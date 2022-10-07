Climate Change
Avalanche in the Indian Himalayas kills at least 19 climbers
At least 19 people are confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, authorities said Friday, with bad weather hampering the fourth day of search and rescue efforts.
A group of climbing trainees and instructors were caught in Tuesday’s massive snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
“Nineteen bodies have been recovered. 10 people are still missing,” state disaster agency spokesperson Ridhim Aggarwal told AFP.
“Rescue operations have resumed for the day but are subject to weather,” she added. “The weather is bad.”
Police, disaster authorities and the Indian air force have been mobilised to help with search efforts, with 32 people successfully rescued from the mountain despite snow and rainfall.
An advance helicopter landing ground had been prepared near the site of the avalanche at 4,900 metres (16,000 feet) above sea level, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said Thursday.
Sunil Lalwani, one of the rescued trainee climbers, credited the instructors for saving many lives.
“We were 50-100 metres from the summit with our instructors ahead of us, when suddenly an avalanche hit us and took everyone down,” Lalwani was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times on Thursday.
“It happened in a matter of seconds and we were dumped in a crevasse. We were somehow able to breathe… It’s because of them that we are alive today.”
Among the bodies recovered earlier in the week was that of climber Savita Kanswal, who had summited Everest this year.
Kanswal was an instructor with the expedition and had been feted by the climbing community for summiting the world’s highest peak and nearby Makalu in just 16 days – a women’s record.
Climate Change
For flooded inland Florida, Hurricane Ian saved the worst for last
Hurricane Ian carried a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county.Located 50 miles north of Fort Myers and about 50 miles east of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the Category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
A second blow came when the Peace River, which twists past Arcadia on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, spilled over its banks. Normally a slow-moving waterway where kayakers coexist with alligators, the river inundated parts of the city and many of the surrounding farms and cattle ranches, Reuters reported.
In coastal Florida, utilities are still trying to restore power, especially in the Fort Myers area, which felt the brunt of the storm. But further inland, extensive flooding triggered by the storm persists in much of DeSoto County, including Arcadia.
Some homes there could only be reached this week by boat or by wading through chest-deep water. In a nearby park, camping trailers bobbed like corks in an oily sea of floodwater that sprawled over the pancake-flat landscape in all directions.
Flooding of such a magnitude has never happened on the Peace River “in anyone’s lifetime,” said Sara Walker, a DeSoto County official, who described it as an event expected to occur only once every 500 years.
Inland flooding, which shut down parts of Florida’s interstate highways for days, is a grim reminder that hurricane damage is not limited to coastal areas.
In the days following hurricanes, water runoff can dangerously swell rivers, a phenomenon called sheet flow. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that more than half of deaths related to hurricanes are typically related to inland floods.
Walker said officials have not confirmed any deaths in DeSoto County related to Ian, which killed at least 100 people statewide. But inland flooding in Florida is likely to contribute significantly to damages caused by a hurricane that will cost insurers an estimated $57 billion.
Plumber Jamie Buenger, 52, has been forced to sleep in his truck after the Peace River flooded his home and made it inaccessible except by boat. He has not been able yet to check how badly it has been damaged because downed power lines and trees make travelling through the floodwater too dangerous.
“The hard part is going to be when you go in, go through your belongings, filling up garbage cans,” he said. “That’s when it’s really going to hit you.”
The National Weather Service forecasts that the area around the Peace River will remain a major flood zone until Saturday.
Neighbor Tom D’Angelo, 60, a retired firefighter, said the house he shares with his wife and two grandchildren near the Peace River was destroyed, along with his camper and truck.
Climate Change
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms.
As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t say for sure when they’ll reopen. Some schools are without power and still assessing the damage, as well as the impact on staff members who may have lost homes or can’t return to work, AP reported.
Shuttered schools can worsen the hurricane’s disruption for children. Recovery from natural disasters elsewhere suggests the effects on kids can be lasting, particularly in low-income communities that have a harder time bouncing back.
“In a week or two, we’ll have forgotten about Hurricane Ian. But these districts and schools and students will be struggling months and years later,” said Cassandra R. Davis, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina.
In Florida, 68 of 75 school districts are open for in-person instruction, and two more districts are expected to reopen this week, the state Department of Education said Tuesday. Among those still closed is Sarasota, where nearly half of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, an indicator of poverty.
