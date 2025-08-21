Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has issued a strong warning to Afghan invitees attending a conference in Islamabad, which he claims is organized by an entity linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In a message posted on social media platform X, Khalilzad expressed respect for the invitees’ right to advocate for their beliefs and acknowledged shared concerns about Afghanistan’s current situation and leadership. However, he emphasized that the ISI’s intentions are not aligned with an independent, free, united, and strong Afghanistan, but rather the opposite.

“Look at its record in Afghanistan and look at what it is doing in Pakistan,” Khalilzad said, highlighting the controversial role of the ISI in regional affairs. He further noted that several Afghan invitees had declined participation due to concerns over a lack of transparency surrounding the conference.

Khalilzad questioned who is funding the event and whether its underlying objectives are clear to the participants. He advised that the conference, as currently organized, is not a suitable platform for patriotic Afghans.

“Organize it yourselves and independently, somewhere else, not tainted like this one. I do not believe you would want the ISI stamp on your forehead,” Khalilzad added.

A major regional dialogue involving Afghan leaders and women activists will be held in Islamabad on August 25-26, with organisers stressing that the gathering is not against the Islamic Emirate, but is intended to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (Sassi) University is hosting the two-day, closed-door event, which marks the launch of the Islamabad Process.