WFP warns 4.7 million mothers and children face malnutrition in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is facing a deepening humanitarian emergency, with 4.7 million mothers and children suffering from acute malnutrition, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.
The crisis is being driven by prolonged drought, widespread food insecurity, and the forced return of Afghan families from Iran and Pakistan, which has placed further strain on already vulnerable communities.
WFP said it urgently requires $568 million to sustain life-saving operations over the next six months, including the provision of nutritious food, health services, and other essential support to protect children’s growth and development.
Without swift international intervention, the agency cautioned, the situation could deteriorate further in the coming months, threatening the survival of millions of Afghan families.
The humanitarian emergency has been further exacerbated by the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which killed and injured hundreds, destroyed homes, and left many families homeless just as winter approaches.
Aid agencies have launched urgent appeals for funds to deliver food, shelter, and medical support to affected communities, placing additional strain on the country’s fragile aid response.
Austria to continue deporting Afghan citizens, officials say
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has confirmed that his government intends to pursue deportations of Afghan nationals, despite concerns that such a move would violate international law.
In a recent interview, Stocker said Austrian officials held talks last week with a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss the possible expulsion of 19 Afghans, most of whom are registered as offenders in Austria.
He stressed the discussions were “technical” and did not amount to recognition of the IEA government.
The plan has sparked immediate criticism from Austria’s opposition parties and human rights groups, who warn that returning people to Afghanistan would breach the Geneva Convention’s ban on refoulement, which prohibits sending individuals back to countries where their safety or dignity is at risk.
Non-governmental organizations argue that such deportations would set a dangerous precedent in Europe, potentially encouraging other states to follow Austria’s example.
Stocker, however, has defended his stance, saying Austria “cannot be a safe haven for those who break the law” and insisting deportations will continue.
So far the Islamic Emirate has not commented on this development.
Austria’s Ministry of Interior however, confirmed last week that an IEA delegation had visited his country and held discussions on the deportation of Afghan migrants with criminal records.
IEA rejects Trump’s call to retake Bagram, cites Doha Agreement
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent call for Washington to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base, underscoring that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.
In a statement released Saturday, the IEA said its foreign policy is “balanced and economy-oriented,” seeking constructive relations with all countries on the basis of mutual interests.
The statement emphasized that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.
Referring to the 2020 Doha Agreement, the IEA reminded Washington of its commitments, noting that the United States had pledged “not to use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs.”
“It is necessary that they remain faithful to their commitments,” the IEA said, urging the U.S. to abandon past “failed approaches” and instead pursue a policy grounded in “realism and rationality.”
Trump on Saturday threatened “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States.
Afghanistan, Malaysia hold talks to boost bilateral cooperation, humanitarian support
Malaysia and Afghanistan have pledged to expand cooperation in politics, trade, and humanitarian assistance following talks between senior officials in Kuala Lumpur.
Naqeebullah Ahmadi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia, met with Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan this weekend to discuss political, economic, and trade cooperation.
The talks also highlighted Malaysia’s recent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following deadly earthquakes in Kunar province.
Ahmadi described Malaysia as a “friendly and brotherly country,” thanking the government for its support, which has included financial aid, the deployment of medical and pharmaceutical teams, and condolence messages from senior Malaysian leaders.
Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad expressed sympathy for the Afghan people and stressed that Malaysia’s humanitarian aid would continue to be delivered in an organized and reliable manner.
The meeting is part of Kabul’s broader diplomatic outreach in the region.
In recent months, the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia has expanded efforts to support Afghan migrants, students, and businesspeople, while encouraging closer economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
