International Sports
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes.
India’s commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 on Sunday has been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the post-match handshake — or lack of it.
Played at the Dubai International Stadium, the high-voltage clash initially appeared to be about cricketing supremacy. Pakistan, having won the toss and opted to bat, crumbled under India’s disciplined bowling.
Their innings ended at a modest 128 for 9, with Sahibzada Farhan’s 40 and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late 33* providing the only sparks. Kuldeep Yadav starred with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy kept the pressure on.
India’s chase was brisk and clinical. Despite losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill early, the target was never in doubt. Suryakumar Yadav (26*) and Shivam Dube (22*) steered the side home with 25 balls to spare, extending India’s dominance over their rivals to an 11–3 record in T20 internationals.
But the cricketing result was soon eclipsed by off-field drama. At the conclusion of the match, Indian players, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, refused to engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The gesture — or its absence — sparked immediate backlash.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes. Pycroft has yet to respond, leaving questions unanswered and tensions high between the two sides.
While India prepares to face Oman on Saturday, and Pakistan lines up against the UAE on Thursday, the handshake controversy threatens to linger far longer than the match result itself — a reminder that in South Asia’s fiercest sporting rivalry, what happens off the field can be as explosive as what happens on it.
International Sports
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 World Cup after his double in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers, Reuters reported.
Despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina’s early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.
“In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I’d play in a World Cup at 39. It’s nine months away, which is close, but it’s a long time as well,” Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night’s game.
“I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen.”
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday, read the report.
“When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I’m not feeling well, I really struggle, I’d rather not be playing, so we’ll see,” Messi added, when asked about his fitness.
Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Showing prodigious talent from a young age, he joined FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy at 13 after moving from Argentina to Spain. Despite early health challenges due to a growth hormone deficiency, Messi quickly rose through the youth ranks.
He made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2004 at just 17 years old and went on to spend 17 seasons at the club. During his time at Barça, Messi became the club’s all-time top scorer, winning 10 La Liga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles. Individually, he collected six Ballon d’Or awards while with the Catalan giants, breaking countless scoring and appearance records along the way.
In 2021, financial restrictions forced Messi to leave Barcelona, and he signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With PSG, he added two Ligue 1 titles and continued to display his playmaking brilliance. In 2023, Messi made a high-profile move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), where he instantly raised the global profile of the league and led the team to its first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup.
On the international stage, Messi endured years of near-misses before finally leading Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021. His crowning moment came in December 2022, when he captained Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, cementing his legacy with a Golden Ball performance.
As of today, Messi holds a record 8 Ballon d’Or titles, over 800 career goals, and is celebrated not just for his statistics, but for his artistry, vision, and influence on the modern game.
International Sports
Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets
The Invincibles posted a strong total of 168 for 5 from their 100 balls, powered by a blistering innings from Will Jacks, who scored 72 off just 41 deliveries — the highest individual score in a men’s Hundred final.
The Oval Invincibles claimed their third consecutive men’s Hundred title with a convincing 26-run win over the Trent Rockets in Sunday’s final at Lord’s Cricket Stadium.
The Invincibles posted a strong total of 168 for 5 from their 100 balls, powered by a blistering innings from Will Jacks, who scored 72 off just 41 deliveries — the highest individual score in a men’s Hundred final.
Supporting him, Jordan Cox contributed a vital 40 off 28 balls – their partnership set a formidable foundation for the Invincibles’ total.
In response, the Rockets struggled to keep pace. While Marcus Stoinis fought back with a measured 64 off 38 balls, Trent Rockets were restricted to 142 for 8, falling short of the 169-run target.
All-rounder Nathan Sowter was named Player of the Match after a game-changing spell of 3 for 25, snaring key wickets including high-profile batters such as Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton – his performance tilted the tide in favor of the Invincibles.
The victory further cements the Invincibles’ dominance in the competition. Having topped the league stage once again, the side has now lifted the trophy in each of the first three seasons of the men’s Hundred – a testament to their consistency and cohesion.
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who undertook a dramatic round-trip to make the final, also delivered under pressure – his 20-ball cameo included the key wicket of David Willey, contributing to the Invincibles’ triumph.
In all, it was a performance that blended aggressive batting, intelligent bowling, and tactical flair, ensuring the Invincibles leave the competition with a third straight crown.
International Sports
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.
The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.
The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.
Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.
The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.
Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows
Khalilzad urges Pakistan to choose politics over war
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US prisoner swap talks
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US prisoner swap talks
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN appeals for $140 million to assist quake-hit Afghan communities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Netanyahu compares Israel’s Qatar strike to US operations in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
-
World4 days ago
Charlie Kirk, close Trump ally, shot dead at Utah university