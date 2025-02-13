Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage

(Last Updated On: )

The round of 16 knockout stage of Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances on Thursday as top players battled for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the round of 16 knockout stage of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025, Zulmai Salamkhil secured a decisive 5-1 victory over Azizullah Hassari, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the day, Farid Barati dominated and secured his place in the quarterfinals with a 5-2 win against Qais Roufi.

In a thrilling and intense match, Nadir Rohani triumphed over Mohammad Naseer Yaqoobi with a 5-3 scoreline, booking his spot in the quarterfinals.

Similarly, in the final match of the day, Mohammad Mir Noorzai defeated Moreed Sinzi with a 5-1 victory.