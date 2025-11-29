Arman FC and Sarafan Herat triumph in Saturday ACL matches

Saturday’s action in the 16th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League saw Arman FC deliver an impressive performance, defeating Ettifaq Khanzadah 3–1 in an exciting and competitive game. The victory highlights Arman FC’s strong form this season and keeps fans eager for the matches ahead.

In the second match of the day, Sarafan Herat faced off against Istiqlal Kabul in another thrilling encounter. Sarafan Herat emerged victorious with a 4–2 win, showcasing their attacking prowess and determination on the field.

The league will take a short break on Sunday, but the action returns on Monday with two more exciting fixtures. In the 18th match, Aino Mina will clash with Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM, followed by the 19th match where Khurasan Faryab will meet Sarsabz Yashlar at 1:30 PM.

Fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live on Ariana Television, allowing them to follow every goal, tackle, and moment of excitement throughout this season’s Champions League. With the competition heating up, supporters can expect more thrilling action as the league progresses.