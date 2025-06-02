Latest News
Court declares 1,232 jeribs of land in Nangarhar’s Haji Qadeer Township as state property
A special court has declared 1,232 jeribs and 12 biswahs of land in Haji Qadeer Township, located in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, as state-owned property, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.
The land was under dispute and had been previously reviewed by the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation. The case was officially referred to the Special Court for further legal proceedings, the ministry said in a statement.
Following a thorough investigation of the documents submitted by the claimants, including property records and information obtained from relevant government departments, the court found the evidence to be invalid and issued its final ruling in favor of the state, according to the statement.
This move is part of a broader national campaign by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to recover state-owned lands that have been unlawfully seized by individuals, strongmen, or unauthorized parties.
China donates 66,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan
China has donated 33,000 doses of influenza vaccine and 33,000 doses of meningitis vaccine to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, the ministry announced on Monday.
At the official handover ceremony, Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Public Health for Service Delivery, expressed appreciation for China’s continued support. He emphasized the importance of improving customs procedures to ensure the vaccines maintain their quality during the import process.
A representative from China reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s healthcare system. He stated that such assistance will continue and is expected to expand into other sectors as well.
Pakistan’s Fazl-ur-Rehman hails Afghan-Pak decision to elevate diplomatic ties
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, has emphasized the importance of fostering positive and constructive relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it vital for the stability and prosperity of both countries.
Speaking at a press conference, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman welcomed the recent diplomatic decision by both Kabul and Islamabad to elevate their representation from chargé d’affaires to full ambassadors. He described this move as a sign of progress in improving bilateral relations.
Amid ongoing efforts by the two neighboring countries to resolve existing challenges, the senior Pakistani political and religious leader stressed that genuine cooperation is a prerequisite for building lasting, friendly relations. “Now, we are upgrading their chargé d’affaires to ambassador, and the same will happen for Pakistan’s representative in Kabul. These are signs of forward movement with Afghanistan,” he stated. “Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are highly important, and without mutual cooperation, they cannot be sustained.”
Fazl-ur-Rehman also highlighted the significance of expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, noting that such integration could serve as a catalyst for deeper regional cooperation and economic development.
Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have experienced significant strain in the nearly four years since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in Afghanistan, particularly over issues related to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The tensions have resulted in cross-border skirmishes and the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.
However, recent high-level meetings between Afghan and Pakistani officials in Kabul and Beijing have signaled potential improvement in diplomatic engagement.
Analysts remain cautious, noting that Pakistan has historically demonstrated a dual approach in its dealings with Afghanistan—often diverging in action from its stated diplomatic intentions. It remains to be seen whether this recent shift in tone will be matched by tangible policy changes and sustained cooperation.
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer guides Punjab Kings to final with RCB
Tuesday’s final promises more than just silverware—it’s a showdown of legacies and new beginnings.
Shreyas Iyer delivered a masterclass of batting skill and run-chasing ingenuity during an innings of 87* as he led the Punjab Kings to victory by five-wickets with six balls to spare in their IPL Qualifier Match against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Mumbai totalled an impressive 203-6 but Punjab smashed the target on the back of captain Iyer’s magnificent, unbeaten 87 from just 41 balls with five glorious sixes and eight fours.
The result means the Punjab Kings will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, also at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli on verge of IPL glory
A win for RCB is meanwhile critical for Virat Kohli who after a decorated international career brimming with accolades, he still wants to add a long-elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title to his résumé.
Kohli, now 36, has been the face of RCB since the league’s inception in 2008. Despite nine seasons as captain and three appearances in the final (2009, 2011, 2016), a championship title has always slipped through their fingers.
But 2025 has been a different story.
Under the emerging leadership of Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru has looked sharper, more united, and tactically sound. They went unbeaten in all seven away matches during the group stage and routed Punjab in the first qualifier to book their place in the final.
While Kohli remains RCB’s top scorer this season, it’s the team balance—long seen as their Achilles heel—that’s finally been addressed.
“It’s a far better balanced side,” said former Australia international Tom Moody, who has coached both Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
“It’s not top-heavy anymore. There are opportunities for other players to influence games, not just the top three.”
Bengaluru also received a boost with Josh Hazlewood returning from a shoulder injury ahead of the playoffs. His sharp bowling helped reduce Punjab to a mere 101 runs in Thursday’s qualifier—a decisive performance.
However, Iyer said after Sunday’s match: “I love big occasions.”
“I tell myself and the team—the bigger the occasion, the calmer you must be. That’s when your best comes out. Today, I focused more on my breathing than the scoreboard.”
Backed by coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer has fostered a fearless culture in Punjab’s camp, reigniting hopes of a maiden IPL title.
Tuesday’s final promises more than just silverware—it’s a showdown of legacies and new beginnings. For Kohli, it could be the crowning jewel. For Iyer and Punjab, it could be history in the making.
