Arman FC and Sarafan Herat triumph in Saturday ACL matches
Saturday’s action in the 16th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League saw Arman FC deliver an impressive performance, defeating Ettifaq Khanzadah 3–1 in an exciting and competitive game. The victory highlights Arman FC’s strong form this season and keeps fans eager for the matches ahead.
In the second match of the day, Sarafan Herat faced off against Istiqlal Kabul in another thrilling encounter. Sarafan Herat emerged victorious with a 4–2 win, showcasing their attacking prowess and determination on the field.
The league will take a short break on Sunday, but the action returns on Monday with two more exciting fixtures. In the 18th match, Aino Mina will clash with Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM, followed by the 19th match where Khurasan Faryab will meet Sarsabz Yashlar at 1:30 PM.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live on Ariana Television, allowing them to follow every goal, tackle, and moment of excitement throughout this season’s Champions League. With the competition heating up, supporters can expect more thrilling action as the league progresses.
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah beats SPK 1-0 as Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi draw
In the 13th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League on Friday, Abu Muslim Farah edged out Sorkh Poshan Khafi in a thrilling 1-0 victory.
Later today, Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi faced off, but neither team was able to find the net, and the match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.
The Afghanistan Champions League continues tomorrow with two more fixtures. In the 15th match, Ettifaq Khanzadah will take on Arman FC at 10:00 AM, followed by Sarafan Herat facing Istiqlal Kabul at 1:30 PM in the 16th match.
All games are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the chance to follow the excitement of the ACL throughout the season.
ACL: Aino Mina and Sarafan Herat victorious in Thursday fixtures
The fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued on Thursday with two important matches that further shaped the early standings of the competition. In the 11th fixture of the tournament, Aino Mina delivered a commanding performance, defeating Istiqlal Kabul 3–0 and securing three valuable points.
In the second match of the day, Khurasan Faryab went up against Sarafan Herat in what proved to be a closely contested encounter.
Despite creating several chances and applying sustained pressure, Sarafan Herat managed to break the deadlock with a single decisive goal, earning a hard-fought victory in the 12th match of the season.
The action resumes tomorrow with two more fixtures. In the 13th match, Abu Muslim Farah will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 14th match at 1:30 p.m., where Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Jawanan Perozi.
All matches of ACL are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing fans across the country to follow the excitement throughout the season.
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting DP World ILT20
Once again, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the event exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television and on its digital platforms.
The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to kick off on Tuesday, 2 December, with defending champions Dubai Capitals taking on the Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.
Once again, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the event exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television and on its digital platforms.
The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, culminating in the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
This season brings added excitement with the participation of several prominent Indian players. Veterans Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand will join the league, contributing to a stronger Indian presence in what has become one of the world’s fastest-growing T20 competitions.
They join international stars such as Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and Sam Curran, promising fans a tournament packed with global talent.
Tournament Venues
Dubai International Stadium: 15 matches
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: 11 matches
Sharjah Cricket Stadium: 8 matches
Following the opening clash, Sharjah Warriorz, who reached the playoffs for the first time in Season 3, will face the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3 December.
After the 30-match double round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The championship match will take place on 4 January in Dubai.
This event will wrap up an action-packed year of top-rated sport broadcast across Afghanistan by ATN. Fans across the country have been treated to an array of events including Afghanistan Champions League – which is being screened at the moment.
This was preceded by other domestic and international events including the Abu Dhabi T10; Afghanistan Futsal Premier League; Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 in February; Indian Premier League 2025; The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 (cricket) in August; 2025 ICC Champions Trophy; Kabul Premier League (domestic T20 cricket); 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Riyadh; ILT20 Season 3 in January and FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in June among others.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 2 December to watch the event. Updates will also be posted here ahead of and during this exciting tournament.
