UK shadow foreign secretary arrives in Kabul
Britain’s shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to highlight the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Lammy is the first senior British politician to visit the country since the west’s chaotic withdrawal last August. He is being accompanied by Preet Gill, the shadow minister for international development.
“The UK’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer was a total disaster,” Lammy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Today I am in Kabul to raise awareness of the millions of Afghanistan’s civilians who are suffering from starvation.”
Lammy added that the UK ministers must “urgently set out a strategy for engaging with Afghanistan to support the millions of civilians who are starving, restore the 0.7% commitment to international aid, and lead the world by convening an emergency global food summit with the UN.”
Afghanistan has around 3.4 million people displaced within the country, according to UN data, and around 2.6 million refugees outside the country.
The economic situation is dire in the country with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95% of the population not eating enough food, according to the U.N.
In March, the UK hosted an international donor conference after the UN appealed for $4.4 billion, but only $2.44 billion was pledged at the meeting.
“The government downgraded the UK’s international reputation and made the whole world less safe with its calamitous handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer,” Lammy said as quoted by the Guardian. “Today millions of Afghanistan’s civilians are suffering from starvation, with some even forced to sell body parts to feed their families.”
IEA’s ministry of interior unveils new uniforms for national police
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday it would distribute new police uniforms to 20,000 officers in Kabul and Kandahar provinces, and that the remaining police departments around the country would receive their new uniforms in the near future.
The new police uniform is dark blue, instead of the grey-blue uniform worn by police under the old government. Also, the Republic’s tri-color flag has been replaced by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry’s spokesman Nafi Takor said: “This uniform is considered for the security forces. So far, 20,000 uniforms are provided, which will first be distributed in Kabul and Kandahar provinces and then this process will continue throughout the country.”
Takor said the uniforms had been supplied by a local contractor and that 100,000 more would be delivered in the near future.
Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali, acting deputy interior minister, said a police force with new uniforms had been a top priority since the IEA came into power.
He said so far, about 50,000 police personnel have undergone short training courses and 400 officers have graduated from a more intense course.
Mawlawi Zainullah Aber, chief of staff of the interior ministry, said the IEA is putting all its efforts into providing security for the people.
“We committed to providing security for the people, and we try our best to bring happiness for the people,” he said.
The IEA has not yet however finalized the design of the new military uniforms nor those for the intelligence security forces.
According to Reuters, Takor said the new force retained some personnel but had largely inducted IEA fighters.
SIGAR finds Ghani and his advisors fled the country with less than $1 million
Washington’s oversight authority on Afghanistan reconstruction has found that allegations of theft of millions of dollars of cash by former president Ashraf Ghani and his senior advisors, at the time of their hurried departure, are likely untrue.
In the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) interim report on the theft of funds, which was published on Tuesday, the investigative team found that while some cash was taken from the grounds of the palace and loaded onto helicopters, that carried Ghani, his wife Rula, and senior staff members to Uzbekistan, evidence indicates that the amount of cash on board did not exceed $1 million and may have been closer in value to $500,000.
SIGAR also identified suspicious circumstances in which approximately $5 million in cash was allegedly left behind at the presidential palace. “The origins and purpose of this money are disputed, but it was supposedly divided by members of the Presidential Protective Service” after the helicopters departed but before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) captured the palace.
SIGAR examined other examples of alleged theft by senior Afghan officials as the government collapsed, including tens of millions of dollars from the operating budget of the National Directorate of Security.
Although there appears to have been ample opportunity and effort to plunder Afghan government coffers, “at this time SIGAR does not have sufficient evidence to determine with certainty whether hundreds of millions of dollars were removed from the country by Afghan officials as the government collapsed or whether any stolen money was provided by the United States,” the report read.
According to SIGAR, this is an interim report, as they are still waiting for responses to questions sent to Ghani.
“If forthcoming, those answers will be incorporated into a final report,” SIGAR stated.
Following the collapse of the former Afghan government, allegations were made that Ghani and his senior advisors fled Afghanistan with millions of dollars in cash loaded onto the helicopters that carried them from the presidential palace to Termez, Uzbekistan, on the afternoon of August 15, 2021.
“The hurried nature of their departure, the emphasis on passengers over cargo, the payload and performance limitations of the helicopters, and the consistent alignment in detailed accounts from witnesses on the ground and in the air all suggest that there was little more than $500,000 in cash on board the helicopters,” read the report.
“That being said, it is likely that significant amounts of U.S. currency disappeared from Afghan government property in the chaos of the Taliban (IEA) takeover – including $5million taken from the presidential palace and tens of millions taken from the vault at the National Directorate of Security,” SIGAR stated.
“Attempts to loot other government funds appear to have been common. Yet with Afghan government records and surveillance videos from those final days likely in Taliban (IEA) hands, SIGAR is currently unable to determine how much money was ultimately stolen, and by whom,” the report stated.
The Russian embassy in Kabul asserted in late August that there was $169 million on board the helicopters, and two days later the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan, Zahir Aghbar, echoed these claims in a press conference.
Aghbar also vowed to file a request with Interpol to arrest Ghani. However, Aghbar declined to sit for an interview with SIGAR or provide any evidence substantiating this claim.
India considers reopening diplomatic missions in Afghanistan
The Indian government is close to a decision on resuming a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan though the move will not amount to a recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regime in Kabul, Indian media reported Wednesday.
The issue of India reopening its embassy in Kabul was discussed at meetings last week during JP Singh, the special envoy to Afghanistan’s visit to Kabul.
The Hindustan Times reported New Delhi is looking at the possibility of posting a very limited number of junior officials, mainly to oversee consular matters and the distribution of humanitarian aid.
India pulled out all its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the former government collapsed in August last year.
Some local Afghan staff are currently responsible for the upkeep of the mission.
Sameer Patil, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told the Hindustan Times that all the factors had led to the recognition of the “harsh reality that Afghanistan under the Taliban (IEA) will be a long haul”.
He said: “It is not in India’s interest to overlook this reality for two reasons – every other regional player has evolved a working relationship with the Taliban (IEA), and the need of the Afghan people for humanitarian aid.”
