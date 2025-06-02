China donates 66,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, has emphasized the importance of fostering positive and constructive relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it vital for the stability and prosperity of both countries.

Speaking at a press conference, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman welcomed the recent diplomatic decision by both Kabul and Islamabad to elevate their representation from chargé d’affaires to full ambassadors. He described this move as a sign of progress in improving bilateral relations.

Amid ongoing efforts by the two neighboring countries to resolve existing challenges, the senior Pakistani political and religious leader stressed that genuine cooperation is a prerequisite for building lasting, friendly relations. “Now, we are upgrading their chargé d’affaires to ambassador, and the same will happen for Pakistan’s representative in Kabul. These are signs of forward movement with Afghanistan,” he stated. “Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are highly important, and without mutual cooperation, they cannot be sustained.”

Fazl-ur-Rehman also highlighted the significance of expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, noting that such integration could serve as a catalyst for deeper regional cooperation and economic development.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have experienced significant strain in the nearly four years since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in Afghanistan, particularly over issues related to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The tensions have resulted in cross-border skirmishes and the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

However, recent high-level meetings between Afghan and Pakistani officials in Kabul and Beijing have signaled potential improvement in diplomatic engagement.

Analysts remain cautious, noting that Pakistan has historically demonstrated a dual approach in its dealings with Afghanistan—often diverging in action from its stated diplomatic intentions. It remains to be seen whether this recent shift in tone will be matched by tangible policy changes and sustained cooperation.