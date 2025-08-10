IOM warns of escalating crisis as over 4 million Afghans return over past two years

Afghanistan is facing one of the largest mass return movements in its recent history, with more than four million Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan in the past two years, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned.

In a statement released this week, IOM said that since September 2023 alone, over four million migrants have crossed back into Afghanistan, including 1.5 million so far this year. The agency cautioned that Pakistan’s recent decision not to extend residency permits for Afghan refugees could force a further one million people to return in the coming months.

“The situation of returnees is critical,” said the IOM Chief of Mission in Afghanistan, who recently visited border entry points.

“Families are arriving exhausted, homeless, and without basic necessities. We are currently able to assist only one in every ten people in need. This is a situation no one should have to face, and Afghanistan must not be forgotten.”

The return of migrants from Pakistan has accelerated since April, following the government’s deadline for the expulsion of undocumented Afghans. Simultaneously, a fresh wave of deportations and voluntary returns from Iran has gained momentum.

IOM warned that the mass influx is straining already fragile support systems at border areas and return sites, where basic services and economic opportunities are scarce. Many returnees are arriving in provinces grappling with a severe housing shortage, rising rental costs, and limited access to livelihoods.

“Without urgent investment in reintegration, the risk of further displacement remains high,” the statement noted. “Safe, voluntary, and dignified returns are essential, but they require both immediate relief and long-term development support.”

The agency appealed for urgent international funding and regional cooperation to manage the crisis, stressing that without sustained assistance, Afghanistan could face a worsening humanitarian emergency with far-reaching consequences for the wider region.

With winter approaching and humanitarian needs on the rise, IOM urged donors to act quickly. “The urgency for sustained and immediate assistance is greater than ever,” the organization said.