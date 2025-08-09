Latest News
Private banking sector sees significant growth, says DAB
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) announced on Saturday that there has been a significant improvement in the financial and economic condition of the country’s private banks.
According to officials at DAB, the country’s central bank, over the past year, the assets of the country’s private banks have increased by 15 billion afghanis, and in addition to a 71 percent rise in financial resources compared to the previous year, bank guarantees worth nearly 22 billion afghanis have also been issued.
They added that a total of 12 banks are currently operating in the country: three are state-owned, two are representative offices of foreign banks, and the remaining seven are privately owned.
“Over the past year, bank guarantees worth nearly 22 billion afghanis have been issued. We are striving to bring significant progress to the banking sector so that it aligns with international standards. Over the past year, we have also succeeded in reducing banking restrictions,” Hasibullah Noori, spokesperson for DAB.
Meanwhile, some private sector members, while recognizing improvements in banking services, have urged the central bank to intensify its efforts in expanding the banking sector and promoting electronic banking to ensure greater speed and transparency.
“The condition of Afghanistan’s private banks has improved compared to three years ago. Banking services are now available to people across the country, and this process continues to expand,” said Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
However, some economic analysts, while acknowledging the importance of the banking sector’s activities in the country, have noted that Afghanistan’s private banks still face challenges in dealing with customers in certain areas. They have called for increased oversight of private banks’ operations.
Officials from the central bank emphasized that they provide organized services to private banks across the country and are working to deliver standardized financial and banking services to the nation’s citizens.
Ministry of Education honors Afghan math prodigy, Samiullah
The Ministry of Education of Afghanistan has honored Samiullah, a remarkably gifted child from Logar province, in a special ceremony held in Kabul. The young student has drawn national attention for his extraordinary talent in mathematics, earning recognition as one of the country’s most promising young minds.
Officials from the Ministry praised Samiullah’s sharp intellect and problem-solving abilities, likening his mathematical skills to that of a human calculator. His natural talent has not only impressed educators but has also reignited public interest in supporting gifted students across Afghanistan.
Sebghatullah Waseel, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Education, stated: “In other parts of the world, there are specialized schools for students like Samiullah, designed to nurture and develop their unique abilities. After months of preparation, we will soon inaugurate the Syed Jamaluddin Afghani Model High School, where talented students from across the country can receive exceptional and focused education to become contributors to Afghanistan and the broader Islamic world.”
Abdulwali Sadat, Head of the Ministry’s Department for Talent Evaluation, added: “We are proud to celebrate this young boy’s outstanding abilities. Organizing this ceremony is a reflection of our deep commitment to recognizing and fostering the talents that lie within Afghanistan’s youth.”
During the event, speakers highlighted the importance of balancing religious education with modern sciences to ensure national growth and progress. Participants emphasized that the development of scientific talent is critical for Afghanistan’s future.
Officials also noted that targeted programs are already being implemented to support gifted students and scientific achievers. Events like this, they said, are just one part of broader efforts to encourage excellence and inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers in the country.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly condemned Israel’s plan to take control of all of Gaza, calling it a dangerous escalation that will broaden the conflict and intensify the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.
In an official statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged influential international powers—especially regional states—to meet their legal and moral responsibilities to help prevent the worsening crisis in Gaza.
The ministry also called for the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.
The statement adds to growing international condemnation amid reports of increased military activity and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
It comes a day after Israel’s security cabinet approved an operation to take military control of Gaza City – and concluded a full takeover of the enclave is required to end the conflict.
Six killed in highway car-truck collision in Helmand
At least six people were killed and one injured in a traffic accident on the Kandahar–Herat highway, according to local security officials in Helmand province.
Ezatullah Haqqani, spokesperson for the Helmand police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred Friday evening in the Sang-e-Gilan area of Washer district. The crash involved a Toyota Aqua vehicle traveling from Farah province toward Helmand and a trailer truck heading in the opposite direction toward Herat.
All six occupants of the Aqua vehicle — a woman, four children, and a young man — lost their lives in the collision. One additional person sustained minor injuries, and the driver of the trailer truck has been taken into custody by security forces.
Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Technical teams from the Helmand Traffic Department are currently assessing the scene to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.
