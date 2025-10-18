Sport
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets
Samiullah Shinwari led the charge with an impressive 78, helping his side claim a 5-wicket win.
In the 13th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Kabul Zalmi secured a convincing 49-run win over Band-e-Ameer Stars at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
After losing the toss, Kabul Zalmi were put in to bat first. They posted a competitive total of 223 runs in their 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. Band-e-Ameer Stars fell short in their chase, managing only 174 runs, handing Kabul Zalmi a 49-run victory.
Masood Gurbaz starred with the bat for Kabul Zalmi, scoring a solid 74.
In the 14th match held on Friday, Abaseen Defenders faced off against Pamir Stars. Pamir Stars won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up a strong total of 226 runs for the loss of just 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, Abaseen Defenders successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Samiullah Shinwari led the charge with an impressive 78, helping his side claim a 5-wicket win.
The 15th match of the tournament kicked off at 2:00 PM on Saturday, featuring Kabul Knight Riders taking on Speenghar Warriors.
Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it is withdrawing from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 International Series involving Pakistan, following the killing of three Afghan cricketers in what it described as a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”
According to an ACB statement, the incident occurred in Urgun District of Paktika Province, where three players — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — along with five other civilians were killed, and seven others injured in airstrikes on Friday evening. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the provincial capital, to participate in a friendly cricket match and were targeted upon their return home.
Calling the attack a “great loss for Afghanistan’s sporting community,” the ACB expressed its “deepest sorrow and grief” over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Paktika.
“As a gesture of respect to the victims,” the board said, Afghanistan will not participate in the Tri-Nation T20I Series that was scheduled for late November and included Pakistan.
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
In the 11th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Pamir Stars secured a narrow 4-run victory over Band-e-Ameer Stars on Thursday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Band-e-Ameer Stars won the toss and opted to field first. Despite losing 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, they posted an imposing target of 250 runs. Pamir Stars responded with a composed chase, reaching the target in the final over with 4 wickets down, sealing the win by 4 runs. Emal starred with the bat for Pamir Stars, top-scoring with a solid 75.
Later the same day, in the 12th match, Kabul Knight Riders faced off against Abaseen Defenders. The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a competitive total of 248 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.
Abaseen Defenders fought hard in the chase but fell short, finishing behind by 14 runs. The win keeps the Knight Riders in strong contention as the tournament progresses.
Match 13, which kicked off at 2:00 PM today, features Band-e-Ameer Stars against Kabul Zalmi, while the 14th match is scheduled for 7:00 PM between Abaseen Defenders and Pamir Stars.
Fans can catch all the action from the AHKPL on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the country’s Under-19 national team will tour Bangladesh later this month for a five-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series. The matches are scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 9, 2025, in Bogura and Rajshahi.
The Afghan U19 squad will depart Kabul on October 20 and take part in a week-long conditioning camp in Bangladesh before facing the home side in the series opener on October 28. The first two matches will be played in Bogura, while the final three fixtures will be held at the RDS Cricket Ground in Rajshahi. The games are slated for October 28, 31, and November 3, 6, and 9, respectively.
The tour is seen as a vital step in Afghanistan’s youth cricket development, offering the players valuable international exposure and competitive experience in the lead-up to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence that the tour will significantly benefit the country’s emerging cricketers.
“We are committed to keeping our Future Stars actively engaged alongside the National and A teams,” Khan said. “This series will be instrumental in preparing our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup and could help uncover new talents who may progress to higher levels, including the A team and senior national side.”
In preparation for the tour, the Afghan U19 squad recently completed three months of intensive training camps in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, focusing on physical fitness, skill enhancement, and a series of intra-squad practice matches aimed at improving team cohesion and match readiness.
