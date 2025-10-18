AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets

In the 13th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Kabul Zalmi secured a convincing 49-run win over Band-e-Ameer Stars at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

After losing the toss, Kabul Zalmi were put in to bat first. They posted a competitive total of 223 runs in their 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. Band-e-Ameer Stars fell short in their chase, managing only 174 runs, handing Kabul Zalmi a 49-run victory.

Masood Gurbaz starred with the bat for Kabul Zalmi, scoring a solid 74.

In the 14th match held on Friday, Abaseen Defenders faced off against Pamir Stars. Pamir Stars won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up a strong total of 226 runs for the loss of just 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Abaseen Defenders successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Samiullah Shinwari led the charge with an impressive 78, helping his side claim a 5-wicket win.

The 15th match of the tournament kicked off at 2:00 PM on Saturday, featuring Kabul Knight Riders taking on Speenghar Warriors.

Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) on Ariana Television.