AWCC forges ahead; opens new customer care center in Helmand

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has officially inaugurated a new customer service center in Helmand province, marking its largest service center in the southwestern region of the country.

Company officials say the new office will significantly improve service delivery for Helmand residents, by offering a range of telecom services in one centralized location.

Plans are also underway to establish similar large-scale offices in three additional districts within the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, AWCC’s Regional Director for the Southwest Zone, stated: “The branch we’re opening today will offer more than just SIM card distribution. It will provide comprehensive customer services to better meet the needs of our users. With this launch, we now have 18 representative offices across Helmand’s districts.”

Abdul Mobin Karimi, Sales Manager for the Southwest Zone, added that numerous staff members have been appointed at both the provincial and district levels to ensure the success of this expansion initiative.

Local government officials in Helmand welcomed the move and highlighted ongoing efforts to expand telecommunication and internet services to remote areas of the province. They confirmed that AWCC remains the dominant telecom provider in the region.

Amanullah Bashir, Director of Telecommunications and Information Technology in Helmand, noted: “AWCC currently provides coverage across all districts of the province. Around 95% of Helmand’s population uses the AWCC network.”

Founded in 2002, AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company and has played a pioneering role in building the country’s telecom infrastructure.

Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its network to cover all 34 provinces and hundreds of districts, providing millions of Afghans with voice, SMS, and internet services.

Despite years of conflict and limited infrastructure in rural regions, AWCC has invested heavily in fiber optic networks, 3G/4G coverage, and digital services such as mobile money.

Helmand, one of Afghanistan’s largest and most populous provinces, has seen particularly strong demand for connectivity amid efforts to rebuild local economies and link remote communities.

By opening this major new customer service hub in Helmand, AWCC aims to strengthen its position as a market leader while supporting broader national goals of digital inclusion and economic development.