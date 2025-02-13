Connect with us

Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage

2 hours ago

February 13, 2025

The round of 16 knockout stage of Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances on Thursday as top players battled for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the round of 16 knockout stage of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025, Zulmai Salamkhil secured a decisive 5-1 victory over Azizullah Hassari, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the day, Farid Barati dominated and secured his place in the quarterfinals with a 5-2 win against Qais Roufi.

In a thrilling and intense match, Nadir Rohani triumphed over Mohammad Naseer Yaqoobi with a 5-3 scoreline, booking his spot in the quarterfinals.

Similarly, in the final match of the day, Mohammad Mir Noorzai defeated Moreed Sinzi with a 5-1 victory.

Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups

13 hours ago

February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025

Afghanistan cricket team will face Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches scheduled to begin on Friday, ICC announced.

Afghanistan’s warm-up match against hosts Pakistan will be played on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Their fixture against New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named three separate Pakistan squads for the warm-up fixtures.

Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan.

Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights

1 day ago

February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025

The second day of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances and dominant victories.

In the fifth match, Zulmai Salamkhil showcased his mastery of the game, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Ismail Mohammadi. Salamkhil’s precision and strategic play left no room for his opponent to recover.

The sixth match saw Ajmal Yousofzai in top form as he outclassed Haseebullah Sultani with a flawless 4-0 win. Yousofzai’s consistent breaks and tactical prowess ensured a swift and decisive victory.

In the seventh match, Mohammad Mir Noorzai faced off against the promising 13-year-old Ibrahim Mohammadi. Despite the young talent’s spirited effort, Noorzai’s experience prevailed as he clinched the match 4-1.

The day concluded with an impressive performance by Nader Rohani, who dominated the youngest competitor, Mohammad Osman Mohammadi, with a clean sweep of 4-0.

Rohani’s composure and skill were on full display, marking a strong finish to the day’s events.

Follow Ariana News, Ariana Television and Ariana Sport social media pages for schedules and updates.

Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury

The ICC meanwhile said on Wednesday that Afghanistan has confirmed its spinner swap for the event.

1 day ago

February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025

Afghanistan’s national cricket team arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which gets underway next week.

Players and support staff touched down in the country on Wednesday morning. The team will enjoy a day of rest before starting their practise sessions on Thursday.

Their first match is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marks the tournament’s return after an eight-year hiatus and is set to kick off on Wednesday February 19.

As the host nation and defending champions, Pakistan will compete against seven of the world’s best teams to retain their title.

The eight teams are divided into two groups for the tournament’s opening stage. Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.

The tournament opener will see the home team, Pakistan, face New Zealand on February 19th in Karachi. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai, citing security concerns as the reason for not traveling to Pakistan.

Afghanistan squad

The ICC meanwhile said on Wednesday that Afghanistan has confirmed its spinner swap for the event.

Teenage spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Left-armer Nangyal Kharoti has been drafted into the squad as a replacement.

Ghazanfar’s absence is a blow to Afghanistan’s spin department as they are already missing experienced spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“Afghanistan’s young spin-bowling sensation, AM Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra,” the team confirmed in a statement.

Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recent tour to Zimbabwe and is expected to be sidelined for at least four months.

“Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to the main squad for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to miss the ODI action, until he has fully recovered,” the statement read.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Afghanistan’s Group Stage Fixtures:

  • 21 February – Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi
  • 26 February – Afghanistan vs England, Lahore
  • 28 February – Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore
