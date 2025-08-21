Latest News
Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests
Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, stated that although Tehran does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), it continues to maintain close cooperation with the current rulers in line with Iran’s national interests.
In an interview with IRNA, Araghchi highlighted the shared border of approximately 1,000 kilometers between Iran and Afghanistan, emphasizing the numerous challenges both countries face. These include issues related to migration, narcotics trafficking, the Persian language, border security, terrorism, water resources, trade, and the security of especially the Shia population. He stressed that addressing these concerns requires ongoing dialogue and diplomacy with the current Afghan government.
Araghchi acknowledged progress in some areas, saying, “Border security has improved over the past four years. It is a fact that the Taliban (IEA) government has managed to establish a good level of security—not perfect, but significantly better.”
He also noted that while the security of Shia communities has been largely ensured during this period, their rights have not been fully respected.
Regarding water issues, Araghchi said that the situation has somewhat improved but has yet to meet Iran’s expectations. Trade relations between the two countries are functioning well; however, banking and financial issues remain unresolved.
He emphasized that there is an agreement with the Islamic Emirate on the return of migrants, with approximately one million people having returned so far without any significant crises.
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has issued a strong warning to Afghan invitees attending a conference in Islamabad, which he claims is organized by an entity linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
In a message posted on social media platform X, Khalilzad expressed respect for the invitees’ right to advocate for their beliefs and acknowledged shared concerns about Afghanistan’s current situation and leadership. However, he emphasized that the ISI’s intentions are not aligned with an independent, free, united, and strong Afghanistan, but rather the opposite.
“Look at its record in Afghanistan and look at what it is doing in Pakistan,” Khalilzad said, highlighting the controversial role of the ISI in regional affairs. He further noted that several Afghan invitees had declined participation due to concerns over a lack of transparency surrounding the conference.
Khalilzad questioned who is funding the event and whether its underlying objectives are clear to the participants. He advised that the conference, as currently organized, is not a suitable platform for patriotic Afghans.
“Organize it yourselves and independently, somewhere else, not tainted like this one. I do not believe you would want the ISI stamp on your forehead,” Khalilzad added.
A major regional dialogue involving Afghan leaders and women activists will be held in Islamabad on August 25-26, with organisers stressing that the gathering is not against the Islamic Emirate, but is intended to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.
The South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (Sassi) University is hosting the two-day, closed-door event, which marks the launch of the Islamabad Process.
IEA leaders call on China to continue support for Afghanistan on international stage
Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, has urged China to continue its support for Afghanistan’s legitimate position in global forums, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Akhund praised China’s role in Afghanistan’s development and its contributions to regional progress. “China and Afghanistan are longstanding and good friends,” he said, expressing gratitude for Beijing’s positive stance and cooperation in international meetings concerning Afghanistan.
Wang reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing the historical ties between the two countries. “China respects Afghanistan’s independence and the choices of the Afghan people, and we believe they have chosen the right path,” Wang said.
He added that he is the first foreign minister from a permanent member of the UN Security Council to visit Afghanistan twice, reflecting China’s friendship and commitment to the country. “We share a common future and want Asian countries, especially Afghanistan, to take bold steps toward modernization and progress,” he said.
The visit also included discussions with Afghanistan’s Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who described the Kabul-Beijing relationship as historic and reaffirmed China as a neighbor maintaining consistently positive ties.
According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Wang highlighted the deep historical roots of the bilateral relationship.
During the meetings, both sides addressed cooperation on security, counter-narcotics, border management, trade, agriculture, and training programs, signaling a broad agenda for continued partnership between Afghanistan and China.
Afghanistan hosts sixth trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the sixth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held on Wednesday in Kabul.
According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting included a review of the decisions made in previous sessions and emphasized strengthening political, economic, and transit relations among the three countries.
China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, described the expansion of cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan in various sectors as positive and regarded the elevation of diplomatic missions between the two countries to the level of embassies as an important step forward.
The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, also described the trilateral meeting as significant and called it a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation among the involved countries.
He welcomed the growing cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed hope that both nations would achieve further progress.
At the end of the meeting, participants emphasized the need for the continuation of such dialogues and the expansion of trilateral relations.
