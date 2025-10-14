Sport
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
In a significant boost for Afghan sports fans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the broadcasting rights to air the Games across Afghanistan. The network will provide coverage and highlights, ensuring nationwide access to one of the largest multi-sport events in the Muslim world.
Afghanistan is set to participate in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), scheduled to take place from 7 to 21 November 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its presence on the international sporting stage.
The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the governing body of the event, confirmed that the Riyadh edition will bring together athletes from 57 member nations competing in more than 21 sports, including athletics, wrestling, football, weightlifting, martial arts, and several new disciplines such as camel racing and esports.
In a significant boost for Afghan sports fans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the broadcasting rights to air the Games across Afghanistan. The network will provide coverage and highlights, ensuring nationwide access to one of the largest multi-sport events in the Muslim world.
“This is a moment of pride for Afghan athletes and fans alike,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games represent unity, friendship, and the spirit of competition — values we want to celebrate and share with viewers across Afghanistan.”
A platform for Afghan athletes
Afghanistan’s participation in Riyadh 2025 carries symbolic and practical significance. After years of instability and limited international engagement, the event offers Afghan athletes a platform to compete alongside peers from across the Islamic world.
Sources say that the country plans to send representatives in sports where it has demonstrated competitive strength, including wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics. The national futsal team is also reportedly taking part. However, final team selections are expected to be announced later this month as training camps conclude in Kabul and provincial centers.
The Afghan athletes will travel to Saudi Arabia where they will join thousands of athletes expected to take part in the Games’ opening ceremony at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.
Promoting unity through sport
First held in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games aim to promote cooperation and cultural understanding among Muslim-majority nations through sport.
The Riyadh edition will be the first hosted by Saudi Arabia since the inaugural Games, and organizers have emphasized inclusivity, youth participation, and the use of modern technology to enhance the viewing experience.
Sports analysts note that while Afghanistan may not yet be a medal contender in many events, its participation alone represents progress. “Just being there matters,” said a Kabul-based sports commentator. “It gives Afghan athletes hope and visibility — something the next generation can look up to.”
ATN’s commitment to sports development
The 2025 Games also highlight ATN’s growing commitment to promoting sports and youth engagement in Afghanistan.
In recent years, the network has broadcast a wide range of domestic and international sporting events, including the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), regional football championships, and major cricket tournaments.
By airing the Islamic Solidarity Games, ATN aims not only to showcase Afghan participation but also to inspire young viewers to pursue sports as a pathway toward discipline, teamwork, and national pride.
With ATN’s nationwide coverage, millions of Afghans will have the opportunity to witness their athletes compete on an international stage — turning Riyadh 2025 into a shared moment of hope, pride, and renewal for Afghanistan’s sporting community.
Sport
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
The Pamir Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Kabul Zalmi on Monday in the sixth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), played at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Kabul Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pamir Stars made full use of their innings, posting an impressive 208 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Despite a determined chase, Kabul Zalmi fell short of the target, handing the Pamir Stars an 11-run win after an intense encounter.
A day earlier, on Sunday, Pamir Stars faced the Kabul Knight Riders in another high-scoring match. Batting first after winning the toss, Pamir Stars set a target of 180 runs, losing six wickets in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders, however, made light work of the chase — reaching the total in 17.2 overs with only three wickets down.
Rahmanullah Zadran led the charge with a brilliant 92-run knock, securing a dominant 7-wicket victory for the Knight Riders.
Today’s schedule features two exciting fixtures: the Abaseen Defenders will face Band-e-Ameer Stars in the opening match, followed by a 7 PM showdown between Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Zalmi.
Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League on Ariana Television.
As part of its ongoing commitment to Afghan sports, ATN (Ariana Television Network) continues to promote athletic development and youth engagement through events like the AHKPL. By showcasing national tournaments, ATN aims to nurture emerging talent, inspire the next generation of athletes, and highlight the unifying power of sport across Afghanistan.
Sport
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
The gold medal in the Men’s Physique division went to Ryan Terry of the United Kingdom.
Afghanistan’s celebrated bodybuilding champion Ali Bilal has once again brought pride to his country, securing the runner-up title at the 2025 Mr. Olympia in the Men’s Physique category — his second consecutive year achieving this prestigious honour.
The competition, held on Sunday in Las Vegas, USA, featured some of the world’s top physique athletes. Bilal impressed both judges and spectators with his exceptional conditioning, symmetry, and stage presence, earning the silver medal in a highly competitive field.
The gold medal in the Men’s Physique division went to Ryan Terry of the United Kingdom.
Ali Bilal, who also finished runner-up at last year’s Mr. Olympia and captured the Arnold Classic championship, continues to elevate Afghanistan’s profile on the global fitness stage. His consistency and discipline have made him a role model for aspiring athletes across the region.
Bilal’s achievements underscore the growing presence of Afghan sports talent internationally, despite the limited resources and challenges faced by athletes within the country.
Sport
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi and Speenghar Warriors win opening matches
The third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) kicked off on Friday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul, featuring two exciting opening matches.
In the first match, Kabul Zalmi faced Kabul Knight Riders in a thrilling contest. Both teams scored 188 runs each, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs, pushing the game into a Super Over. Kabul Zalmi held their nerve and claimed victory in the tie-breaker.
Walid Miakhail of Kabul Zalmi was named Player of the Match, receiving a cash prize of 5,000 Afghanis for his performance.
The second match saw Speenghar Warriors take on Pamir Stars. After winning the toss, Speenghar opted to bat first and set a target of 158 runs, losing 8 wickets in their allotted overs.
Pamir Stars struggled in their chase and were bowled out, falling 57 runs short, giving Speenghar Warriors a convincing win.
Upcoming Matches
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television for tomorrow’s matches:
- 2:00 PM – Kabul Zalmi vs. Abaseen Defenders
- 7:00 PM – Band-e-Amir Stars vs. Speenghar Warriors
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad’s escalating tensions discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Sport5 days ago
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India donates five ambulances to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again: Defense Ministry