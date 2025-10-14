AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash

The Pamir Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Kabul Zalmi on Monday in the sixth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), played at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

Kabul Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pamir Stars made full use of their innings, posting an impressive 208 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Despite a determined chase, Kabul Zalmi fell short of the target, handing the Pamir Stars an 11-run win after an intense encounter.

A day earlier, on Sunday, Pamir Stars faced the Kabul Knight Riders in another high-scoring match. Batting first after winning the toss, Pamir Stars set a target of 180 runs, losing six wickets in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders, however, made light work of the chase — reaching the total in 17.2 overs with only three wickets down.

Rahmanullah Zadran led the charge with a brilliant 92-run knock, securing a dominant 7-wicket victory for the Knight Riders.

Today’s schedule features two exciting fixtures: the Abaseen Defenders will face Band-e-Ameer Stars in the opening match, followed by a 7 PM showdown between Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Zalmi.

Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League on Ariana Television.

As part of its ongoing commitment to Afghan sports, ATN (Ariana Television Network) continues to promote athletic development and youth engagement through events like the AHKPL. By showcasing national tournaments, ATN aims to nurture emerging talent, inspire the next generation of athletes, and highlight the unifying power of sport across Afghanistan.