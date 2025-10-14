Sport
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
The Pamir Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Kabul Zalmi on Monday in the sixth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), played at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Kabul Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pamir Stars made full use of their innings, posting an impressive 208 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Despite a determined chase, Kabul Zalmi fell short of the target, handing the Pamir Stars an 11-run win after an intense encounter.
A day earlier, on Sunday, Pamir Stars faced the Kabul Knight Riders in another high-scoring match. Batting first after winning the toss, Pamir Stars set a target of 180 runs, losing six wickets in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders, however, made light work of the chase — reaching the total in 17.2 overs with only three wickets down.
Rahmanullah Zadran led the charge with a brilliant 92-run knock, securing a dominant 7-wicket victory for the Knight Riders.
Today’s schedule features two exciting fixtures: the Abaseen Defenders will face Band-e-Ameer Stars in the opening match, followed by a 7 PM showdown between Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Zalmi.
Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League on Ariana Television.
As part of its ongoing commitment to Afghan sports, ATN (Ariana Television Network) continues to promote athletic development and youth engagement through events like the AHKPL. By showcasing national tournaments, ATN aims to nurture emerging talent, inspire the next generation of athletes, and highlight the unifying power of sport across Afghanistan.
Sport
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
The gold medal in the Men’s Physique division went to Ryan Terry of the United Kingdom.
Afghanistan’s celebrated bodybuilding champion Ali Bilal has once again brought pride to his country, securing the runner-up title at the 2025 Mr. Olympia in the Men’s Physique category — his second consecutive year achieving this prestigious honour.
The competition, held on Sunday in Las Vegas, USA, featured some of the world’s top physique athletes. Bilal impressed both judges and spectators with his exceptional conditioning, symmetry, and stage presence, earning the silver medal in a highly competitive field.
The gold medal in the Men’s Physique division went to Ryan Terry of the United Kingdom.
Ali Bilal, who also finished runner-up at last year’s Mr. Olympia and captured the Arnold Classic championship, continues to elevate Afghanistan’s profile on the global fitness stage. His consistency and discipline have made him a role model for aspiring athletes across the region.
Bilal’s achievements underscore the growing presence of Afghan sports talent internationally, despite the limited resources and challenges faced by athletes within the country.
Sport
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi and Speenghar Warriors win opening matches
The third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) kicked off on Friday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul, featuring two exciting opening matches.
In the first match, Kabul Zalmi faced Kabul Knight Riders in a thrilling contest. Both teams scored 188 runs each, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs, pushing the game into a Super Over. Kabul Zalmi held their nerve and claimed victory in the tie-breaker.
Walid Miakhail of Kabul Zalmi was named Player of the Match, receiving a cash prize of 5,000 Afghanis for his performance.
The second match saw Speenghar Warriors take on Pamir Stars. After winning the toss, Speenghar opted to bat first and set a target of 158 runs, losing 8 wickets in their allotted overs.
Pamir Stars struggled in their chase and were bowled out, falling 57 runs short, giving Speenghar Warriors a convincing win.
Upcoming Matches
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television for tomorrow’s matches:
- 2:00 PM – Kabul Zalmi vs. Abaseen Defenders
- 7:00 PM – Band-e-Amir Stars vs. Speenghar Warriors
Sport
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
Kremlin says it welcomes Trump’s desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire
Afghanistan’s energy minister attends Russian Energy Week to boost regional cooperation
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad’s escalating tensions discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Sport4 days ago
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India donates five ambulances to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
-
Regional3 days ago
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again: Defense Ministry