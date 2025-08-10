International Sports
The Hundred: Spirit hold nerve in thrilling clash to beat Welsh Fire by 8 runs
Spirit now sit atop the early standings alongside Oval Invincibles, while Fire remain winless after two attempts.
London Spirit secured their second consecutive victory in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 on Saturday, August 9, with a dramatic eight-run win over Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens.
Sent in to bat, Spirit put 163 for 5 on the scoreboard, anchored by David Warner’s 70 not out off 45 balls, earning him Player of the Match honors. His composed and calculated innings provided the vital backbone for the total.
Welsh Fire’s response looked unlikely until Jonny Bairstow unleashed a blistering unbeaten 86 off just 50 balls, including six maximums in a dazzling late assault. At one point, Fire’s hidden set piece had them stomping within reach. However, with 17 needed off the final five balls, Spirit bowler Luke Wood held firm, preserving a stirring win for the visitors.
Speaking after the match, Warner said: “That got very close at the end, and credit to the way Jonny and Greeny batted. They were absolutely superb. The partnership they built was fantastic, and what it did do was what we’re trying to do here – entertain the crowd and hopefully everyone was excited by that game.”
Warner added, “This is a really important win for us. We lost our first game at home but we’ve got an away game in Manchester coming up, and hopefully we can tick that off.”
Fan Zone:
Cricket fans are in for a feast of action today, Sunday 10 August, as The Hundred Men’s Competition serves up a high-stakes double-header.
The day begins at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, where Southern Brave take on Birmingham Phoenix at 5:30pm Kabul time.
Brave, fresh from a tense opening victory, will look to build momentum, while Phoenix are desperate to notch their first win of the campaign.
At 9pm, Trent Rockets host Northern Superchargers at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Both sides have impressed in early outings, setting up an evening clash that could have significant implications for the group standings.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 5:30pm on Ariana Television to watch all the thrills and spills of today’s exciting matches.
The Hundred: Trent Rockets start strong with six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix
Trent Rockets launched their 2025 men’s campaign in The Hundred with a comfortable six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston on Friday night.
Batting first after winning the toss, the Phoenix posted 122-6 — a total that never quite looked defendable. Lockie Ferguson led the Rockets’ charge with the ball, claiming 3-20, while Tom Banton powered the chase with a fluent 43 off 29 balls to help seal the victory.
Named Meerkat Match Hero, Ferguson said: “It was a good night, I started well with Dave. The boys bowled excellently and gave a reasonable total for the batters to chase. It was nice to get one under the belt early on in the comp.
“The short boundary on the leg side was intimidating for sure but the boys looked at change ups and hit the yorker well. We got early wickets that really helped us through the middle.”
The Rockets made an immediate impact with the ball, dismissing Phoenix’s top three — Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, and Aneurin Donald — inside the powerplay, reducing the hosts to 24-3.
A sharp run-out by Sam Cook off his own bowling to dismiss Jacob Bethell put further pressure on Phoenix. Despite a fightback led by Liam Livingstone (39 off 30) and Joe Clarke (29), Ferguson returned to remove both batters in a decisive spell.
Late cameos from Dan Mousley and Benny Howell gave Phoenix a modest boost, but Rockets’ death bowling ensured the target remained within reach.
In response, the Rockets shrugged off the early loss of Joe Root (dismissed by Tim Southee) as Banton and Rehan Ahmed (25 off 16) took the attack to the bowlers. Although both fell to Howell, Max Holden’s quickfire 22 off 13 balls steered the Rockets home with 22 balls to spare.
Upcoming Matches – The Hundred 2025 (Saturday, August 9)
Two exciting clashes are scheduled for Saturday:
-
Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals – 6:00 PM (Kabul Time)
-
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit – 9:30 PM (Kabul Time)
Fans can watch both matches live on Ariana Television.
Crawley leads Northern Superchargers to dominant win over Welsh Fire in The Hundred
Zak Crawley delivered a standout performance at Headingley, scoring an unbeaten 67 to guide Andrew Flintoff’s Northern Superchargers to a dominant eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire.
