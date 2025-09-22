Austria to continue deporting Afghan citizens, officials say

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has confirmed that his government intends to pursue deportations of Afghan nationals, despite concerns that such a move would violate international law.

In a recent interview, Stocker said Austrian officials held talks last week with a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss the possible expulsion of 19 Afghans, most of whom are registered as offenders in Austria.

He stressed the discussions were “technical” and did not amount to recognition of the IEA government.

The plan has sparked immediate criticism from Austria’s opposition parties and human rights groups, who warn that returning people to Afghanistan would breach the Geneva Convention’s ban on refoulement, which prohibits sending individuals back to countries where their safety or dignity is at risk.

Non-governmental organizations argue that such deportations would set a dangerous precedent in Europe, potentially encouraging other states to follow Austria’s example.

Stocker, however, has defended his stance, saying Austria “cannot be a safe haven for those who break the law” and insisting deportations will continue.

So far the Islamic Emirate has not commented on this development.

Austria’s Ministry of Interior however, confirmed last week that an IEA delegation had visited his country and held discussions on the deportation of Afghan migrants with criminal records.