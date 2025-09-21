IEA rejects Trump’s call to retake Bagram, cites Doha Agreement

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent call for Washington to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base, underscoring that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

In a statement released Saturday, the IEA said its foreign policy is “balanced and economy-oriented,” seeking constructive relations with all countries on the basis of mutual interests.

The statement emphasized that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.

Referring to the 2020 Doha Agreement, the IEA reminded Washington of its commitments, noting that the United States had pledged “not to use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs.”

“It is necessary that they remain faithful to their commitments,” the IEA said, urging the U.S. to abandon past “failed approaches” and instead pursue a policy grounded in “realism and rationality.”

Trump on Saturday threatened “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States.