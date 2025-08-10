American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say

Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized U.S. citizen and former Afghan civil aviation official, was detained by Taliban security forces in Kabul nearly three years ago, according to witness statements and U.S. officials.

The Islamic Emirate however has repeatedly denied these allegations.

U.S. officials have told Reuters that Habibi, 37, was blindfolded and taken from his Kabul apartment by gunmen linked to the Islamic Emirate’s secret police, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), shortly after the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in July 2022.

According to U.S. officials, Habibi’s detention is likely linked to the CIA’s use of his employer’s security cameras to track Zawahiri.

Despite repeated denials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), U.S. authorities have made his release a priority, including offering a $5 million reward for information.

The FBI leads the U.S. effort to secure his freedom, with support from the State Department.

Habibi’s family, now based in the United States, has not heard from him since his arrest. His older brother expressed hope that recent U.S. government efforts will lead to his release.

The IEA rejected a proposed prisoner swap involving Habibi and an alleged Osama bin Laden aide held at Guantanamo Bay.