Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, stated that although Tehran does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), it continues to maintain close cooperation with the current rulers in line with Iran’s national interests.

In an interview with IRNA, Araghchi highlighted the shared border of approximately 1,000 kilometers between Iran and Afghanistan, emphasizing the numerous challenges both countries face. These include issues related to migration, narcotics trafficking, the Persian language, border security, terrorism, water resources, trade, and the security of especially the Shia population. He stressed that addressing these concerns requires ongoing dialogue and diplomacy with the current Afghan government.

Araghchi acknowledged progress in some areas, saying, “Border security has improved over the past four years. It is a fact that the Taliban (IEA) government has managed to establish a good level of security—not perfect, but significantly better.”

He also noted that while the security of Shia communities has been largely ensured during this period, their rights have not been fully respected.

Regarding water issues, Araghchi said that the situation has somewhat improved but has yet to meet Iran’s expectations. Trade relations between the two countries are functioning well; however, banking and financial issues remain unresolved.

He emphasized that there is an agreement with the Islamic Emirate on the return of migrants, with approximately one million people having returned so far without any significant crises.