Crawley, who struck five boundaries and four sixes in a lively 37-ball knock, helped secure a double win for the Superchargers on their opening day in the Hundred, following a victory earlier by their women’s side.
He finished the match alongside team captain Harry Brook, another England international, who hit the winning runs. Earlier, Welsh Fire had a strong start with Jonny Bairstow and Steve Smith putting together 62 runs for the first wicket, despite being met with boos from the Headingley crowd.
However, once Smith was bowled by Matthew Potts, the Fire innings lost momentum. They struggled their way to 143 for 9 from their 100 balls.
In response, Crawley, Dawid Malan (41), and Brook (25 not out) chased down the target with ease, reaching the total with 11 balls to spare. Brook made an immediate impact, launching a six from his very first ball and energizing the home supporters, who now have high hopes for the season.
Speaking after the match, Crawley praised the atmosphere and conditions:”I loved it. The boys are great, and coming here with Freddie [Flintoff] – the guy’s a legend. It’s a great place to play your cricket and an awesome wicket to bat on, so I loved it.”
He added that he and Malan worked well together, playing to different areas, and credited Brook’s finishing ability. Crawley also applauded the Superchargers’ bowling unit for keeping Welsh Fire to a manageable total by regularly taking wickets, which had been their strategy from the start.
Coming Up Next:
Friday, August 8, will see Birmingham Phoenix take on Trent Rockets at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham from 10:00pm Kabul time.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
Latest News
Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener
Rashid Khan delivered a dazzling performance for Oval Invincibles as they opened their 2025 Hundred Men's campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over London Spirit at Lord's on Tuesday night.
The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award. His display dismantled London Spirit's middle order and underlined his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket.
"Really happy with the performance today," Rashid said after the match. "I have had a long break from cricket but I am really happy with how today went."
“Really happy with the performance today,” Rashid said after the match. “I have had a long break from cricket but I am really happy with how today went.”
The Spirit, featuring marquee names like David Warner and Kane Williamson, never settled into their innings. After losing the toss and being put in to bat, they were bowled out for just 80 in 94 balls—the second-lowest total in the men's competition's history.
Rashid's spin was too much for the batters, as was the variation from Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, conceding just 18 runs. Tom Curran and Adam Zampa offered tight support, ensuring London Spirit never found momentum.
Former England fast bowler Steven Finn, speaking on BBC Two, described Rashid as a nightmare for batters: "What makes Rashid Khan challenging to face is the pace that he bowls at. He is always on you much quicker than you think. The ball is so flat and quick out of his hand, and many batters struggled to pick him up."
Chasing a modest target, Oval Invincibles coasted to 84 for 4 in 13.4 overs. Openers Will Jacks (24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18) gave a steady start before Sam Billings (20 not out) and Donovan Ferreira saw them comfortably across the line with 31 balls to spare.
Sam Curran praised the team's all-round effort. "We got off to a great start. Losing the toss, we were going to bat first as well. The guys bowled well. Having Rashid Khan on our side is special, he is the best in the world."
Curran, who experimented with his variations on a slow Lord's surface, added: "There are guys I target, and guys I definitely won't be targeting! Being in an environment where you can experiment is fun and so important."
With this convincing win, Oval Invincibles Men's team — who lifted the title in 2023 and 2024—have made a strong early statement about their ambitions to secure a third crown. London Spirit, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly after a disappointing showing in front of a home crowd.
The Invincibles next face Trent Rockets later this week as The Hundred Men's Competition 2025 continues across England and Wales.
Coming Up Next:
Coming Up Next:
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say
IOM warns of escalating crisis as over 4 million Afghans return over past two years
The Hundred: Spirit hold nerve in thrilling clash to beat Welsh Fire by 8 runs
White House considering inviting Zelenskiy to Alaska, NBC News reports
Turkey says Muslim countries must be united against Israel’s Gaza takeover plan
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
