Afghanistan hosts sixth trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the sixth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held on Wednesday in Kabul.

According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting included a review of the decisions made in previous sessions and emphasized strengthening political, economic, and transit relations among the three countries.

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, described the expansion of cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan in various sectors as positive and regarded the elevation of diplomatic missions between the two countries to the level of embassies as an important step forward.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, also described the trilateral meeting as significant and called it a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation among the involved countries.

He welcomed the growing cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed hope that both nations would achieve further progress.

At the end of the meeting, participants emphasized the need for the continuation of such dialogues and the expansion of trilateral relations.