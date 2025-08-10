Latest News
IOM warns of escalating crisis as over 4 million Afghans return over past two years
“The situation of returnees is critical,” said the IOM Chief of Mission in Afghanistan, who recently visited border entry points.
Afghanistan is facing one of the largest mass return movements in its recent history, with more than four million Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan in the past two years, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned.
In a statement released this week, IOM said that since September 2023 alone, over four million migrants have crossed back into Afghanistan, including 1.5 million so far this year. The agency cautioned that Pakistan’s recent decision not to extend residency permits for Afghan refugees could force a further one million people to return in the coming months.
“Families are arriving exhausted, homeless, and without basic necessities. We are currently able to assist only one in every ten people in need. This is a situation no one should have to face, and Afghanistan must not be forgotten.”
The return of migrants from Pakistan has accelerated since April, following the government’s deadline for the expulsion of undocumented Afghans. Simultaneously, a fresh wave of deportations and voluntary returns from Iran has gained momentum.
IOM warned that the mass influx is straining already fragile support systems at border areas and return sites, where basic services and economic opportunities are scarce. Many returnees are arriving in provinces grappling with a severe housing shortage, rising rental costs, and limited access to livelihoods.
“Without urgent investment in reintegration, the risk of further displacement remains high,” the statement noted. “Safe, voluntary, and dignified returns are essential, but they require both immediate relief and long-term development support.”
The agency appealed for urgent international funding and regional cooperation to manage the crisis, stressing that without sustained assistance, Afghanistan could face a worsening humanitarian emergency with far-reaching consequences for the wider region.
With winter approaching and humanitarian needs on the rise, IOM urged donors to act quickly. “The urgency for sustained and immediate assistance is greater than ever,” the organization said.
American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say
According to U.S. officials, Habibi’s detention is likely linked to the CIA’s use of his employer’s security cameras to track Zawahiri.
Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized U.S. citizen and former Afghan civil aviation official, was detained by Taliban security forces in Kabul nearly three years ago, according to witness statements and U.S. officials.
The Islamic Emirate however has repeatedly denied these allegations.
U.S. officials have told Reuters that Habibi, 37, was blindfolded and taken from his Kabul apartment by gunmen linked to the Islamic Emirate’s secret police, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), shortly after the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in July 2022.
According to U.S. officials, Habibi’s detention is likely linked to the CIA’s use of his employer’s security cameras to track Zawahiri.
Despite repeated denials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), U.S. authorities have made his release a priority, including offering a $5 million reward for information.
The FBI leads the U.S. effort to secure his freedom, with support from the State Department.
Habibi’s family, now based in the United States, has not heard from him since his arrest. His older brother expressed hope that recent U.S. government efforts will lead to his release.
The IEA rejected a proposed prisoner swap involving Habibi and an alleged Osama bin Laden aide held at Guantanamo Bay.
The Hundred: Spirit hold nerve in thrilling clash to beat Welsh Fire by 8 runs
Spirit now sit atop the early standings alongside Oval Invincibles, while Fire remain winless after two attempts.
London Spirit secured their second consecutive victory in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 on Saturday, August 9, with a dramatic eight-run win over Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens.
Sent in to bat, Spirit put 163 for 5 on the scoreboard, anchored by David Warner’s 70 not out off 45 balls, earning him Player of the Match honors. His composed and calculated innings provided the vital backbone for the total.
Welsh Fire’s response looked unlikely until Jonny Bairstow unleashed a blistering unbeaten 86 off just 50 balls, including six maximums in a dazzling late assault. At one point, Fire’s hidden set piece had them stomping within reach. However, with 17 needed off the final five balls, Spirit bowler Luke Wood held firm, preserving a stirring win for the visitors.
Speaking after the match, Warner said: “That got very close at the end, and credit to the way Jonny and Greeny batted. They were absolutely superb. The partnership they built was fantastic, and what it did do was what we’re trying to do here – entertain the crowd and hopefully everyone was excited by that game.”
Warner added, “This is a really important win for us. We lost our first game at home but we’ve got an away game in Manchester coming up, and hopefully we can tick that off.”
Spirit now sit atop the early standings alongside Oval Invincibles, while Fire remain winless after two attempts.
Cricket fans are in for a feast of action today, Sunday 10 August, as The Hundred Men’s Competition serves up a high-stakes double-header.
The day begins at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, where Southern Brave take on Birmingham Phoenix at 5:30pm Kabul time.
Brave, fresh from a tense opening victory, will look to build momentum, while Phoenix are desperate to notch their first win of the campaign.
At 9pm, Trent Rockets host Northern Superchargers at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Both sides have impressed in early outings, setting up an evening clash that could have significant implications for the group standings.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 5:30pm on Ariana Television to watch all the thrills and spills of today’s exciting matches.
Private banking sector sees significant growth, says DAB
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) announced on Saturday that there has been a significant improvement in the financial and economic condition of the country’s private banks.
According to officials at DAB, the country’s central bank, over the past year, the assets of the country’s private banks have increased by 15 billion afghanis, and in addition to a 71 percent rise in financial resources compared to the previous year, bank guarantees worth nearly 22 billion afghanis have also been issued.
They added that a total of 12 banks are currently operating in the country: three are state-owned, two are representative offices of foreign banks, and the remaining seven are privately owned.
“Over the past year, bank guarantees worth nearly 22 billion afghanis have been issued. We are striving to bring significant progress to the banking sector so that it aligns with international standards. Over the past year, we have also succeeded in reducing banking restrictions,” Hasibullah Noori, spokesperson for DAB.
Meanwhile, some private sector members, while recognizing improvements in banking services, have urged the central bank to intensify its efforts in expanding the banking sector and promoting electronic banking to ensure greater speed and transparency.
“The condition of Afghanistan’s private banks has improved compared to three years ago. Banking services are now available to people across the country, and this process continues to expand,” said Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
However, some economic analysts, while acknowledging the importance of the banking sector’s activities in the country, have noted that Afghanistan’s private banks still face challenges in dealing with customers in certain areas. They have called for increased oversight of private banks’ operations.
Officials from the central bank emphasized that they provide organized services to private banks across the country and are working to deliver standardized financial and banking services to the nation’s citizens.
