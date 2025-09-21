Latest News
IEA rejects Trump’s call to retake Bagram, cites Doha Agreement
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent call for Washington to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base, underscoring that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.
In a statement released Saturday, the IEA said its foreign policy is “balanced and economy-oriented,” seeking constructive relations with all countries on the basis of mutual interests.
The statement emphasized that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.
Referring to the 2020 Doha Agreement, the IEA reminded Washington of its commitments, noting that the United States had pledged “not to use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs.”
“It is necessary that they remain faithful to their commitments,” the IEA said, urging the U.S. to abandon past “failed approaches” and instead pursue a policy grounded in “realism and rationality.”
Trump on Saturday threatened “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States.
Afghanistan, Malaysia hold talks to boost bilateral cooperation, humanitarian support
Malaysia and Afghanistan have pledged to expand cooperation in politics, trade, and humanitarian assistance following talks between senior officials in Kuala Lumpur.
Naqeebullah Ahmadi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia, met with Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan this weekend to discuss political, economic, and trade cooperation.
The talks also highlighted Malaysia’s recent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following deadly earthquakes in Kunar province.
Ahmadi described Malaysia as a “friendly and brotherly country,” thanking the government for its support, which has included financial aid, the deployment of medical and pharmaceutical teams, and condolence messages from senior Malaysian leaders.
Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad expressed sympathy for the Afghan people and stressed that Malaysia’s humanitarian aid would continue to be delivered in an organized and reliable manner.
The meeting is part of Kabul’s broader diplomatic outreach in the region.
In recent months, the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia has expanded efforts to support Afghan migrants, students, and businesspeople, while encouraging closer economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
Mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan, Pakistani sources claim
Rehman, described as a trainer and operational leader of the group’s Majeed Brigade, was reportedly killed on September 17 under unclear circumstances.
Gul Rehman, also known as Ustad Mureed, a senior commander of the militant group Fitna al-Hindustan, has been killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, according to security sources and regional media reports.
Rehman, described as a trainer and operational leader of the group’s Majeed Brigade, was reportedly killed on September 17 under unclear circumstances.
He is accused of masterminding several high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the assault on the Jaffar Express train.
Security sources said Rehman also directed operations against security forces, Chinese nationals, civilians, and infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Attacks attributed to Fitna al-Hindustan include the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, the Khuzdar school bus bombing, the Pakistan Stock Exchange assault, and the Quetta railway station blast.
Officials in Islamabad have long maintained that Afghan soil is being used by militants to stage cross-border attacks.
However Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have repeatedly rejected such claims and have said on multiple occassions that no group or individual will be allowed to threaten another country from Afghan soil.
The United States has already designated the Majeed Brigade as a global terrorist organization while Pakistan and China have jointly urged the United Nations to add the group to its official list of banned terrorist outfits.
IEA rejects Trump’s Bagram remarks, vows no compromise on Afghan sovereignty
Fitrat insisted Afghanistan’s armed forces were capable of defending the country without foreign assistance.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments on reclaiming Bagram Air Base, declaring that no deal would ever be made on Afghan soil.
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, addressed the issue on Sunday during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force University in Kabul.
“We will never make a deal. Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and is not dependent on any foreign power,” Fitrat said. He added that Afghans had fought for decades to secure their sovereignty and would not accept any form of foreign domination.
“Those who extend a hand of friendship remain our friends. Those who extend a hand of force or hostility will face our strongest opposition,” he warned.
Referring to the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Fitrat said Afghan resistance had forced international troops to leave after two decades of conflict. “The last 20 years of struggle show that foreign forces were forced to retreat. Those who haven’t yet understood this reality will learn,” he remarked.
The comments came in direct response to Trump’s recent remarks at a press conference and on Truth Social, where he suggested the United States was seeking to regain control of Bagram and warned that “bad things” could happen if the base was not returned.
Fitrat insisted Afghanistan’s armed forces were capable of defending the country without foreign assistance.
“We do not fear any bully or aggressor. Over the past 20 years, we have proven that we have the capability to protect our soil. In the near future, Afghanistan’s airspace and territory will be fully secure,” he said.
Bagram, once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, has remained under Islamic Emirate control since the 2021 withdrawal. Trump’s latest remarks mark the first time he has publicly threatened consequences if the site is not returned to U.S. hands.
