Vivek Chandra, marks a major step in reviving the country’s flagship T20 tournament.
ITW MEA, a UAE- and Africa-based company with a proven track record in media and sports management, will serve as the APL’s commercial and operational partner.
As part of the agreement, a joint governing council comprising ACB and ITW representatives will oversee the planning, venue selection, and operational decisions of the league.
The partnership aims to position the APL as a high-caliber global tournament and a vital platform for nurturing Afghan talent.
“The relaunch of the Afghanistan Premier League is a momentous achievement for Afghan cricket and its passionate fans,” said ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf at the signing ceremony.
“We are delighted to have partnered with a reputed organization like ITW for the successful delivery of the APL’s upcoming editions. This marks a significant step forward, and the official dates and venues will be announced soon.”
The ACB began the search for a strategic partner more than a year ago through a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Following extensive evaluation, ITW MEA was selected for its financial strength, technical capabilities, and experience working with global cricket bodies such as the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the long-term vision behind the deal: “Reviving the Afghanistan Premier League has been among our top priorities. Our focus is not just on hosting a tournament but on elevating the league’s quality, competitiveness, and prestige. This platform will
provide vital opportunities for our players and immense value to Afghan cricket overall.”
Expressing his enthusiasm, ITW MEA’s Vivek Chandra said: “We are honored to join hands with the Afghanistan Cricket Board as their investor and commercial partner. Afghanistan’s meteoric rise in world cricket has been inspiring, and this partnership reflects our commitment to contributing to the growth and success of Afghan cricket.”
To mark the occasion, a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for August 2025, where cricketing figures, business leaders, and international dignitaries will gather to celebrate the league’s revival. The ceremony will also unveil the venue and tournament window for the upcoming edition.
The Afghanistan Premier League was first launched in 2018 but faced operational and logistical challenges in subsequent years. With this new partnership, the ACB aims to deliver a stable, world-class tournament that bolsters the country’s cricketing infrastructure and global presence.
Sport
AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan
As part of the ongoing Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) in Kabul, two thrilling matches were held on Monday.
In match 43, Zaitoon delivered a disciplined and impressive performance to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Arya Forj, earning three crucial points.
Match 44 saw a high-energy contest between Zahir Asad and Jawanan Maihan, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. Both teams showcased skillful and competitive play, ultimately sharing the points.
According to the schedule, Deyar Sanayee will face Etihad on Tuesday.
Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Sunday with two exciting matches that kept fans engaged.
In Match 41, Noorzad FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Omid FC with a commanding 7–2 victory and securing another valuable three points.
Match 42 between Perozi Panjshir and Sadaqat Kabul ended in a 3–3 draw. Both teams played an intense and entertaining game, ultimately sharing the points.
Tomorrow’s Matches (Monday):
-
Arya Forj vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM
-
Zahir Asad vs Jawanan Maihan – 5:45 PM
Fans can watch all matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Friday with two action-packed matches in Kabul, drawing strong viewership from fans across the country.
In Match 39, Zahir Asad defeated Deyar Sanayee with a solid 3–1 win, showcasing disciplined play and tactical superiority.
Later in Match 40, Etihad delivered a dominant performance, beating Arya Forj 7–3 in a high-scoring encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
All matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League are being broadcast live by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), giving fans nationwide a chance to follow the tournament in real time.
The league continues to grow in popularity as teams battle for the championship title in this increasingly competitive season.
