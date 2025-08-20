IEA leaders call on China to continue support for Afghanistan on international stage

Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, has urged China to continue its support for Afghanistan’s legitimate position in global forums, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Akhund praised China’s role in Afghanistan’s development and its contributions to regional progress. “China and Afghanistan are longstanding and good friends,” he said, expressing gratitude for Beijing’s positive stance and cooperation in international meetings concerning Afghanistan.

Wang reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing the historical ties between the two countries. “China respects Afghanistan’s independence and the choices of the Afghan people, and we believe they have chosen the right path,” Wang said.

He added that he is the first foreign minister from a permanent member of the UN Security Council to visit Afghanistan twice, reflecting China’s friendship and commitment to the country. “We share a common future and want Asian countries, especially Afghanistan, to take bold steps toward modernization and progress,” he said.

The visit also included discussions with Afghanistan’s Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who described the Kabul-Beijing relationship as historic and reaffirmed China as a neighbor maintaining consistently positive ties.

According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Wang highlighted the deep historical roots of the bilateral relationship.

During the meetings, both sides addressed cooperation on security, counter-narcotics, border management, trade, agriculture, and training programs, signaling a broad agenda for continued partnership between Afghanistan and China.