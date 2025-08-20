Latest News
Afghanistan hosts sixth trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the sixth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held on Wednesday in Kabul.
According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting included a review of the decisions made in previous sessions and emphasized strengthening political, economic, and transit relations among the three countries.
China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, described the expansion of cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan in various sectors as positive and regarded the elevation of diplomatic missions between the two countries to the level of embassies as an important step forward.
The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, also described the trilateral meeting as significant and called it a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation among the involved countries.
He welcomed the growing cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed hope that both nations would achieve further progress.
At the end of the meeting, participants emphasized the need for the continuation of such dialogues and the expansion of trilateral relations.
Deadly bus accident in Herat claims 79 lives including 19 children
The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that a tragic road accident on the Herat–Kabul highway has left almost 80 people dead.
According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, the incident occurred on Tuesday night (August 19) at around 8:36 pm in Herat province.
He stated that 79 people, including 19 children, lost their lives in the accident, while one other individual sustained injuries.
The accident reportedly involved a passenger bus, which burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle.
Police forces, rescue teams, and Herat Ambulance services immediately rushed to the scene and transferred the victims’ bodies.
Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
International Sports
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
Trent Rockets stormed to their fourth win in five matches with a commanding seven-wicket victory against Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, leaving them level on points with Oval Invincibles at the top of the Hundred table.
Captain David Willey and leg-spinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed were the stars of the night. Willey bowled with precision in the powerplay, returning his best figures in the competition – 3 for 11 – as the Originals collapsed to 98 for 8 from their 100 balls.
Rehan then added 2 for 14 with the ball before guiding the chase with a stylish unbeaten 45 from 35 deliveries.
The Originals’ batting effort never recovered from Willey’s opening burst. He removed Ben McKinney for a duck before dismissing Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra in successive balls to leave the visitors reeling at 26 for 3.
Rehan chipped in by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 9, while sharp catches from Joe Root and George Linde added to the pressure. Only Lewis Gregory provided resistance with a late cameo of 33 not out.
Chasing 99, the Rockets stuttered early as Root fell to Sonny Baker and Tom Banton was trapped by Ravindra. But Rehan steadied the innings with a composed knock, ably supported by Tom Moores (22*), to seal the win with 26 balls to spare.
Speaking after the game, Willey praised the young legspinner’s fearless approach. “We talked about intent at the start of the competition and Rehan epitomises that. He’s a tricky one to bowl at and when it comes off like tonight, he can take the game away from the opposition,” he said.
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Today’s lineup – Wednesday, August 20
Today’s action in The Hundred features a men’s double-header, with matches taking place in both Cardiff and London.
At Sophia Gardens, Welsh Fire host Southern Brave in the afternoon, while later in the evening Lord’s hosts London Spirit against Northern Superchargers. The back-to-back fixtures promise a crucial day in the competition, as teams jostle for positions in the table with the group stage reaching its decisive phase.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 6pm Kabul time.
Khalilzad warns Afghan leaders against repeating past failures on Independence Day
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, used the occasion of Afghanistan’s 106th Independence Day to issue a pointed warning to the country’s political elite.
In a message shared on X on Tuesday (August 19), he accused former Afghan leaders of seeking to revive their past privileges by falling back into the same mistakes that contributed to Afghanistan’s crises over the past two decades.
“Former leaders and elites who failed to seize major opportunities over the past two decades are now seeking ways to repeat their past mistakes and regain their former privileges,” Khalilzad wrote, stressing that Afghanistan’s future requires “a fundamental change in mindset.”
Khalilzad, who played a central role in negotiating the 2020 Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, noted that the country has seen some improvements in recent years in areas such as security, counter-narcotics efforts, and infrastructure development.
However, he cautioned that these limited gains are overshadowed by deep economic hardship and the continued exclusion of women and girls from education and public life.
His comments come as Afghan political figures prepare to meet in Pakistan, a gathering Khalilzad has repeatedly dismissed as ineffective.
He argued that such conferences have historically produced little more than political posturing, without addressing the realities faced by Afghans inside the country.
Afghanistan marked its independence from British influence on August 19, 1919. The anniversary is traditionally celebrated as a moment of national pride.
