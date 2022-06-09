Latest News
Balkh police headquarters recruits 1,800 female officers
Balkh Police Command on Thursday announced the establishment of a center for 1,800 female officers within the province’s police force.
Recruitment officials for the province’s Police Command said a large number of women are expected to join the police force this year and will be deployed to provide security.
Mawlavi Baz Mohammad Hudhaifa, in charge of recruitment for the Balkh Police, said: “All of them [the women] have been assigned after the completion of the biometric and legal procedures, and their salaries have been transferred.”
Meanwhile, a number of police men and women who used to work in the previous regime have now returned to their duties.
“Today I came to the headquarters to be re-registered, I used to work in the police and women’s searching department in the police headquarters of Balkh province, and now I have returned to my job and I promise to do my job properly,” said Shakila, a policewoman at the Balkh police headquarters
Security officials in Balkh also say they plan to merge former security forces within the framework of security agencies.
Latest News
UNAMA head Deborah Lyons’ term in Afghanistan ends
Latest News
UK shadow foreign secretary arrives in Kabul
Britain’s shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to highlight the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Lammy is the first senior British politician to visit the country since the west’s chaotic withdrawal last August. He is being accompanied by Preet Gill, the shadow minister for international development.
“The UK’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer was a total disaster,” Lammy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Today I am in Kabul to raise awareness of the millions of Afghanistan’s civilians who are suffering from starvation.”
Lammy added that the UK ministers must “urgently set out a strategy for engaging with Afghanistan to support the millions of civilians who are starving, restore the 0.7% commitment to international aid, and lead the world by convening an emergency global food summit with the UN.”
Afghanistan has around 3.4 million people displaced within the country, according to UN data, and around 2.6 million refugees outside the country.
The economic situation is dire in the country with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95% of the population not eating enough food, according to the U.N.
In March, the UK hosted an international donor conference after the UN appealed for $4.4 billion, but only $2.44 billion was pledged at the meeting.
“The government downgraded the UK’s international reputation and made the whole world less safe with its calamitous handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer,” Lammy said as quoted by the Guardian. “Today millions of Afghanistan’s civilians are suffering from starvation, with some even forced to sell body parts to feed their families.”
Latest News
IEA’s ministry of interior unveils new uniforms for national police
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday it would distribute new police uniforms to 20,000 officers in Kabul and Kandahar provinces, and that the remaining police departments around the country would receive their new uniforms in the near future.
The new police uniform is dark blue, instead of the grey-blue uniform worn by police under the old government. Also, the Republic’s tri-color flag has been replaced by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry’s spokesman Nafi Takor said: “This uniform is considered for the security forces. So far, 20,000 uniforms are provided, which will first be distributed in Kabul and Kandahar provinces and then this process will continue throughout the country.”
Takor said the uniforms had been supplied by a local contractor and that 100,000 more would be delivered in the near future.
Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali, acting deputy interior minister, said a police force with new uniforms had been a top priority since the IEA came into power.
He said so far, about 50,000 police personnel have undergone short training courses and 400 officers have graduated from a more intense course.
Mawlawi Zainullah Aber, chief of staff of the interior ministry, said the IEA is putting all its efforts into providing security for the people.
“We committed to providing security for the people, and we try our best to bring happiness for the people,” he said.
The IEA has not yet however finalized the design of the new military uniforms nor those for the intelligence security forces.
According to Reuters, Takor said the new force retained some personnel but had largely inducted IEA fighters.
Oxygen and cotton production factories worth $4 million open in Herat
Practical work of TAPI project will begin in the next six months
Ukraine eyes billions in euros from Europe electricity exports
Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 percent
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights – AFC
IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
