Another $40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Tuesday announced that a humanitarian cash aid package of $40 million arrived in Kabul.
It is the second cash aid package of $40 million arriving in the country within one week.
DAB said in a statement that on arrival, the cash packages are transferred to a commercial bank in the country.
DAB welcomed the assistance and called on the international community to engage with Afghanistan in other areas and help its people.
It noted that entry of currency to Afghanistan is a good step and called on the international community to deliver aid through the country’s banking sector.
DAB has received more than $1 billion in humanitarian cash aid since the collapse of the former government.
Meanwhile, the United Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a clarification post on Twitter said Tuesday that the funds are not provided to the authorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) nor Da Afghanistan Bank.
Experts say Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of a gas shortage
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship.
The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report that the European Union’s 27 countries would need to reduce natural gas use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine. Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by 1 degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said, AP reported.
The EU on Friday agreed to mandate a reduction in electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours.
Just a trickle of Russian gas is still arriving in pipelines through Ukraine to Slovakia and across the Black Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria. Two other routes, under the Baltic Sea to Germany and through Belarus and Poland, have shut down.
Another hazard highlighted by the study was a late winter cold snap, which would be particularly challenging because underground gas reserves flow more slowly at the end of the season due to less gas and lower pressure in the storage caverns. The EU has already filled storage to 88%, ahead of its goal of 80% before winter. The IEA assumed 90% would be needed in its Russian gas cutoff scenario.
Businesses in Europe have already cut back natural gas use, sometimes simply by abandoning energy-intensive activity such as making steel and fertilizer, while smaller businesses like bakeries are feeling a severe crimp in their costs.
High prices for natural gas, which is used for heating homes, generating electricity and a host of industrial processes, are fueling record consumer inflation of 10% in the 19 EU nations that use the shared euro currency. The high energy prices are sapping so much consumer purchasing power that economists predict a recession at the end of this year and the beginning of next.
European governments and utilities have made up much of the Russian shortfall by purchasing expensive supplies of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, that comes by ship from countries such as the U.S. and Qatar and by obtaining increased pipeline supplies from Norway and Azerbaijan.
The goal is to prevent storage levels from falling so far that governments must ration gas to businesses. Gas storage must remain above 33% for a secure winter, according to the IEA, while levels below that risk shortages if there’s a late cold snap.
Lower levels also would make it harder for Europe to refill storage next summer, while higher reserves from conservation would help lower extremely high energy prices.
French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne on Monday played down concerns of gas shortages, saying her country has diversified its supplies and stocked up “to the maximum.”
“We are ready to face this winter,” she told France’s lower house of parliament. Reiterating her government’s drive for energy saving, Borne added there are no risks of energy cuts in coming months “if everyone plays their part.”
European leaders say the cutback in Russian gas is energy blackmail aimed at pressuring governments over their support for Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow.
Since Russia halted gas flows this month through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline running under the Baltic Sea to Germany, it and the parallel Nord Stream 2 — built but never operated after Germany refused to certify it — were damaged in underwater explosions that European governments say are sabotage.
Demand for liquefied gas has driven up prices and tightened supply to the extent that poorer countries in Asia cannot afford it. Bangladesh is experiencing widespread power blackouts, while Pakistan faces rolling blackouts and has introduced reduced working hours so shops and factories can save electricity.
“Inter-regional competition in LNG procurement may create further tensions, as additional European needs would put more pressure on other buyers, especially in Asia, and conversely cold spells in Northeast Asia could limit Europe’s access to LNG,” the agency said.
The gas crisis in Europe has also deprived Asian countries of the limited number of floating regasification terminals, which were expected to play a major role in LNG imports in Southeast Asia. Europe has secured 12 of the vessels and plans another nine.
Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia in November on expectations for demand recovery and Chinese refineries to increase output following the issuance of new product export quotas.
The November official selling prices (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude may rise by 25 cents a barrel, according to the median of the responses of five refining sources surveyed by Reuters on Sept. 29-30.
“Oil demand is expected to improve, which we can see from current market structure,” said one respondent.
The backwardation in the Dubai market structure widened during trading last month, implying that demand for crude in the near-term is rising. The premium for front-month Dubai over the price for the third-month averaged $5.36 a barrel in September, up from $5.07 in August.
The market also expects China, the world’s biggest crude importer, to increase purchases as Beijing has issued a fresh round of refined product export quotas, totalling 15 million tonnes. That could encourage Chinese refineries to lift their crude buying to ramp up fuel output.
Refining margins for gasoline and diesel plunged on China’s new export quotas as a flood of refined products would knock down the prices of the products.
“That’s a reason why we forecast the official prices for lighter crude grades to only see a small hike,” said another respondent.
The respondents polled by Reuters assess the price increase for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy to be larger than Arab Light, as the refining margins, also known as cracks, for fuel oil are performing better than the light- and middle-distillate products , .
China issued 1.75 million tonnes of export quotas for low-sulphur fuel oil, compared to 13.25 million tonnes for other products in the recent round.
OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) during their monthly meeting this week, in what would be the biggest move yet since the COVID-19 pandemic to address oil market weakness.
Benchmark oil prices have fallen by more than 30% since March.
Saudi crude OSPs are around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.
Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.
Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom’s monthly OSPs.
Pakistani minister: Promotion of trade, regional peace are priorities
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said on Saturday that promotion of trade and regional peace remain as priorities of his country.
The official said this while visiting Kharlachi near the Durand Line.
Turi said Kurram valley was rich with natural beauty and it was important not only for tourists and historians, but also for international traders as it connected Pakistan with Kabul and Central Asian states by the shortest, easiest and safest routes through Kharlachi and Borki crossings.
The minister said he had taken up the issue of extension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project to Kurram with the concerned authorities. He said it would bring peace and prosperity to the region.
He said that road to the crossing would be paved soon while other issues would also be addressed on priority. He said he had taken up with the railway authorities to restore the rail track up to Tall area so that trade at border could be enhanced.
The minister advised the authorities to support local population’s engagement in the cross-border trade and that maximum employment opportunities should be given to them.
