Court declares 1,232 jeribs of land in Nangarhar’s Haji Qadeer Township as state property

A special court has declared 1,232 jeribs and 12 biswahs of land in Haji Qadeer Township, located in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, as state-owned property, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.

The land was under dispute and had been previously reviewed by the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation. The case was officially referred to the Special Court for further legal proceedings, the ministry said in a statement.

Following a thorough investigation of the documents submitted by the claimants, including property records and information obtained from relevant government departments, the court found the evidence to be invalid and issued its final ruling in favor of the state, according to the statement.

This move is part of a broader national campaign by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to recover state-owned lands that have been unlawfully seized by individuals, strongmen, or unauthorized parties.