ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers

Afghanistan is set to participate in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), scheduled to take place from 7 to 21 November 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its presence on the international sporting stage.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the governing body of the event, confirmed that the Riyadh edition will bring together athletes from 57 member nations competing in more than 21 sports, including athletics, wrestling, football, weightlifting, martial arts, and several new disciplines such as camel racing and esports.

In a significant boost for Afghan sports fans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the broadcasting rights to air the Games across Afghanistan. The network will provide coverage and highlights, ensuring nationwide access to one of the largest multi-sport events in the Muslim world.

“This is a moment of pride for Afghan athletes and fans alike,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games represent unity, friendship, and the spirit of competition — values we want to celebrate and share with viewers across Afghanistan.”

A platform for Afghan athletes

Afghanistan’s participation in Riyadh 2025 carries symbolic and practical significance. After years of instability and limited international engagement, the event offers Afghan athletes a platform to compete alongside peers from across the Islamic world.

Sources say that the country plans to send representatives in sports where it has demonstrated competitive strength, including wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics. The national futsal team is also reportedly taking part. However, final team selections are expected to be announced later this month as training camps conclude in Kabul and provincial centers.

The Afghan athletes will travel to Saudi Arabia where they will join thousands of athletes expected to take part in the Games’ opening ceremony at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.

Promoting unity through sport

First held in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games aim to promote cooperation and cultural understanding among Muslim-majority nations through sport.

The Riyadh edition will be the first hosted by Saudi Arabia since the inaugural Games, and organizers have emphasized inclusivity, youth participation, and the use of modern technology to enhance the viewing experience.

Sports analysts note that while Afghanistan may not yet be a medal contender in many events, its participation alone represents progress. “Just being there matters,” said a Kabul-based sports commentator. “It gives Afghan athletes hope and visibility — something the next generation can look up to.”

ATN’s commitment to sports development

The 2025 Games also highlight ATN’s growing commitment to promoting sports and youth engagement in Afghanistan.

In recent years, the network has broadcast a wide range of domestic and international sporting events, including the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), regional football championships, and major cricket tournaments.

By airing the Islamic Solidarity Games, ATN aims not only to showcase Afghan participation but also to inspire young viewers to pursue sports as a pathway toward discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

With ATN’s nationwide coverage, millions of Afghans will have the opportunity to witness their athletes compete on an international stage — turning Riyadh 2025 into a shared moment of hope, pride, and renewal for Afghanistan’s sporting community.