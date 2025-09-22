WFP warns 4.7 million mothers and children face malnutrition in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is facing a deepening humanitarian emergency, with 4.7 million mothers and children suffering from acute malnutrition, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The crisis is being driven by prolonged drought, widespread food insecurity, and the forced return of Afghan families from Iran and Pakistan, which has placed further strain on already vulnerable communities.

WFP said it urgently requires $568 million to sustain life-saving operations over the next six months, including the provision of nutritious food, health services, and other essential support to protect children’s growth and development.

Without swift international intervention, the agency cautioned, the situation could deteriorate further in the coming months, threatening the survival of millions of Afghan families.

The humanitarian emergency has been further exacerbated by the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which killed and injured hundreds, destroyed homes, and left many families homeless just as winter approaches.

Aid agencies have launched urgent appeals for funds to deliver food, shelter, and medical support to affected communities, placing additional strain on the country’s fragile aid response.