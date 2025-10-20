Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan U19 team to compete in Tri-Nation Youth Series in India

The tournament, set to be held in Bengaluru from November 17 to November 30, 2025.

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the Afghanistan Under-19 national team will travel to India later this month to take part in an international Tri-Nation Youth ODI series.

According to the ACB, the series offers a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan's young players to gain international experience and test their skills against some of the best junior cricketers in the world.

According to the ACB, the series offers a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan’s young players to gain international experience and test their skills against some of the best junior cricketers in the world.

Cricket fans across both nations are looking forward to the matches, with hopes high that Afghanistan’s rising stars will deliver strong performances and continue the country’s tradition of producing world-class talent.

Sport

ICC mourns deaths of three young Afghan cricketers killed in Paktika airstrike

Published

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2025

By

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young Afghan cricketers — Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — who were killed in a recent airstrike by Pakistan in Paktika province, south-eastern Afghanistan.

According to the ICC, the three players had returned home after taking part in a friendly cricket match when the strike hit their village, also killing and injuring several civilians. The organization condemned the incident as a senseless act of violence that robbed Afghanistan and the cricketing world of three rising talents.

In a statement, the ICC said it stood in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the wider Afghan cricket community.

Responding to the ICC’s message, the ACB expressed gratitude “from the bottom of its heart” for the council’s acknowledgment and empathy. The ACB said the ICC’s statement reflected “the true spirit of sportsmanship and shared humanity” and praised the global body for “listening to the voice of Afghan cricket.”

The ACB reiterated its long-standing position that sports must remain separate from politics and said it has consistently promoted this principle within the ICC.

“Unfortunately, it must be said that due to the Pakistani regime’s airstrikes on Paktika province last night, local players who were part of domestic cricket competitions were targeted,” the board said. “As a result, three players lost their lives, eight people were martyred, and ten civilians, including one player, were injured.”

The Paktika strike was one of several cross-border attacks reported this week in Afghanistan's south-eastern provinces, including Kandahar and Kabul.

The Paktika strike was one of several cross-border attacks reported this week in Afghanistan’s south-eastern provinces, including Kandahar and Kabul.

According to humanitarian organizations, dozens of civilians — many of them women and children — have been killed or wounded in recent days.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed significant civilian casualties and called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

The deaths of the three young athletes have sparked widespread grief across Afghanistan, where cricket has long symbolized hope and resilience.

Afghan cricket officials described the victims as promising players who had shown exceptional skill in domestic competitions and embodied the future of Afghan sport.

Sport

AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets

Samiullah Shinwari led the charge with an impressive 78, helping his side claim a 5-wicket win.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 18, 2025

By

In the 13th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Kabul Zalmi secured a convincing 49-run win over Band-e-Ameer Stars at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

After losing the toss, Kabul Zalmi were put in to bat first. They posted a competitive total of 223 runs in their 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. Band-e-Ameer Stars fell short in their chase, managing only 174 runs, handing Kabul Zalmi a 49-run victory.

Masood Gurbaz starred with the bat for Kabul Zalmi, scoring a solid 74.

In the 14th match held on Friday, Abaseen Defenders faced off against Pamir Stars. Pamir Stars won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up a strong total of 226 runs for the loss of just 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Abaseen Defenders successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Samiullah Shinwari led the charge with an impressive 78, helping his side claim a 5-wicket win.

The 15th match of the tournament kicked off at 2:00 PM on Saturday, featuring Kabul Knight Riders taking on Speenghar Warriors.

Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) on Ariana Television.

Sport

Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes

Published

2 days ago

on

October 18, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it is withdrawing from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 International Series involving Pakistan, following the killing of three Afghan cricketers in what it described as a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

According to an ACB statement, the incident occurred in Urgun District of Paktika Province, where three players — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — along with five other civilians were killed, and seven others injured in airstrikes on Friday evening. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the provincial capital, to participate in a friendly cricket match and were targeted upon their return home.

Calling the attack a “great loss for Afghanistan’s sporting community,” the ACB expressed its “deepest sorrow and grief” over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Paktika.

“As a gesture of respect to the victims,” the board said, Afghanistan will not participate in the Tri-Nation T20I Series that was scheduled for late November and included Pakistan.

