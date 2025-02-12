Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights
The second day of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances and dominant victories.
In the fifth match, Zulmai Salamkhil showcased his mastery of the game, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Ismail Mohammadi. Salamkhil’s precision and strategic play left no room for his opponent to recover.
The sixth match saw Ajmal Yousofzai in top form as he outclassed Haseebullah Sultani with a flawless 4-0 win. Yousofzai’s consistent breaks and tactical prowess ensured a swift and decisive victory.
In the seventh match, Mohammad Mir Noorzai faced off against the promising 13-year-old Ibrahim Mohammadi. Despite the young talent’s spirited effort, Noorzai’s experience prevailed as he clinched the match 4-1.
The day concluded with an impressive performance by Nader Rohani, who dominated the youngest competitor, Mohammad Osman Mohammadi, with a clean sweep of 4-0.
Rohani’s composure and skill were on full display, marking a strong finish to the day’s events.
Sport
Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury
The ICC meanwhile said on Wednesday that Afghanistan has confirmed its spinner swap for the event.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which gets underway next week.
Players and support staff touched down in the country on Wednesday morning. The team will enjoy a day of rest before starting their practise sessions on Thursday.
Their first match is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at the National Stadium Karachi.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marks the tournament’s return after an eight-year hiatus and is set to kick off on Wednesday February 19.
As the host nation and defending champions, Pakistan will compete against seven of the world’s best teams to retain their title.
The eight teams are divided into two groups for the tournament’s opening stage. Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.
The tournament opener will see the home team, Pakistan, face New Zealand on February 19th in Karachi. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai, citing security concerns as the reason for not traveling to Pakistan.
Afghanistan squad
The ICC meanwhile said on Wednesday that Afghanistan has confirmed its spinner swap for the event.
Teenage spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Left-armer Nangyal Kharoti has been drafted into the squad as a replacement.
Ghazanfar’s absence is a blow to Afghanistan’s spin department as they are already missing experienced spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
“Afghanistan’s young spin-bowling sensation, AM Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra,” the team confirmed in a statement.
Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recent tour to Zimbabwe and is expected to be sidelined for at least four months.
“Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to the main squad for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to miss the ODI action, until he has fully recovered,” the statement read.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
Afghanistan’s Group Stage Fixtures:
- 21 February – Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi
- 26 February – Afghanistan vs England, Lahore
- 28 February – Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day 1 Highlights
The Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 kicked off in Afghanistan today, Tuesday February 11, with thrilling matches at the top level.
In the opening match, Afghanistan’s No. 1 ranking player Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi dominated the game, defeating Sahil Ebrahimi 4-1 to secure a spot in the next round.
The second match saw the country’s No. 2, Naweed Naderi, showcase his skills, effortlessly beating Iqbal Hasas 4-0.
Ali Ahmad followed suit, overcoming Mohammad Sadeq Mohammadi 4-2 in a well-fought contest.
The day’s final match saw Mohammad Rais Hotak deliver a commanding performance, dispatching Ali Sakhi with a 4-0 victory.
The week-long tournament, which runs from February 11 to 17, features the country’s top 16 snooker players who are competing for the prestigious title.
The matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television in Afghanistan and will be live streamed on arianatelevision.com; Ariana Sport Facebook page and Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.
Match line up for Wednesday, February 12
ATN will start broadcasting the event live and exclusively from 3pm on Wednesday.
Match 1, 2, 3 and 4 took place on Tuesday.
Match 5 will see Zulmai Salamkhil play Ismail Mohammadi at 3pm.
Match 6 is between Ajmal Yousofzai and Haseebullah Sultani.
Match 7 will feature Mohammad Mir Noorzai and Ibrahim Mohammadi.
Match 8, the last in the group stage, will be between Nadir Khan Rohani and M. Usman Mohammadi.
Sport
All you need to know about Ariana Snooker Champs, which kicks off tomorrow
Sports lovers across the country will be thrilled to hear that yet another exciting event will be broadcast live by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) across the country from Tuesday, February 11.
This time it’s the Ariana Snooker Championship.
As part of ATN’s commitment to the development of sport and the sport community in Afghanistan, the tournament will be played in Kabul. The tournament has been organized by ATN, in partnership with Afghanistan Billiards & Snooker Federation.
Sixteen of the country’s top snooker players will battle it out for the title in the week-long event.
The group stage will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with four matches each day. All players will then move on to the knockout stage, which will take place on Thursday and Friday this week.
The quarter finals are scheduled for Saturday, February 15, the semi-finals on Sunday. Capping the week off will be the finals, scheduled for Sunday, February 17.
Who is taking part
Among the players to look out for is Saleh Mohammadi, who at 53 years of age, is ranked number 1 in the country.
This right-handed player has been playing competitively since 1990 and has over 50 international tournaments under his belt.
Another heavyweight player to watch will be 35-year-old right hander Naweed Naderi who is ranked 2nd in the country.
At number 3 in the country is Ali Ahmad, who is also in the line up and will play in Match 3 on Tuesday. He is also a right handed player.
Tournament format
The group stage will see players competing in seven frames. The knockout stage and the quarter finals will both be nine frames; the semi-finals 11 frames, and the final will be 13 frames.
Players and Match lineup
ATN will start broadcasting the event live and exclusively from 3pm on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Match 1: Tuesday – M. Saleh Mohammadi vs Sahel Ebrahimi. Match starts just after 3:00pm.
Match 2: Tuesday – M. Iqbal Hasas vs Naweed Naderi. Match starts at 4:25pm.
Match 3: Tuesday – Ali Ahmad vs M. Sadiq Mohammadi. Match starts at 5:35pm
Match 4: Tuesday – M. Rayees Hotak vs Ali Sakhi. Broadcast starts at 6:50pm
Match 5: Wednesday – Zulmai Salamkhil vs Ismail Mohammadi. Match starts at 3:00pm.
Match 6: Wednesday – Ajmal Yousofzai vs Haseebullah Sultani. Match starts at 4:25pm.
Match 7: Wednesday – Mohammad Mir Noorzai vs Ibrahim Mohammadi. Match starts at 5:35pm.
Match 8: Wednesday – Nadir Khan Rohani vs M. Usman Mohammadi. Match starts at 6:50pm.
See table below on viewing options available for fans.
For snooker fans across the country, be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms for the latest news on this exciting event.
