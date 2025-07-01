First half of Afghanistan Futsal League Season 4 concludes with Etihad victory

In a landmark development for Afghan cricket, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with ITW MEA to manage and deliver the Afghanistan Premier League (APL T20) over the next 10 editions.

The agreement, signed by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, CEO Naseeb Khan, and ITW MEA Director Vivek Chandra, marks a major step in reviving the country’s flagship T20 tournament.

ITW MEA, a UAE- and Africa-based company with a proven track record in media and sports management, will serve as the APL’s commercial and operational partner.

As part of the agreement, a joint governing council comprising ACB and ITW representatives will oversee the planning, venue selection, and operational decisions of the league.

The partnership aims to position the APL as a high-caliber global tournament and a vital platform for nurturing Afghan talent.

“The relaunch of the Afghanistan Premier League is a momentous achievement for Afghan cricket and its passionate fans,” said ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf at the signing ceremony.

“We are delighted to have partnered with a reputed organization like ITW for the successful delivery of the APL’s upcoming editions. This marks a significant step forward, and the official dates and venues will be announced soon.”

The ACB began the search for a strategic partner more than a year ago through a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Following extensive evaluation, ITW MEA was selected for its financial strength, technical capabilities, and experience working with global cricket bodies such as the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the long-term vision behind the deal: “Reviving the Afghanistan Premier League has been among our top priorities. Our focus is not just on hosting a tournament but on elevating the league’s quality, competitiveness, and prestige. This platform will

provide vital opportunities for our players and immense value to Afghan cricket overall.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, ITW MEA’s Vivek Chandra said: “We are honored to join hands with the Afghanistan Cricket Board as their investor and commercial partner. Afghanistan’s meteoric rise in world cricket has been inspiring, and this partnership reflects our commitment to contributing to the growth and success of Afghan cricket.”

To mark the occasion, a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for August 2025, where cricketing figures, business leaders, and international dignitaries will gather to celebrate the league’s revival. The ceremony will also unveil the venue and tournament window for the upcoming edition.

The Afghanistan Premier League was first launched in 2018 but faced operational and logistical challenges in subsequent years. With this new partnership, the ACB aims to deliver a stable, world-class tournament that bolsters the country’s cricketing infrastructure and global presence.