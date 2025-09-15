Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan

Lionel Messi cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 World Cup after his double in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers, Reuters reported.

Despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina’s early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.

“In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I’d play in a World Cup at 39. It’s nine months away, which is close, but it’s a long time as well,” Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night’s game.

“I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen.”

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday, read the report.

“When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I’m not feeling well, I really struggle, I’d rather not be playing, so we’ll see,” Messi added, when asked about his fitness.

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Showing prodigious talent from a young age, he joined FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy at 13 after moving from Argentina to Spain. Despite early health challenges due to a growth hormone deficiency, Messi quickly rose through the youth ranks.

He made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2004 at just 17 years old and went on to spend 17 seasons at the club. During his time at Barça, Messi became the club’s all-time top scorer, winning 10 La Liga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles. Individually, he collected six Ballon d’Or awards while with the Catalan giants, breaking countless scoring and appearance records along the way.

In 2021, financial restrictions forced Messi to leave Barcelona, and he signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With PSG, he added two Ligue 1 titles and continued to display his playmaking brilliance. In 2023, Messi made a high-profile move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), where he instantly raised the global profile of the league and led the team to its first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup.

On the international stage, Messi endured years of near-misses before finally leading Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021. His crowning moment came in December 2022, when he captained Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, cementing his legacy with a Golden Ball performance.

As of today, Messi holds a record 8 Ballon d’Or titles, over 800 career goals, and is celebrated not just for his statistics, but for his artistry, vision, and influence on the modern game.