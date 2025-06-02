Latest News
AWCC forges ahead; opens new customer care center in Helmand
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has officially inaugurated a new customer service center in Helmand province, marking its largest service center in the southwestern region of the country.
Company officials say the new office will significantly improve service delivery for Helmand residents, by offering a range of telecom services in one centralized location.
Plans are also underway to establish similar large-scale offices in three additional districts within the province.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, AWCC’s Regional Director for the Southwest Zone, stated: “The branch we’re opening today will offer more than just SIM card distribution. It will provide comprehensive customer services to better meet the needs of our users. With this launch, we now have 18 representative offices across Helmand’s districts.”
Abdul Mobin Karimi, Sales Manager for the Southwest Zone, added that numerous staff members have been appointed at both the provincial and district levels to ensure the success of this expansion initiative.
Local government officials in Helmand welcomed the move and highlighted ongoing efforts to expand telecommunication and internet services to remote areas of the province. They confirmed that AWCC remains the dominant telecom provider in the region.
Amanullah Bashir, Director of Telecommunications and Information Technology in Helmand, noted: “AWCC currently provides coverage across all districts of the province. Around 95% of Helmand’s population uses the AWCC network.”
Founded in 2002, AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company and has played a pioneering role in building the country’s telecom infrastructure.
Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its network to cover all 34 provinces and hundreds of districts, providing millions of Afghans with voice, SMS, and internet services.
Despite years of conflict and limited infrastructure in rural regions, AWCC has invested heavily in fiber optic networks, 3G/4G coverage, and digital services such as mobile money.
Helmand, one of Afghanistan’s largest and most populous provinces, has seen particularly strong demand for connectivity amid efforts to rebuild local economies and link remote communities.
By opening this major new customer service hub in Helmand, AWCC aims to strengthen its position as a market leader while supporting broader national goals of digital inclusion and economic development.
Latest News
China donates 66,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan
China has donated 33,000 doses of influenza vaccine and 33,000 doses of meningitis vaccine to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, the ministry announced on Monday.
At the official handover ceremony, Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Public Health for Service Delivery, expressed appreciation for China’s continued support. He emphasized the importance of improving customs procedures to ensure the vaccines maintain their quality during the import process.
A representative from China reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s healthcare system. He stated that such assistance will continue and is expected to expand into other sectors as well.
Latest News
Court declares 1,232 jeribs of land in Nangarhar’s Haji Qadeer Township as state property
A special court has declared 1,232 jeribs and 12 biswahs of land in Haji Qadeer Township, located in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, as state-owned property, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.
The land was under dispute and had been previously reviewed by the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation. The case was officially referred to the Special Court for further legal proceedings, the ministry said in a statement.
Following a thorough investigation of the documents submitted by the claimants, including property records and information obtained from relevant government departments, the court found the evidence to be invalid and issued its final ruling in favor of the state, according to the statement.
This move is part of a broader national campaign by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to recover state-owned lands that have been unlawfully seized by individuals, strongmen, or unauthorized parties.
Latest News
Pakistan’s Fazl-ur-Rehman hails Afghan-Pak decision to elevate diplomatic ties
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, has emphasized the importance of fostering positive and constructive relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it vital for the stability and prosperity of both countries.
Speaking at a press conference, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman welcomed the recent diplomatic decision by both Kabul and Islamabad to elevate their representation from chargé d’affaires to full ambassadors. He described this move as a sign of progress in improving bilateral relations.
Amid ongoing efforts by the two neighboring countries to resolve existing challenges, the senior Pakistani political and religious leader stressed that genuine cooperation is a prerequisite for building lasting, friendly relations. “Now, we are upgrading their chargé d’affaires to ambassador, and the same will happen for Pakistan’s representative in Kabul. These are signs of forward movement with Afghanistan,” he stated. “Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are highly important, and without mutual cooperation, they cannot be sustained.”
Fazl-ur-Rehman also highlighted the significance of expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, noting that such integration could serve as a catalyst for deeper regional cooperation and economic development.
Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have experienced significant strain in the nearly four years since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in Afghanistan, particularly over issues related to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The tensions have resulted in cross-border skirmishes and the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.
However, recent high-level meetings between Afghan and Pakistani officials in Kabul and Beijing have signaled potential improvement in diplomatic engagement.
Analysts remain cautious, noting that Pakistan has historically demonstrated a dual approach in its dealings with Afghanistan—often diverging in action from its stated diplomatic intentions. It remains to be seen whether this recent shift in tone will be matched by tangible policy changes and sustained cooperation.
