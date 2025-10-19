Sport
ICC mourns deaths of three young Afghan cricketers killed in Paktika airstrike
The Afghanistan Cricket Board strongly condemned what it called a “brutal attack” and urged the ICC to take firmer measures in response to the incident.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young Afghan cricketers — Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — who were killed in a recent airstrike by Pakistan in Paktika province, south-eastern Afghanistan.
According to the ICC, the three players had returned home after taking part in a friendly cricket match when the strike hit their village, also killing and injuring several civilians. The organization condemned the incident as a senseless act of violence that robbed Afghanistan and the cricketing world of three rising talents.
In a statement, the ICC said it stood in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the wider Afghan cricket community.
Responding to the ICC’s message, the ACB expressed gratitude “from the bottom of its heart” for the council’s acknowledgment and empathy. The ACB said the ICC’s statement reflected “the true spirit of sportsmanship and shared humanity” and praised the global body for “listening to the voice of Afghan cricket.”
The ACB reiterated its long-standing position that sports must remain separate from politics and said it has consistently promoted this principle within the ICC.
“Unfortunately, it must be said that due to the Pakistani regime’s airstrikes on Paktika province last night, local players who were part of domestic cricket competitions were targeted,” the board said. “As a result, three players lost their lives, eight people were martyred, and ten civilians, including one player, were injured.”
The Afghanistan Cricket Board strongly condemned what it called a “brutal attack” and urged the ICC to take firmer measures in response to the incident.
The Paktika strike was one of several cross-border attacks reported this week in Afghanistan’s south-eastern provinces, including Kandahar and Kabul.
According to humanitarian organizations, dozens of civilians — many of them women and children — have been killed or wounded in recent days.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed significant civilian casualties and called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.
The deaths of the three young athletes have sparked widespread grief across Afghanistan, where cricket has long symbolized hope and resilience.
Afghan cricket officials described the victims as promising players who had shown exceptional skill in domestic competitions and embodied the future of Afghan sport.