Abbie Tarr Trembley, a mother of four in Sarasota, said her youngest, a 9-year-old boy, asks each morning when he can go back to school.
“Every morning he’s like, ‘Mom, is it a school day? Is it a school day?’” she said. “Every morning, I’m almost in tears.”
The hurricane damaged the roof of her house, and the family lost power for three days. She was grateful to be spared worse. But she has begun to worry about the effects on her children and their education. Her son already repeated first grade to help him catch up from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online learning recently has been an option for schools dealing with disasters from the coronavirus pandemic to hurricanes, but researchers have said overreliance on remote education is not sustainable.
Davis has studied how Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 impacted student learning in the southeastern U.S. She said research shows elementary students continued to fall behind academically, as much as two years after a storm. But districts where parents are affluent and school budgets are healthy tend to recover more quickly.
Two schools in the county have served as shelters for displaced residents and will close on Friday to give workers time to clean them before reopening Monday.
Schools in the southern part of the county will take “at least another week to reopen,” Superintendent Brennan Asplen told reporters Tuesday.
Trembley has heard rumors that when schools do start back up, it will be online. She hopes that is not the case. “There’s no way that I can assist a 9-year-old with schoolwork and continue my job,” said Trembley, who works at a general contractor’s office.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, some students faced displacement for a long time, up to five to six months until they were resettled, according to a study. There was a drop in test scores in that first year. “Not only do they have to move their home, but they’re even out of school for some time,” explained Bruce Sacerdote, a economist at Dartmouth College.
Climate Change
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm, Reuters reported.
The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world. Hundreds of people have been rescued as emergency workers sifted through homes and buildings inundated with water or completely washed away.
According to Reuters at least 85 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).
Florida accounted for all but four of the fatalities, with 42 tallied by the sheriff’s office in coastal Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall, and 39 other deaths reported by officials in four neighboring counties.
Officials in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral and is on the Gulf Coast, have faced questions over whether they mandated evacuations in time.
Cecil Pendergrass, chairman of the county’s board of commissioners, said on Sunday that once the county was forecast to be in the cone, or the probable track of the hurricane’s center, evacuation orders were given. Even then, some people chose to ride the storm out, Pendergrass said.
“I respect their choices,” he said at a press conference. “But I’m sure a lot of them regret it now.”
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will see the devastation in Florida firsthand on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, where hundreds of thousands of people were still without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.
Cuba is restoring power after Ian knocked out electricity to the whole country of 11 million people, flattened homes and obliterated agricultural fields, read the report.
North Carolina authorities said at least four people had been killed there. No deaths were immediately reported in South Carolina, where Ian made another U.S. landfall on Friday.
Chugging over land since then, Ian has diminished into an ever-weakening post-tropical cyclone.
The National Hurricane Center forecast more heavy rainfall was possible across parts of West Virginia and western Maryland into Sunday morning, and “major to record flooding” in central Florida.
As the full scope of devastation became clearer, officials said some of the heaviest damage was inflicted by wind-driven ocean surf that raged into seaside communities and washed buildings away, Reuters reported.
Satellite images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed beach cottages and a motel that lined the shores of Florida’s Sanibel Island had been demolished by storm surges. Although most homes appeared to still be standing, roof damage to all was evident.
Surveys from the ground showed that the barrier island, a popular tourist getaway that was home to some 6,000, was devastated.
“It’s all just completely gone,” Sanibel’s city manager, Dana Souza, said. “Our electric system is pretty much destroyed, our sewer system has been damaged badly and our public water supply is under assessment.”
The island’s link to the mainland was severed by breaches to its causeway bridge, further complicating recovery efforts, Souza said.
After waning to a tropical storm by the end of its march across Florida to the Atlantic, Ian regained hurricane strength and pummeled coastal South Carolina on Friday, sweeping ashore near Georgetown, north of the historic port city of Charleston.
Numerous roads were flooded and blocked by fallen trees while a number of piers were damaged in that area.
More than 700,000 businesses and homes remained without power on Sunday afternoon in Florida alone, where more than 2 million customers lost electricity the first night of the storm, Reuters reported.
Insurers braced for between $28 billion and $47 billion in claims from what could amount to the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.
