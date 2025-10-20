Kabul Knight Riders and Kabul Zalmi to clash in AHKPL Season 3 final

The stage is set for an electrifying finale as the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) wraps up on Tuesday, October 21, at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

Defending champions Kabul Knight Riders will take on Kabul Zalmi in what promises to be a high-intensity battle for supremacy in one of Afghanistan’s most popular domestic cricket tournaments.

Both sides have shown exceptional form throughout the competition. The Knight Riders, led by their dynamic captain, have dominated the league stage with a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging local talent. Their batting lineup, anchored by consistent top-order performances, has been one of the strongest in the tournament.

Kabul Zalmi, on the other hand, have impressed with their aggressive style of play and sharp bowling attack. Their road to the final included a thrilling semifinal victory that showcased their depth and determination to lift their maiden AHKPL title.

The AHKPL continues to grow in stature as a platform for young Afghan cricketers to showcase their skills.

Over the past three seasons, it has become a vital talent pipeline, drawing fans from across the country and contributing to the development of Afghanistan’s domestic cricket structure.

With both teams evenly matched and fan excitement reaching fever pitch, Tuesday’s final promises fireworks on the field — and a fitting close to a successful Season 3 of the Kabul Premier League.

The first ball is set to be bowled at 2:00 pm local time, with large crowds expected at the Ayoubi Sports Complex. Fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the exciting match and closing ceremony.