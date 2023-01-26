Science & Technology
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss us
An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded.
NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth, The Associated Press reported.
NASA said Wednesday that this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 3,600 kilometers above the southern tip of South America. That’s 10 times closer than the bevy of communication satellites circling overhead.
The closest approach will occur at 7:27 p.m. EST (3:34 p.m Kabul time).
Even if the space rock came a lot closer, scientists said most of it would burn up in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger pieces possibly falling as meteorites.
NASA’s impact hazard assessment system, called Scout, quickly ruled out a strike, said its developer, Davide Farnocchia, an engineer at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
“But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth,” Farnocchia said in a statement. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”
Discovered Saturday, the asteroid known as 2023 BU is believed to be between 3.5 meters and 8.5 meters) across. It was first spotted by the same amateur astronomer in Crimea, Gennady Borisov, who discovered an interstellar comet in 2019. Within a few days, dozens of observations were made by astronomers around the world, allowing them to refine the asteroid’s orbit.
The asteroid’s path drastically will be altered by Earth’s gravity once it zips by. Instead of circling the sun every 359 days, it will move into an oval orbit lasting 425 days, according to NASA.
Science & Technology
Microsoft Teams and Outlook down for thousands
Thousands of users are struggling to access vital Microsoft services including Outlook and Teams.
Outages have been reported on Downdetector, a website that tracks when other sites aren’t working properly.
Outlook, the email service popular with both individuals and businesses, has gone down, while Teams, the messaging service that’s widely-used in companies, also appears out for several thousand users.
Microsoft is looking into the outage. The Microsoft 365 Twitter account said in a series of tweets: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.
“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.
“We’ve isolated the problem to networking configuration issues, and we’re analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact.”
It added: “We’ve rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We’re monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect.”
Teams is used by more than 280 million people and has only become more prominent since Covid lockdowns confined workers to their homes, while Outlook has previously reported 400 million users.
Science & Technology
Signs used by apes are understood by humans, study finds
Research carried out by the UK’s St Andrews University has found that humans understand the “signs” or gestures wild chimps and bonobos use to communicate with one another.
This was the conclusion of a video-based study in which volunteers translated ape gestures, BBC reported, which stated that these findings suggest the last common ancestor humans shared with chimps used similar gestures, and that these were a “starting point” for our language.
The findings are published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology.
Lead researcher, Dr Kirsty Graham from St Andrews University explained: “We know that all the great apes – chimps and bonobos – have an overlap of about 95% of the gestures they use to communicate.
“So we already had a suspicion that this was a shared gesturing ability that might have been present in our last shared ancestor. But we’re quite confident now that our ancestors would have started off gesturing, and that this was co-opted into language.”
This study was part of an ongoing scientific mission to understand this language origin story by carefully studying communication in our closest ape cousins.
BBC reported that this team of researchers spent many years observing wild chimpanzees. They previously discovered that the great apes use a whole “lexicon” of more than 80 gestures, each conveying a message to another member of their group.
Messages like “groom me” are communicated with a long scratching motion; a mouth stroke means “give me that food” and tearing strips from a leaf with teeth is a chimpanzee gesture of flirtation.
Volunteers watched videos of the chimps and bonobos gesturing, then selected from a multiple choice list of translations.
The participants performed significantly better than expected by chance, correctly interpreting the meaning of chimpanzee and bonobo gestures over 50% of the time.
“We were really surprised by the results,” said Dr Catherine Hobaiter from St Andrews University. “It turns out we can all do it almost instinctively, which is both fascinating from an evolution of communication perspective and really quite annoying as a scientist who spent years training how to do it,” she joked.
The gestures people can innately understand may form part of what Dr Graham described as “an evolutionarily ancient, shared gesture vocabulary across all great ape species including us”, BBC reported.
Science & Technology
‘Green Comet’ to make its closest approach to earth in 50K years
A green comet shooting through the morning skies is scheduled to make its closest approach to Earth at the beginning of next month.
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted in March last year, when it was already inside Jupiter’s orbit and it’s now reportedly making its closest approach in 50,000 years.
NASA has said that it will make its closest approach to our planet on Feb. 2.
If this comet continues its current trend in brightness, it should be easily visible with a small telescope or binoculars, NASA noted adding that it’s “just possible” it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies.
“If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, use binoculars or a small telescope to find Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which has been passing through the morning skies all month,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted Friday.
It will become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February.
Saar: Pakistan, Russia’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
UN body condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
Top U.N. officials seek to ‘water down’ bans on women in Afghanistan
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to practical engagement with Afghanistan
Deputy UN chief says IEA only concerned about ‘recognition’
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
Saar: Pakistan, Russia’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Region’s call for inclusive government discussed
Saar: Russia, Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN aid chief’s visit to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan condemn burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
-
World4 days ago
India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation delivers food parcels to families in Kabul’s PD7
-
Sport4 days ago
Sharjah Warriors record their first win in the ILT20
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar’s foreign minister discusses Afghanistan with US Secretary of State
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s safety from terrorist groups discussed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Central Asia and EU envoys meet to discuss Afghanistan